Talaj/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The Lipstick Effect is a manifestation of consumer crosscurrents occurring when consumers reallocate their wallet spend from big-ticket luxury goods and other large items to smaller discretionary items such as lipstick during slowdowns. This was a tailwind for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the post-pandemic slowdown seen in 2022. But it doesn’t seem to be the case anymore.

Yesterday, during the J.P. Morgan 10th Annual Retail Round Up Conference, David Kimbell, CEO of Ulta Beauty set the stage for his forward-looking commentary by talking about how the company is seeing elevated pressures in many facets of the consumer economy, including rising credit card debt, student loan debt, and other pressures. However, the company then went on to further point out revised guidance on the heels of their updated view on what they were seeing in the economy.

Personally, I was a bit surprised, especially after the company had just issued soft guidance twenty days ago in their Q4 earnings report, pushing me to investigate what changed for the company in such a short period.

After a review, I believe the company is currently a Sell.

Recapping Key Points from the J.P. Morgan Conference

On the Q4 FY23 earnings call last month, management mentioned that growth in the beauty category in which Ulta Beauty operates will remain healthy, but growth will “moderate to the mid-single digit range, barring a major economic event.” This was noted on the back of the unprecedented growth that the company saw in the last three years. Revenue between 2021 and 2023 grew at a compounded growth rate of ~22%, much faster than the compounded growth of ~18% seen between 2015 and 2020.

Ulta's revenue growth has slowed (sa)

In the J.P. Morgan conference, Ulta’s management echoed sentiments similar to their commentary in last month’s earnings call, touching on a variety of points on their macro outlook and the consumer spending side of things. However, Ulta’s new CFO, Paula Oyibo, said they now “expect our Q1 comp to be on the lower end of that first half guide that we provided of the low single digits.” This is a change from the guidance ramp given last month, where management was expecting low single-digit range comp growth in the first half of FY24, followed by mid-single digit comp growth in the second half of FY24.

While summarizing his views about category performance in the conference, the CEO split his perspectives based on the Mass and Prestige business segments that they adopted a couple years ago. While both segments moderated meaningfully, it was really the prestige segment that saw more pressure. The company had been aggressively expanding the Prestige segment by launching/expanding partnerships with brands such as Chanel, Dior, Natasha Denona, Lancome Absolue, etc.

Management also hinted at more product launches and partnerships through the year with emerging brands such as Serena Williams WYN, Jennifer Anniston’s LolaVie haircare brand, a few makeup brands, and other skincare brands when talking about their innovation pipeline.

But through all of the comments made, management’s views about competition really stood out to me, which I believe could be hurting Ulta Beauty more than anticipated.

Competitive Landscape Shifting in the Beauty Arena

There may be economic pressures that Ulta’s consumers may be experiencing, but I believe Ulta Beauty may be facing intense pressure from its peers. On top of that, I sense that the company’s delay in expanding beyond the U.S. borders is further hurting its growth potential. Plus management spent more time in elaborating on impacts from competition:

The competitive environment is intense, and we're feeling it particularly in a couple of areas. We lost share in prestige makeup. We've been challenged in hair. So that is an area -- our focus has been to address some of those dynamics and drive growth.

At the same time, Sephora, the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned rival to Ulta (OTCPK:LVMHF), is rapidly expanding its physical store presence in the U.S. Sephora has partnered with Kohl's (KSS) and a recent announcement by the department store chain revealed its partnership with Sephora exceeded $1.4 billion in 2023, while expecting to surpass their previously set FY25 target of $2 billion in sales by FY25. Per my calculations, those targets suggest Kohl’s Sephora partnership will generate a compounded growth rate of 19.5% in sales between FY23 and FY25. I think these growth rates handily beat the 5.7% compounded sales growth per consensus expectations for Ulta Beauty over the same time period.

To validate this, I reviewed LVMH’s recent documents and noticed that their Selective Retailing business group, which houses the Sephora brand, was the fastest segment to grow there, growing 20% y/y to €17.9B. According to FT, analysts at HSBC estimate Sephora recorded €14.4B in sales, accounting for over 80% of Selective Retailing business group revenue at LVMH.

In contrast to Sephora, Ulta Beauty’s revenue growth is falling faster, and I believe a major reason behind that is the lack of an expansion strategy with the company opening fewer stores after the pandemic versus before the pandemic. Here is a chart of Ulta Beauty’s store expansion/upgrade plans for the last 5 years.

