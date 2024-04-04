Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Achieve Life Sciences: An Excellent Drug Addressing A Large Market Could Drive 5x Returns

Summary

  • Achieve Life Sciences is working to commercialize the smoking cessation drug Cytisinicline, which has shown promising results in clinical trials.
  • The drug has a superior safety profile compared to existing treatment options and has the potential to address a large market.
  • The company is expected to be sold to a larger entity in 2025, with potential returns of 4-9x for investors.

Portrait of beautiful smiling girl holding broken cigarette in hand, happy quitting smoking. Smoking concept, Quit bad habit concept, Health care concept, No smoking.

Phira Phonruewiangphing/iStock via Getty Images

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) went public via a shell company in 2017 to commercialize the smoking cessation drug Cytisinicline. Cytisinicline is derived from a plant-based compound and has a long history of use in

