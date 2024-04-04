JHVEPhoto

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) has had a tale of two cities given that it is one of the main beneficiaries of the growing demand for AI data centers, but at the same time, its enterprise and carrier businesses are experiencing a cyclical downturn.

As a result, we are not seeing strong growth at the company level given the strong growth from the data center end market is offset by weakness in these other markets.

That said, I think for forward looking investors, the second half of FY2025 could be an interesting year for the company as the recovery of the enterprise and carrier businesses are expected, and alongside the strong growth in data center end market will drive earnings growth upside.

I have covered Marvell extensively on Seeking Alpha, which can be found here. As per the previous article, I continue to see Marvell as an alpha generator, but the difference is that today, Marvell is rapidly growing its data center and AI related revenues.

Acceleration in data center revenues

Marvell's data center revenue grew rapidly in FY2024. At the start of the year, the company's data center revenue amounted to about a third of total revenues, but as of the fourth quarter, the data center revenue grew to more than half of its revenue.

As a result of this huge shift towards accelerated computing, I think we will continue to see the data center segment be a key driver of revenues in the next few quarters.

Revenue segment (Marvell)

The data center segment grew 54% from the prior year to reach a record $765 million revenue, which was above guidance.

The reason for the growth seen in the segment was due to the cloud portion of the data center end markets, as AI has been the key driver that is resulting in huge demand.

Specifically, its 800G PAM solutions led the growth this quarter, and revenues were also boosted from higher demand for storage products and growing demand for its Teralynx Ethernet switches, meant for data centers.

Within data center switching, the Teralynx 12.8 Tbps products are shipping in high volume and management expects to ship their first next-generation 51.2 Tbps switch later in 2024. The Teralynx line of products came when Marvell acquired Innovium, which enables Marvell to now address new cloud opportunities like switching for AI deployment.

With this acquisition, management shared that its funnel for cloud switching increased significantly over the last year.

Within Marvell's DCI products, with growing inferencing needs, this will lead to more bandwidth between data centers and, also with more generative AI use cases, it will drive cloud customers to need more data centers, both of which are expected to drive growth in its DCI products.

Marvell is currently shipping its 400G DCI products in high volume today and are seeing strong interest in the 800G DCI products.

As a result, in FY2024, Marvell significantly grew its DCI customer base with design wins with multiple data center customers that are expected to ramp in FY2026.

For the first quarter of FY2025, management expects data center revenues to grow in the low single digits percentage sequentially, driven by growth in AI and standard cloud data centers revenues, along with strong electro-optics revenue. On top of that, Marvell expects the start of shipments for its cloud optimized AI silicon programs to be contribute to the segment's growth next quarter, while enterprise on-premise data center revenues are expected to have some weakness.

In FY2023, AI contributed to just 3% of Marvell's revenues.

In FY2024, AI grew significantly, now contributing to 10% of Marvell's revenues.

With about $200 million in AI revenue from the fourth quarter of FY2024, which was largely driven by Optics, I expect that we will see another strong year from the data center end market as a large portion of Marvell's AI revenues from electro-optics are correlated to accelerator shipments. As accelerator shipments grow, revenues from electro-optics should also grow.

I think we are starting to see the cloud optimized silicon platform grow to become a more meaningful part of the business.

In the first quarter of FY2025, Marvell expects that the two AI compute programs that were announced in the last Investor Day will see initial shipments and thereafter, see a substantial ramp in the second half of the fiscal year. I think Marvell is executing well here in this relatively new business and they are working well with these customers to align well in terms of volume expectations.

As a result of this, Marvell can therefore have good visibility for these two programs for FY2025 and FY2026.

As such, the cloud optimized silicon platform has the potential to be another of Marvell's growth driver, along with the data center optics business, which has grown to more than $1 billion in revenues in FY2024.

The cloud optimized silicon platform is expected to reach more than $200 million in revenue run rate by the end of FY2025, as the company reach high volume production.

Thus, this will bring cloud optimized silicon revenue to a run rate above the annual $800 million target by the end of FY2025 that Marvell expected in its earlier Investor Day.

This, of course, also implies full year FY2026 contributions from the cloud optimized silicon platform to be ahead of the earlier target.

Marvell has executed well on multiple five nanometer designs in the past two years and are currently engaged with cloud customers for brand new three nanometer opportunities.

As a result of these engagements, there has been a significant increase in Marvell's design funnel.

Weak enterprise networking and carrier end markets

The huge growth in the data center segment is accompanied by weak enterprise networking and carrier segments.

Marvell has mentioned that these two end markets have been experiencing soft industry demand and that the decline in enterprise and carrier revenues by 38% and 28% from the prior year is expected.

Furthermore, management expects the enterprise and carrier revenues to once again fall in the first quarter of FY2025.

For the carrier segment, revenue in the first quarter is expected to fall by 50% and enterprise networking segment revenue is expected to fall by 40%.

That said, I think that this is largely cyclical and not structural, as I expect these two end markets to gradually move back to generating $1 billion in revenue each year when we see demand normalize and the market starts to recover.

