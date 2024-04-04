MmeEmil

There is a fine line between value and a value trap. While the best value in companies is often found when fear and volatility levels are elevated, sometimes sell-offs are justified.

Many tobacco stocks have become the preferred investments for dividend and income investors over the last two decades, with interest rates often at historically low levels. One leading tobacco stock that has gotten a lot of attention is British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI). This company had a good run for several decades, but the core cigarette business has begun to fall apart since 2015.

Data by YCharts

From 2000 to 2015 BTI offered investors total returns of 1,930%. The S&P 500 (SPY) offered investors total returns of nearly 86% during the same time period.

Data by YCharts

Still, BTI has gone nowhere since 2015. The stock is down .16% over nearly the last 9 years as measured by total returns. The S&P 500 has offered investors total returns of 172.70% during this same time period. BTI has also significantly underperformed peers such as Altria (MO) over this time frame as well. Altria has offered investors total returns of 53.05% since 2015.

Today I am initiating my rating of British American Tobacco p.l.c. as a sell. The management team has failed to anticipate the company in a changing operating environment, BTI still depends heavily on combustibles in the US for overall revenues. The company's leadership team also has no clear strategy or product line to successfully compete with Philip Morris International (PMI) and Altria in some key reduced-risk product markets. The core business of BTI also faces a number of significant risks, the stock looks overvalued looking at several metrics.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. recently reported fourth-quarter earnings in constant currency that show organic revenues were up 3.1% and organic growth was 5.2 in 2023. Management also guided to mid-single-digit growth moving forward. BTI's recent earnings statement highlights the continued decay of this tobacco company's core cigarette business. This company wrote off $31.5 billion dollars from the core US cigarette brands, several of which were acquired in 2017 when the company purchased Reynolds, giving BTI control of the Newport and Camel brands. This tobacco company bought Reynolds for $49 billion in 2017, and management decided to take on significant debt to complete this ill-timed and poorly thought-out acquisition.

Cigarette volumes in the company's core combustible division declined by 5.5% last year, and cigarette volumes declined by 5.3%. With the exception of 2021, when the pandemic obviously had a huge impact, BTI has seen a decline of 4.6% or more per year in this key division that makes up nearly 83% of the company's overall revenues since 2019. The British American Tobacco company gets only 16.5% of the company's revenues from reduced-risk products. This is in stark contrast to competitors such as Philip Morris International, which gets over 35% of the company's revenues from the alternative smoking industry. This is also important because Altria shares the same reduced-risk technology as Philip Morris International, and the FDA has continued to slowly approve HEET stick products over the last several years. The HEET stick product is the best reduced risk device on the market right now and this product's market share reflects that fact.

A chart of global market share in the HTP stick market (Philip Morris Investor Presentation)

Risks outweigh rewards. Write down of core brands shows management has been misguided. The company was late to enter the alternative risk and HEET product business, which is the primary reason the leading tobacco company's margins trail in comparison to Philip Morris International. PMI gets nearly 35% of the company's revenues from reduced-risk products. The science is clear that these products are much more healthy than most traditional cigarettes. BTI is only getting around 17% of the company's revenues from non-combustible sources. The tobacco's company goal is to have 50% of revenues be from non-combustible sources by 2035.

BTI's revenues and margins have also largely flat-lined in recent years as the company's core business continues to be in decline, and management has not been able to develop a successful strategy in the US or abroad to compete in most of the reduced-risk markets. While BTI has been successful in the smaller e-cigarette market with brands such as VUSE. The company also offers nicotine poaches with the brand VELO is a brand that offers nicotine poaches. BTI VUSE brand has enabled the company to take 42% of the vaping market, while top competitor JUUL, owned by Altria, has just a 24% market share.

Still, BTI's smaller successes in the vaping and e-cigarette market has not offset the company's struggles in the core combustible and cigarette markets this tobacco provider heavily depends on. Management's ill-timed acquisition of Reynolds in 2017 also showed that the leadership of this company badly underestimated the major changes occurring in the tobacco and cigarette industries.

A chart of BTI's revenues (Stock Analysis) A Chart of BTI's Margins (Companies Market Cap)

BTI's revenues and margins have flat-lined since 2019, and the company also faces a number of significant new headline risks moving forward, including servicing the significant debt management took on in part to finance the company's failed 2017 acquisition of Reynolds.

A Chart of BTI's Debt (Companies market cap)

This tobacco company has nearly $50 billion in total debt despite having a market cap of JUST $67 billion.

While BTI has some successful investments, such as the company's 29% equity position in the Indian tobacco company ITC, these positions have also not offset the decline in the company's core business. An Indian ban on alternative tobacco products likely to protect government revenues has helped ITC. Still, management recently indicated intentions to likely divest from some of this position, likely to provide added liquidity to the company's deteriorating balance sheet.

A chart showing smoking rates in different regions (Tobaccoatlas.org)

Cigarette smoking levels continue to decline in nearly every major region and market, and BTI's management team has not shown a successful strategy to pivot to reduced risk and alternative smoking product. The company recently stated they want to get to 50% of revenues coming from alternative smoking markets by 2035, but the results have not been there for BTI.

This is why the stock looks overvalued using several metrics given the current and additional risks the company faces. BTI trades at 7.4x expected forward GAAP earnings estimates and 1.99x forecasted forward sales. The sector median valuation is just 1.22x predicted forward sales, and the company's forward earnings multiple is likely overvalued the tobacco provider as well. In addition to the heavy debt BTI is carrying, rates are now higher, and the company faces a strong possibility that Menthol cigarettes will likely be banned as well.

This move would not likely occur before the election for multiple reasons, the main one being that this flavor is preferred in the black community, a constituency key to Biden's re-election campaign. Still, the FDA has clearly shown the agency's intent to ban Menthol in this administration, and that action would likely occur if Biden were to get a second term. The agency sent final rules for a potential menthol ban to the White House in October of 2023. BTI also faces continued and accelerating declines in the company's core business, and management's guidance for mid-single digit guidance already shows the muted expectations that the leaders of the company have for the business.

Sometimes the operating environment and market for a company changes significantly in a short period of time. While smoking rates have been in decline in the US and most more mature markets for some time, the recent fall in demand for combustibles has been significantly accelerated by reduced risk and alternative smoking products. BTI has raised the company's dividend by just 2.83% per year since 2019, and the tobacco provider's significant debt and decaying core business will likely make current dividend payments unsustainable as well. The company's cash dividend payout ratio is currently 49.87%. While BTI will still likely see reasonable revenues for some time, but this company's best days are almost certainly in the past.