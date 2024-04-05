Picking A Winner In Data Center REITs

piranka

Boosted by the explosion of AI, Data Center REITs are the sixth-best performing REIT sector thus far this year, with a total return of 2.00%. By contrast, the S&P 500 has returned 9.63% and the Nasdaq 100 has risen 8.10% over the same period.

Data Centers are the REIT sector best positioned to benefit from the emergence of AI. In naming Data Center REITs the #1 winner of REIT earnings season, Hoya Capital had this to say:

Data Center REITs - the physical hub of Artificial Intelligence - delivered the strongest returns . . . Pricing power remained the upside highlight for data center REITs as incremental AI-related demand has clashed with a confluence of development bottlenecks - power shortages, higher cost of capital, supply chain constraints, ecopolitics, and NIMBYism - to create a more favorable dynamic and swung the pendulum of pricing power towards existing property owners.

That improvement in pricing power of course means a coming surge in revenues.

For those interested in starting or adding to their position in Data Center REITs, this article examines liquidity, revenue growth, size, volatility, dividend yield, dividend growth, and pricing considerations for 4 data center REITs, to single out the one company best poised to deliver outperformance over the next 2 to 5 years.

What the numbers say

My FROG-hunting approach to REIT investing relies on just 7 numbers:

Liquidity ratio (Assets/Liabilities) Growth in Funds From Operations (FFO) Growth in Total Cash From Operations (TCFO) Growth in Dividends Market Cap Growth in share price Volatility

Hey, what is a FROG anyway?

FROG stands for Fast Rate of Growth. FROG REITs are significant, because they usually outperform the market in total return (Gain + Yield). The criteria for identifying a FROG are as follows:

Positive price gain over the past 3 years Liquidity Ratio >= 1.66 (preferably >=2.00) FFO and TCFO Growth rate >= 10% (preferably >=20%) Market cap of at least $1.4 billion. Modeled Return greater than the return posted by the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) over the past 3 years.

Modeled Return is my own Rube Goldberg invention that combines price gain, dividend yield, dividend growth rate, and volatility to arrive at one number, for comparison to VNQ.

The opposite of a FROG is a COW (Cash Only Wanted), which is a company notable for its prodigious stream of cash dividends and plodding or mediocre revenue growth.

How do the candidates stack up?

The candidates are as follows, in order by market cap:

Equinix (EQIX)

Digital Realty (DLR)

Iron Mountain (IRM)

DigitalBridge (DBRG)

Note that IRM is included in this analysis, because it has successfully grown its data center segment into a viable player by cross-selling to its legacy business storage customers. (American Tower (AMT) also has a sizable data center business since it acquired CoreSite, but AMT's data center segment is dwarfed by its cell tower operations.)

First we screen on Liquidity, FFO growth rate per share, TCFO growth rate, and Market Cap, using the criteria above.

Ticker Liquidity FFO Growth % TCFO Growth % Mkt Cap EQIX 1.62 8.16% 12.72 $80.3 B DLR 1.91 0.00% 1.94 $44.6 B IRM 1.02 9.81% 3.60 $23.0 B DBRG 3.35 NA 8.13 $3.0 B Click to enlarge

(In all tables in this article, growth rates are 4-year CAGR, unless otherwise specified. I prefer to use 3-year CAGR, but this would give too much weight to the pandemic years of 2020-2021.)

First, we check for companies with Liquidity Ratio less than 1.66. This eliminates IRM, with its dismal mark of 1.02, and puts EQIX on the bubble. This does not mean those companies are not good investments, but we are looking for the creme de la creme, the one company most likely to outperform in the next 2 to 5 years.

Next, we check for FFO growth or TCFO growth less than 10.0%. That eliminates DLR, which has exactly zero FFO growth since 2019, and DBRG, whose FFO/share was negative this past year. EQIX remains on the bubble, with an FFO growth rate of 8.16%. Not exactly what we are looking for, but in the ballpark.

Next, we eliminate any company with a market cap under $1.4B. Definitive research by Hoya Capital has established that small-cap REITs are swimming upstream, until they reach $1.4B in market cap. All four companies pass this screen.

Hoya Capital's research also indicates there is a market cap sweet spot. Companies with market cap between $4B-$10B tend to outperform both smaller REITs and larger REITs. None of our candidates fall into the sweet spot.

