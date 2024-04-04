Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Carriage Services: Still Not Cheap Enough To Justify Balance Sheet Concerns

Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.75K Followers

Summary

  • Carriage Services' stock has been able to make higher highs and is attempting to break out above a multi-year downcycling trendline.
  • The company's attractive valuation and consistent profitability may attract momentum investors.
  • CSV is expected to eke out a marginal bottom-line gain in fiscal 2024, making it a potentially cheap investment.
  • Elevated debt & goodwill, however, pose significant risks in a rising interest-rate environment.

Funeral home sign on building

sshepard

Intro

We wrote about Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) (Funeral and cemetery services) in May of 2023 when we raised concerns that the stock's 2022 lows of just under $23 a share would be tested shortly thereafter. With shares

This article was written by

Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.75K Followers
http://www.individualtrader.net/Investing & Trading Opportunist

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CSV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CSV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CSV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News