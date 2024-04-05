Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Picking A Winner In Data Center REITs

Apr. 05, 2024 9:00 AM ETVNQ, EQIX, DLR, IRM, DBRG1 Comment
Philip Eric Jones profile picture
Philip Eric Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Data Center REITs have seen strong earnings this year, driven by the growth of AI.
  • Pricing power for Data Center REITs has improved, leading to a surge in revenues.
  • This article examines growth, balance sheet, and dividend metrics for all Data Center REITs, to identify the best investment for the next 2 - 5 years.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Hoya Capital Income Builder get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Data cloud

piranka

Boosted by the explosion of AI, Data Center REITs are the sixth-best performing REIT sector thus far this year, with a total return of 2.00%. By contrast, the S&P 500 has returned 9.63% and the Nasdaq 100 has risen 8.10% over the same period.

Whether your focus is High Yield or Dividend Growth, we’ve got you covered with actionable investment research focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer potential diversification, monthly income, capital appreciation, and inflation hedging. Start A Free 2-Week Trial Today! 

This article was written by

Philip Eric Jones profile picture
Philip Eric Jones
2.44K Followers

Philip Eric Jones is a financial writer, educator, artist, and inspirational speaker. He writes about investing for retirement with a focus on Growth stocks and REITs.

He is a contributor to the investing group Hoya Capital Income Builder. The service features a team of analysts focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer the opportunity for reliable income, diversification, and inflation hedging. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EQIX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

A Buy, Sell, or Hold rating in this article does not constitute a Buy, Sell, or Hold recommendation. All investors should exercise their own due diligence, before investing in any stock.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VNQ--
Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares
EQIX--
Equinix, Inc.
DLR--
Digital Realty Trust, Inc.
IRM--
Iron Mountain Incorporated
DBRG--
DigitalBridge Group, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News