Ulta Beauty has opened fewer stores while its store count has slowed in the last few years (Company sources)

I believe management has not made the right judgment call in prioritizing Capex towards store remodeling and relocation goals that are more aligned to the Mass vs. Prestige project goals that I highlighted earlier

By doing so, it slowed its expansion plans into newer markets and dropped the ball on keeping an eye on competition. Furthermore, the company lacked a plan for executing international expansion and walked away from a plan to expand to Canada. The company has now announced its plan to enter Mexico in FY25 via a joint partnership with Axo, but this may be a little too late. Moreover, Ulta will already be facing tough competition from Sephora, which is already present in Mexico and has a rapidly expanding presence there.

Valuation Suggests Ulta Beauty Stock is at Risk

Ulta Beauty has a history of focusing on shareholder returns in the past few years, which I have highlighted in the chart below based on a few metrics.

Ulta Beauty’s metrics on shareholder returns (Company sources)

Management has been managing its share dilution well while periodically announcing share buyback plans to repurchase shares. In the earnings call, management announced a $2 billion share buyback plan as well. The company has also seen its free cash grow at a compounded growth rate of 6.7% from FY19 to FY23.

But, with the change in management’s forward-looking views and guidance, I now believe the company’s cash flows may be pressured for some time as management attempts to restore the company’s growth. In addition, I also suspect management may be forced to increase and reallocate capital towards store expansion, which may also pressure cash flows. I will use a reverse DCF model to estimate the fair value of Ulta.

I have assumed 2% terminal growth rates, in line with the long-term average of the 10-Y US Treasury Bond Yield over a 10-year period, while discount rates are at 8.5%, slightly higher than market estimates for Ulta Beauty. Prior to the J.P. Morgan conference, Ulta’s stock was trading at 19x forward earnings at a price of ~$519, implying free cash would grow by 7.7% per my model below.

How markets are currently pricing Ulta's free cash growth rates (Author)

After the conference today, the current value of the stock is priced at a 5.5% annual growth rate of FCF over the next 10 years, per my reverse DCF model. With the existing competitive pressures that I talked about, along with the economic headwinds that may further dampen consumer spending, I expect the implied free cash to grow slower in the coming quarters in the low single digits between 3% and 4%, in which case I expect the stock price to remain under pressure from its current levels. Assuming that Ulta grows its free cash flow annually at 4.5%, that would translate to a price target of $408, or a downside of 7.2% from its current levels.

On top of this, I also believe that the forward price-to-earnings ratio for the S&P 500 of 20.9 is elevated compared to its 5 and 10-year average. As a result, there is a growing chance of a mean reversion to the 10-YR average PE ratio of 17.7, which would translate to a 10% pullback in the S&P 500, in the event of higher than expected inflation report, worse than expected earnings or growing economic uncertainty. Given that Ulta has a beta of 1.3, a pullback of 10% in the S&P 500 may lead to at least a 13% pullback in Ulta.

Therefore, when looking at both the fair value and benchmarking against the S&P 500, there could be a total downside of close to 20%, and therefore, I am rating the stock a “sell” at the moment.

Risks & Other Factors to Consider

I have highlighted competitive risks through this post, which will threaten Ulta Beauty if it continues to slow the pace of innovation and/or expansion.

To pivot to the earlier point that management mentioned about economic pressures, headwinds from consumer spending may also weigh on the stock. The National Retail Federation projects U.S. retail sales will grow in a range of 2.5% to 3.5% in FY24, just below the pre-pandemic 10-year average of 3.6%. If retail sales fall faster than expected, it may pose bigger headwinds for Ulta Beauty and the Lipstick effect thesis may not play out at all for Ulta Beauty. However, if economic conditions improve, consumer spending may be healthy again and revenue growth may return to Ulta's stores.

In addition, it is not clear to me what the company’s business segment priority is at the moment. It operates via business categories as listed below, while articulating views from the perspective of its Mass and Prestige segments and remodeling its stores on the business segment lines indicates a lack of strategic growth priorities.

Ulta's revenue split by categories (Company sources)

The company has teased an analyst day event later this year in October, but between today and October a lot of things may change for the company.

Takeaway

The J.P. Morgan conference seemed to blind-side investors with Ulta’s stock selling off ~15%. The updated guidance and competitive pressures will be weighing down on Ulta’s outlook and I suspect it may take months for the company to revitalize growth leaving Ulta’s stock at risk.

For now, I view ULTA stock as a Sell.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.