Round 2: Modeled Return

We are already down to just one contender. The other candidates have all failed dismally on one or more of the screens. The last FROG criterion is Modeled Return. Here are the ingredients and the result:

Ticker Price Gain Div. Yield Div. Growth Div. Score Volatility Modeled Return EQIX -0.16 2.16 10.16 2.89 26.4 2.71 VNQ -3.66 4.08 (-0.23) 4.05 18.4 0.42 Click to enlarge

Note: Modeled Return is not an attempt to predict total return for the coming year, but rather a measuring stick to identify companies that will outperform. The wider the margin by which a company's Modeled Return exceeds that of the VNQ, the better its chances of outperforming in the coming year.

The Modeled Return for EQIX is an uninspiring 2.71, but it does exceed the VNQ's anemic mark of 0.42, so EQIX passes this screen.

Don't stop thinking about tomorrow.

So far, our growth metrics have been backward-looking. Now we sort our candidates by projected FFO growth for 2024. These analyst consensus figures (a.k.a. educated guesses) are based mostly on company guidance.

Ticker FFO '23 FFO '24 * % incr. EQIX $31.22 $34.34 10.0% DLR $6.66 $7.11 6.8% IRM $3.33 $3.64 9.3% DBRG (-$0.08) (-$0.07) NA Click to enlarge

* analyst consensus guesstimate

With the exception of DBRG, all Data Center REITs are expected to grow at a healthy clip in 2024, but EQIX is the leader of the pack on this metric too.

As a growth proposition, EQIX is head and shoulders above the other Data Center REITS, but it is not a true FROG, because its Liquidity and FFO growth rate fall a hair short.

What now, brown COW?

As I have pointed out a number of times, there are essentially two approaches to REIT investing. One is to hunt FROGs, which is my favorite way. However, during times of rising interest rates or inflation, or at times when yields are relatively high, herding COWs (Cash Only Wanted) makes a lot of sense.

COWs are relatively slow-growing REITs that produce prodigious and dependable amounts of milk (dividend cash flow in this analogy). Due to the relentless sell-off from November 2021 to October 2023, REIT yields are quite a bit higher than usual right now, and high, safe yield opportunities abound.

Let's look at these companies from a COWhand's perspective.

Round 'em up!

I'll start by rounding up all the Data Center REITs that passed the Liquidity screen. Any REIT with balance sheet weakness will tend to underperform in unexpected downturns, so it gets culled out of the herd.

Next we will screen them for dividend score and dividend safety. Dividend score projects the Yield three years from now, assuming the dividend growth rate remains unchanged. In order to correct for the effects of the pandemic, I calculate the 4-year dividend growth rate, by comparing total regular dividends for 2019 with the same figure for 2023.

Here are the survivors, ranked by Dividend Score.

Ticker Yield 2019 Div. 2023 Div. Div. Growth % Div. Score Div. Safety DLR 3.47 4.32 4.88 3.09 3.80 D+ IRM 3.28 2.45 2.54 0.86 3.37 F EQIX 2.16 9.84 14.49 10.16 2.89 A- VNQ 4.08 3.53 3.49 (-0.23) 4.05 C Click to enlarge

As you can see, all of these REITs not only pay below the REIT average as represented by the VNQ, but all score well under the no-risk return investors can currently get from treasuries (about 4.5%). If you are investing for income, like a COWhand, why would you invest in any risk asset that pays less than the no-risk rate?

Thus, none of these companies make sense as a value or income play. Investing in a Data Center REIT currently is strictly a buy-low-sell-high proposition, and revenue growth driven by pricing power is the key factor.

May I have the envelope, please?

It is really no contest. Although it does not quite qualify as a FROG this year, the best Data Center REIT for the next 2 - 5 years is . . .

Equinix

Hoya Capital Income Builder rates EQIX a Buy. In a recent message to members, the service had this to say:

EQIX has dipped . . . over the past two weeks following the announced “semi-retirement” of its CEO, who will transition to Executive Chairman, and a subsequent unrelated short report from Hindenburg Research. . . we don’t find the short report particularly compelling – especially some of the more critical claims of accounting issues – but the note did effectively compile a number of known risk factors. Hindenburg has a poor track record on its recent REIT shorts, alleging in December 2022 that senior housing REIT Welltower (WELL) was a "shell game." After an initial dip, Welltower has been one of the top-performing REITs since that report. Of course, data center REITs were infamously targeted by Chanos & Company in July 2022, a report that effectively came at the "bottom" of a half-decade-long slump in data center fundamentals. Data Center REITs have been the single top-performing property sector since that call.

Refinitiv and CFRA both rate EQIX an Outperform, and Argus rates it a Buy, while Zack's rates it a Hold.

As always, however, the opinion that matters most is yours.