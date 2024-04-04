Wall Street Breakfast: Flood The Market

Flood the market

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is landing in China today for the second time in the past year. The trip will include four days of meetings with top Chinese officials, such as Vice Premier He Lifeng and Wang Weizhong, the governor of the manufacturing and export province of Guangdong. It also comes on top of a phone conversation this week between President Biden and Xi Jinping that discussed "unfair trade policies" and "non-market economic practices," while Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to visit Beijing later this year.



Snapshot: Yellen's trip will deal with the flood of exports that are coming out of China, especially in the clean energy industry (think solar panels, batteries and electric vehicles). "If there are no trade barriers established," Elon Musk said on Tesla's (TSLA) most recent earnings call, "they [Chinese automakers] will pretty much demolish most other car companies in the world." Overnight, China's BYD (OTCPK:BYDDY) even announced plans to launch its first electric pickup this year, taking on Tesla's Cybertruck and others as it obliterates rivals on price and sales.



Biden can unilaterally impose new tariffs on Chinese products without the approval of Congress, giving more leverage to the administration in the upcoming discussions. However, the bigger fear is the buildup of industrial overcapacity, especially as China's ability to consume at home is diminished due to moderating economic growth. Overproduction and subsidized industries have led China in the past to sell products abroad at reduced prices, making it harder for other countries to compete, especially in nascent technologies.



"We went for too long with too little communication, and misunderstandings developed," Yellen said ahead of her trip. "We've agreed that it's important to both of us that we don't want to decouple our economies... that it needs to be a level playing field. I will convey my belief that excess capacity poses risks not only to American workers, firms and the global economy, but also to productivity and growth in the Chinese economy."



A paradox: As a production powerhouse, China is by far the biggest polluter on the planet, and that includes the manufacturing of clean energy technologies of the future. It then sells those products, including to countries in the West, which have stricter emissions rules and hefty climate targets. According to Wood Mackenzie, a solar module made in China is 65% cheaper than the one made in America, and Beijing's share of the market will remain above 80% until at least 2026. Things get even more complicated as the U.S. attempts to bring as much renewable energy as it can online in the shortest possible time frame, while at the same time, creating and forming a domestic supply chain. Do subsidies through the Inflation Reduction Act also risk following the same path as China, which possibly won't be sustainable in the long term?

More evidence

Fed Chair Jerome Powell repeated on Wednesday that he doesn't expect "it will be appropriate to lower our policy rate until we have greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably down toward 2%." However, some of the bigger points that were highlighted stressed the "recent data does not materially change the overall picture," and it would be appropriate to start cutting rates "at some point this year." Market participants viewed those statements positively, with gold extending its run-up into record territory. It's not only shiny metals. Other commodities like crude also pushed higher. (49 comments)

Magic Kingdom

In what became the most expensive proxy contest ever, Walt Disney's (DIS) proposed slate of directors was re-elected to the board at its annual meeting, beating the nominees proposed by Nelson Peltz's Trian Group and Blackwells Capital. "Now that this distracting proxy contest is behind us, we're eager to focus 100% of our attention on our most important priorities, growth and value creation for our shareholders and creative excellence for our consumers," Disney CEO Bob Iger declared. After the vote, DIS shares closed down 3.1%, with Investing Group Leader Long Player noting that Peltz and Blackwells failed to get traction due to a lack of comprehensive vision. (74 comments)

iBots

Searching for the "next big thing," Apple (AAPL) is reportedly looking into the home robotics market. The iPhone maker has also worked on a home device that sits on tables and uses robotics to move around, but there is no guarantee that Apple will ever release the products. Recall that Apple scrapped work on its electric vehicle project in February after spending a reported $10B on the initiative over several years. Other tech companies that have tried to crack the robotics market in recent years include Amazon (AMZN) with its home robot Astro, Tesla (TSLA) with its humanoid robot Optimus, and Figure AI's Figure 01. (103 comments)