Also, as Marvell launches new products in these segments, they both should see further reacceleration from here.

In fact, management guided that revenue declines should be over after the first quarter and that we should see a recovery in these two end markets in the second half of FY2025.

FY4Q24 results (Marvell)

Management did mention that they do not see that this loss in the business is not due to loss of market share"

And to be very specific, none of this is due to any business that's not “coming back or share loss”. And in fact, when things recover back to a normalized run rate, we do have Marvell product growth drivers in both of those segments, carrier and enterprise to drive growth going forward. So we're just managing through it in the short term.

I think that the carrier and networking end markets are just experiencing a cyclical slow down today, and that Marvell's market positioning in these segments remain strong.

Management's comments about these business reaching $1 billion revenues gradually over time further adds to the confidence that these end markets are just experiencing some weakness in the near-term.

Consumer, automotive and industrial markets

In the consumer market segment, there was a decrease in revenue during fourth quarter, which was anticipated. It is estimated that there will be a further sequential drop of about 70% in the first quarter of FY2025. This guidance is based on the program that has reached the end of life in the previous quarter, coupled with a substantial reduction in demand from the gaming console sector.

Revenue for the automotive and industrial end market fell 22% sequentially. The sequential weakness was expected and is due to a huge fall in industrial revenues as orders can be lumpy in the segment.

The automotive business grew revenues by double-digits in FY2024, as it was yet another strong year for the business.

This is due to strong growth in Marvell content as the number of Ethernet connected endpoints in cars continue to increase.

As a result, Marvell has won new Ethernet design wins across multiple automotive OEMs, which tend to be multi-platform and across multiple models.

Both segments are seeing a cyclical downturn now, in my view, which may bring some pockets of weakness to Marvell, but they are likely strong long-term contributors to the company's business. In addition, the cyclical weakness in these segments also provide an opportunity for long-term investors.

Favorable setup

I do think we will see a favorable setup for Marvell in the second half of FY2025 as the company does not have growth drivers from the data center end market, but also a recovery in carrier, enterprise and consumer while automotive continues to grow well.

The company continues to generate solid cashflows in the meantime. Marvell generated more than $500 million operating cash flows this quarter for the second straight quarter.

With this strong cash generation ability, Marvell has the means to invest in technology and continue to innovate to be a leading player in accelerated infrastructure, whether this is through organic means or acquisitions.

Marvell has not only invested this in the business, but also returned capital to shareholders.

In that light, Marvell's Board approved the largest repurchase authorization of $3 billion.

In the fourth quarter of FY2024, Marvell returned $52 million to shareholders through cash dividends and also another $100 million of Marvell stock was repurchased, which was double from the prior quarter. Management plans to continue to increase repurchases in the first quarter of FY2025.

In total, Marvell increased cash on its balance sheet by $225 million in the quarter, to $951 million.

Valuation

When thinking about the longer term numbers for Marvell, the company does guide for longer term revenue growth and margin figures.

Marvell has long-term revenue growth target of between 15% to 20% and operating margins of 38% to 40%.

In the five-year period below, I embedded a 15% revenue CAGR from 2024 to 2028, which includes the weaker 2024 revenue growth.

In addition, I assume that operating margins reach 40% in 2028.

Summary of 5-year financial forecasts for Marvell (Author generated)

My intrinsic value for Marvell is $72. This assumes a discount rate of 12.6% and 2028 terminal P/E of 30x.

My 1-year and 3-year price targets are based on 60x and 40x 2024 and 2026 P/E. Until 2026, Marvell is growing at EPS CAGR of 45% and thus, the 40x 2026 P/E is justified in my view. For the 2024 P/E of 60x, this is on the higher end but also reasonable given the weaker operating leverage in 2024 as a result of the weakness in enterprise and carrier end markets.

For reference, Broadcom is growing at 16% EPS CAGR until 2026 while trading at 28x 2024 P/E and thus, its PEG ratio is 1.75x, while Marvell's PEG ratio based on 2026 P/E is 0.9x, which is still reasonable.

As such, my 1-year and 3-year price targets for Marvell are $84 and $118 respectively.

Conclusion

The setup for Marvell looks favorable especially for the second half of the year as the enterprise and carrier businesses are expected to recovery, while the data center end market is likely to continue its strong growth from the AI upside.

In particular, I think the exciting part of the business and the one that is likely to be a major growth driver is the cloud optimized silicon platform. This has the potential to rival the data center optics business, which on its own has already surpassed more than $1 billion in revenues in FY2024 and growing strongly.

The AI contribution to Marvell's revenues will only grow from here, after expanding from just 3% of total revenues in FY2023 to 10% of total revenues in FY2024.

With earnings and growth weaker than usual, investors are avoiding Marvell given it does not have that pure play AI theme as other semiconductor companies.

That said, with the two weak end markets, enterprise and carrier, given that the issues are cyclical and not structural and management expects them to return to generate $1 billion in revenue each, this is an opportunity for investors who are patient with a long-term mindset.