Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE:BIP) (NYSE:BIPC) investors have remained steadfast, even though BIP has underperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) since my last update in December 2023. New investors in BIP are encouraged to refer to my December article as a primer on Brookfield Infrastructure's central thesis.

Brookfield Infrastructure's high-quality portfolio capitalizes on regulated and long-term contracted investments to underpin its stable cash flows. However, I also encouraged BIP investors to consider waiting for a pullback before returning to add more units. That caution has panned out, given its marked underperformance since then, even as the market notched its best Q1 performance since 2019.

Investors will likely be surprised by the market's lukewarm reception about lifting BIP higher after its battering since bottoming out in October 2023. Brookfield Infrastructure posted a pretty solid fourth-quarter earnings release in early February 2024. However, that hasn't proved sufficient as BIP continues to hover below the $32 resistance zone, failing to gain enough buying momentum to achieve a decisive breakout.

As a reminder, Brookfield Infrastructure has guided for a solid year in 2024 as it looks toward recycling $2B in capital. In addition, it still anticipates a distribution growth of between 5% and 9% annually. Its recent quarterly distribution per unit increase of 6% has provided more confidence to investors. Furthermore, with an FFO payout ratio of 66%, it's well within Brookfield Infrastructure's long-term target of 60% to 70%.

BIP's focus on the three Ds (digitalization, deglobalization, and decarbonization) has continued to underpin its strategic capital allocation. Brookfield Infrastructure saw sharp gains in FFO in its utilities (up 19% YoY) and transport (12% YoY) segments. These two segments must be carefully watched as they are the main driving forces of BIP's FFO accretion. Accordingly, these segments have benefited from indexation and volume growth, underscoring the stability in its FFO growth trajectory. Brookfield Infrastructure's midstream segment was impacted by the "normalization of market-sensitive revenues." However, that shouldn't be surprising as the underlying weakness in the energy markets was broad-based in 2023.

Brookfield Infrastructure is expected to intensify its footprint in its developing data segment. The secular growth in 5G and generative AI has spurred higher demand for these data infrastructure assets. Brookfield Infrastructure's decision to acquire American Tower's (AMT) ATC India assets underscores BIP's confidence in its global expansion efforts in telco. As a result, I believe Brookfield Infrastructure's data segment is still in the early innings of its expansion. Moreover, Brookfield Infrastructure management telegraphed its emphasis on building this segment, as the "data platform is expected to grow the fastest." Consequently, unitholders should expect "the largest amount of new capital will be deployed towards the data platform" as Brookfield Infrastructure prepares to capture the rapidly expanding opportunities.

BIP's attractive "A-" valuation grade suggests the market hasn't fully appreciated Brookfield Infrastructure's burgeoning drivers. Coupled with an "A" growth grade, it seems to imply a discernible valuation dislocation relative to BIP's sector peers.

However, I assessed that BIP management correctly identified some of the most critical headwinds hampering its re-rating potential in 2023. Accordingly, Brookfield Infrastructure management pointed out that "the price of Brookfield Infrastructure securities was affected by macroeconomic factors" in 2023. Given BIP's focus on income investors, negative sentiments affected "yield-oriented companies like Brookfield Infrastructure." As a result, it's paramount for investors to consider the prevailing Treasury yields relative to BIP's forward distribution yields to assess their relative appeal.

The good news is that the Fed seems increasingly likely to lower interest rates in 2024. Fed Chair Jerome Powell didn't "rock the boat" in a recent commentary. As a result, BIP unitholders should be assured that last year's hammering likely marked BIP's long-term bottom.

BIP is valued at a forward distribution yield of 5.5%, above its 10Y average of 4.8%. However, the 2Y (US2Y) last printed at 4.37%, which could dampen its near-term appeal, considering an appropriate spread to reflect risks.

My assessment suggests the $32 resistance zone will likely be a significant hindrance against a further re-rating for BIP in the near term. However, as we move closer to the Fed's intended rate cuts, buying momentum should improve as the market gains more clarity over the Fed's dovish stance. With BIP's solid execution and valuation bifurcation, I view the recent pullback as an attractive opportunity for BIP unitholders to add more exposure.

Rating: Upgrade to Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Consider this article as supplementing your required research. Please always apply independent thinking. Note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

