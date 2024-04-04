sshepard

We wrote about Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) (Funeral and cemetery services) in May of 2023 when we raised concerns that the stock's 2022 lows of just under $23 a share would be tested shortly thereafter. With shares trading at approximately $25.50 at the time, the sustained down-move panned out as expected with shares not coming to a final bottom (Close to $20 a share) until November of last year. Since then the stock has been able to make higher highs with shares now in the process of trying to break out above the depicted multi-year downcycling trendline.

Considering the collapse in Carriage's share price over the past 28 months or so, momentum investors may very well start buying the stock on a breakout due to the stock's more attractive valuation and consistent profitability. We saw that momentum (Specifically in cemetery sales) in the company's recent fourth-quarter numbers (announced on the 22nd of February) where Q4 revenue growth (5.2%) outpaced full-year corresponding growth (3.3%). However, higher SG&A costs and interest expense led to negative bottom-line growth in fiscal 2023 with the company reporting $33.4 million in GAAP earnings for the fiscal year.

Investment Case - Cheap Earnings

Despite Carriage's growing costs and interest expense, the company is expected to eke out a marginal bottom-line gain (EPS of $2.25 per share) in fiscal 2024. Forward projections are important because they give us a sense of how valuation multiples will change over time. Therefore, since the trailing GAAP earnings multiple presently comes in at 11.95, we can deduce that Carriage's trailing earnings yield comes in at a very attractive 8.37%. (Market Cap / GAAP Net Income). Furthermore, the forward projection of $2.25 per share illustrates that this trailing earnings yield looks viable at least for the time being.

What does this mean? This means that if management decided to pay out all of its earnings to its shareholders in the form of an annual dividend, each shareholder would immediately recoup 8.81% of their initial investment capital.

Furthermore, to take account of Carriage's elevated debt load, we can use the 'Enterprise Value' to 'EBIT' multiple instead of the traditional multiple used above. Utilizing EBIT & Enterprise Value is advised in a company such as CSV as we see:

Carriage's earnings from a pre-tax & interest standpoint. (EBIT) How 'enterprise value' incorporates both Carriage's debt load as well as the purchase price of a stake in the company. (Enterprise value = Market Cap + Total Debt - Cash and Equivalents)

Therefore, when we divide Carriage's current Enterprise Value By Its EBIT, we get a trailing EV/EBIT multiple of 12.06. Inverting this multiple gives us a comparable earnings yield to that of above (8.29%).

High Return On Capital

Furthermore, on the profitability side, bulls would have their strongest argument when we delve into Carriage's return on equity. Over the past twelve months, Carriage's ROE (Shareholder equity / net income) comes in at 21.35%. However, elevated debt as we know can boost ROE so by using the formula below (which essentially only focuses on the actual capital employed to generate profits meaning no use of debt, cash, or intangible assets), we get a higher adjusted trailing ROE of 27.06% for Carriage Services. Suffice it to say, it stands to reason that if management can execute on its new 'purpose statement' (encompassing improved capital allocation, purpose growth & relentless improvement) outlined on the Q4 earnings call in February this year, one would believe that return on equity numbers should remain elevated if not grow over the long term.

Unfortunately, this is where many investors end their due diligence. Since earnings growth is the main precursor to share-price appreciation on Wall Street, the combination of a low GAAP P/E ratio (or high earnings yield) & above-average return on equity remains very popular metrics for the value-orientated investor.

History Can Repeat (Poor Long-Term Returns)

The problem though with only focusing on ROE & P/E ratios is that they only give a microcosm of the company today and not how the stock will behave in the future. Furthermore, as we see below, although shares look to be very close to giving a buy signal through the MACD indicator on the stock's 20+ year long-term chart, shares at present are trading at a similar level to what they were back in 1998. Therefore, given investor psychology in the main does not change, Carriage's under-average long-term returns should be the first warning sign for investors looking to get long at this juncture.

Balance Sheet Concerns

Furthermore, if we go beyond Carriage's earnings multiple and zone in on its trailing book multiple (2.22) & the balance sheet in general, more questions need to be answered. Even though Carriage's already ultra-low interest coverage ratio (2.27) would most certainly go lower on any unexpected rise in interest rates (and also probably result in a dividend cut to boot), investors also need to focus on the sizable amount of Goodwill ($423+ million) Carriage holds on its balance sheet. Goodwill is essentially the 'fat' over book value Carriage has paid on past acquisitions where it is expected that the corresponding value from these purchases will come to fruition over time. To this point, when viewing the long-term chart above, can we say that acquisitions have proved themselves over the past 25 years?

Remember, since shareholder equity currently amounts to $173 million, it would only take this amount of Goodwill over time to come off the balance sheet for equity to enter negative territory. Again, this is not a desirable prospect from a financing standpoint for Carriage going forward due to the company's weighted average interest rate coming in close to 9% in fiscal 2023.

Conclusion

Therefore to sum up, although shares of Carriage Services look attractive from both an earnings yield & return-on-equity standpoint, the company's elevated long-term debt ($579+ million) & goodwill ($423+ million) means trading conditions have to line up for the company for above-average returns to materialize. Despite the oversold nature of shares at present, the stock remains a 'Hold' for us. We look forward to continued coverage.