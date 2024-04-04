courtneyk

The shares of Indian IT giant Infosys (NYSE:INFY) gained more than 30% to reach $20.6 since it released its Topaz Generative AI (Gen AI) tool in May 2023. Even when the company missed topline expectations during the third-quarter 2024 (Q3) earnings call in January this year, the stock continued to advance but had dropped to $17.5 at the time of writing.

Data by YCharts

It is rated as a buy by Seeking Alpha analysts but both Wall Street and Quant rate it as a hold. For my part, I also have a hold position, to be substantiated by this thesis, mainly through the use of two arguments about demand uncertainty and the AI tailwind not materializing. I also support my point of view through industry research and a comparison with peers.

First, this is a company that initially performed basic data entry services but has now emerged as a major provider of a broad array of digital functions including application development, product engineering, and infrastructure management services, and is now valued at $74 billion.

At the forefront of India's Outsourcing Industry but Starting to Face Uncertainty

Together with TCS (Tata Consultancy Services), Infosys was at the forefront of the outsourcing boom in the 1990s that made India the back office of the world for Western companies. As such, around 87% of its revenues were generated from the U.S. and Europe in the first nine months of fiscal year 2024 (FY-2024) showing its overwhelming dependency on these markets.

As shown in the chart below, sales rose steadily through the subcontracting work its qualified and English-speaking workforce has handled. Subsequently, there was an acceleration in 2021 as Infosys benefited from the digital transformation trend accelerated by the pandemic. Subsequently, economic uncertainty associated with the banking turmoil of March 2023 prompted some financial services customers in impacted markets like the U.S. and Western Europe to cut spending, thereby adversely impacting sales. Noteworthily, this customer category constituted 27.8% of revenues for the nine months ending in December 2023.

Data by YCharts

Looking at Q3, revenue declined by 1% YoY in constant currency terms. In comparison, it grew by 1.8% for the first three quarters, signifying that the deceleration occurred in the second half of Infosys' fiscal year ending March 2024. Also, the company lowered the upper limit of its annual revenue growth forecast, from 1.0%-2.5% to 1.5%-2.0%. Still, the midpoints (1.75%) remain the same which means that to obtain a better picture of how demand is evolving it becomes important to look at profitability.

Lower Margins, no Gen AI Pipeline, and facing Demand Uncertainty

First, operating margin guidance for FY-2024 remains unchanged at 20% to 22%. The mid-point would roughly equal fiscal year 2023’s margins of 21.2%. Also, the trend below shows that margins have been on a downtrend since 2016, but picked up briefly in 2021 because of Covid-related demand resulting in beefing up Infosys' pricing power. At that time, with employees avoiding all forms of physical contact including using paper documents due to the infection risks, corporations were strongly motivated to embrace the digital transformation trend.

Data by YCharts

Thinking aloud the same effect on margins has not been felt this year despite integrating Gen AI capabilities into its service portfolio and seeing strong traction for programs leveraging Topaz. Moreover, during the earnings call, the management was not able to "quantify" the client engagements or projects related to AI despite having already trained 100K employees on the technology.

This inability to fetch the same pricing power as during COVID-19 could be because while Infosys has enhanced its products to be AI-ready it did not charge its customers a premium for the innovation. Another reason for margins staying lower could be despite the company scoring larger deals (including a record one valued at $13.2 billion for the first three-quarters of FY-2024), it may be facing cost pressures from clients facing uncertain macros caused by a combination of high inflation and elevated interest rates. Thus, larger deals have not translated into higher margins.

This idea that Gen AI may not positively be impacting customer IT spending this year is also supported by Gartner, which establishes a parallel with other technological trends in the past like IoT or Blockchain. The research firm while acknowledging that the innovation will bring drastic changes, sees 2024 more as the year companies will determine how to use the innovation within their corporate environments. Consequently, they are likely to invest resources for the planning phase, not for the deployment part. Moreover, for this year, Gartner's researchers forecast that corporations will be spending more on projects relating to profitability and labor, or optimization-focused projects using traditional IT. This possibility is confirmed by Infosys' CEO who mentions that there has been more activity for cost and efficiency programs.

Looking further, while mentioning that IT spending is likely to increase by 6.8% YoY in 2024, Gartner also cautions about related budgets being dragged down by “change fatigue”. This refers to CEOs and CIOs who after spending time and money on digital transformation projects for the last three years are now likely to take a pause and first assess the capabilities of innovations like Generative AI. Such behavior may also be motivated by uncertainty as borrowing costs may stay higher for longer as the Federal Reserve takes more time to cut rates and CFOs become more reluctant to spend additional capital. To this end, Infosys' management mentioned that it is seeing lower traction for digital transformation programs with clients delaying decision-making, deferring project implementation, and showing a preference for conserving cash.

Lower Revenue Expectations and Possible AI-Induced Volatility

Now, these are precisely the ingredients that can reduce sales, in turn explaining why analysts have lowered revenue forecasts for FY-2024 from $18.63 billion to $18.51 billion on April 1. At the same time, spending more money to transform both products and employees to become AI-ready, while not being able to charge additionally for the effort may also result in lower profits. On top, Infosys hiked salaries in November last year with competitor Wipro (WIT) also doing likewise.

Now, to counterbalance additional costs being incurred the company has launched Project Maximus, a margin improvement program to be applied across the company. However, lasting over 18 months since it was announced on October 2023 it will take time to deliver as the program will extend into April next year or one month after Infosys' FY 2025 ends. Thus, analysts have downgraded their earnings projection for fiscal 2025 from $0.79 to $0.78 on April 1.

As a result of these two downgrades, the stock lost its Quant rating of Buy and is now positioned as a Hold for a company that comes with a valuation of C-.

Now, one of the reasons for this is the trailing price to sales multiple already overpriced relative to the median for the IT sector by nearly 33%. This means that in case of market volatility induced by investors losing enthusiasm for AI-driven stocks, the share price could come under pressure as has been the case since last month when it lost 10.5% as shown in the table below. This idea of AI hype-led volatility gets some support by studying the price action of peers in the IT consulting industry whose one-month price performances are also all in red while in the meantime, the S&P 500 gained 1.84% which means that the downturn is not due to economic reasons.

Comparison with peers (seekingalpha.com)

Noteworthily, these four companies launched related tools from May to July 2023, as shown above, stimulating investors' enthusiasm. Now, that the technology takes time to deliver, their patience may run out.

Not the Time to Invest

Zeroing on Infosys, in case its management is not able to quantify the Gen AI pipeline during the fourth quarter earnings call in about two weeks, the stock could be volatile. Another factor to watch out for is recurring revenues which for an IT consultancy takes the form of renewals from existing customers. In this case, since 70% of the large deals amounting to $3.2 billion were net new, or from new clients, only 30% were from existing ones. In this respect, as per McKinsey, in today’s uncertain corporate world, recurring payments made for incremental purchases including upgrades are generally more affordable than outrightly buying an entirely new solution.

Therefore, it is not the right time to invest, but I do not have a Sell position as Infosys' profitability grade is still higher than the median for the IT sector. It also has $2.6 billion of cash versus only $1 billion of debt which puts it in a strong financial position to weather uncertainty. Finally, as shown by the ability of the company to continue delivering growth throughout the years, the company has been able to adapt its service portfolio to face different scenarios. Still, at the current price, it does not represent a buying opportunity.