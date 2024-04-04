Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Vladimir Romasenko as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Philip Rozenski

What makes Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) so appealing to me is its unequivocal undervaluation and, at the same time, strategic resilience in view of the energy transition, paired with really solid financial health. Nearly 20% below its intrinsic value calculation using a Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model, the stock presents an attractive short-term investment proposition. Coupled with a strong balance sheet and strategic leadership that is poised to steer through industry challenges, Peabody Energy emerges as a "buy" under the current market environment, especially for value and options investors looking for good returns.

Stock Overview

Peabody Energy is an international titan in the coal industry, with an enlarged base of mining and sale operations for thermal and metallurgical coal. A key contribution company to the coal production industry, which contributes to electricity generator fueling, facilities underpinning of industrial, and support to steel manufacturers. In a world of runaway energy change, coal continues to rank as one of the core sources, therefore, constantly attracting attention paid to responsible, sustainable mining by Peabody.

Business Model And Operations

The core portfolios of Peabody Energy seaborne thermal, seaborne metallurgical, and U.S. thermal coal. Their seaborne thermal and metallurgical coal businesses provide pivotal and essential products to the worldwide markets for energy and steel production. In the U.S., Peabody enjoys the benefits of low-cost operations in the Powder River Basin, which works in conjunction with other mines, serving important regions of coal-based power generation. They will continue advancing strategic initiatives targeting capturing the Asian higher-growth demand and the optimization of U.S. thermal operations for cash generation, while maintaining financial strength as they return value to shareholders.

Recent Financial Performance

For the year to December 31, 2023, Peabody revenues were slightly down over the full year at $4,946.7 million compared to $4,981.9 million in the prior year. However, they had repurchased over 11% of shares in the year 2023. Among the operational highlights include starting the production of new longwalls of Shoal Creek early and in the Powder River Basin (PRB) segment, reaching the highest quarterly sales volume since 2019. However, for this quarter, the net income declined to $759.6 million from $1,297.1 million in the prior year for the full year​.

Key Operational Metrics

Production And Reserves

The company also commenced re-development at North Goonyella; this is a premium hard-coking coal operation of over 70 million tons of reserves in Australia. "According to the company, this is a natural extension post the successful completion of the Moorvale South project, adding incremental volumes and extending mine life," as per Yahoo Finance. Cost of Production and Coal Price Movement Meanwhile, in the seaborne thermal segment, the cost per ton was at a lower price of $43.10, with some relief from the sales price-sensitive costs against the weather pressure. On the other hand, the segment delivered adjusted EBITDA margins at 54% for Q4 2022​.

Within the seaborne metallurgical segment, the costs per ton rose to $128.14 mainly on account of a higher sale price-sensitive cost. However, it reported a 42% adjusted EBITDA margin. In the PRB segment, costs per ton rose to $12.71, influenced by disruptions in rail weather during winter and increased related maintenance costs​.

As an international company, Peabody conducts its business across jurisdictions, exposing it to varying regulatory, environmental, and operational risks. The wide variety of assets of the company helps diversify in the portfolio for moving through them effectively and executing strategically, but the impact of coal price movements on operations is significant, and fluctuations can materially affect revenue and profitability.

Management And Ownership

At the help of strategic direction for Peabody Energy sits Jim Grech, who has been its President, CEO, and Director from June 2021. Grech will bring with him a wealth of experience in coal and natural resources that bring out his experience in some of the big wigs of the industry. Prior to joining Peabody, he had served as Chief Executive Officer of Wolverine Fuels, LLC and held executive leadership positions at Nexus Gas Transmission LLC and CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX). Since 2001, his career has been dotted with pivotal contributions in operations and marketing roles for leading firms, including that of CNX Gas Company and DTE Energy, reflective of vast experience that is a prerequisite for positioning Peabody vis-à-vis its challenges and opportunities in the future.

Grech’s Impact Post-2020: Since 2020, Peabody Energy showed resilience and flexibility under the leadership of Grech; for this motive, he is certainly the best-suited CEO to keep guiding in the variable dynamics of energy. In that perspective, his strategic acumen and industry insight became of very critical importance to firm up the market positioning and financial health during such changing times for Peabody.

SimplyWallSt

Ownership Structure Insights

Institutional Influence: The change evidences in the nature of Peabody Energy ownership, by showing a considerable large presence of institutional investors, attesting to confidence both in management and the investment appeal the company commands at large in the financial community.

Recent movements: In particular, one of the leading shareholders has been reducing the share by much over the past six months. Such activity warrants scrutiny, as it may denote prevailing market sentiment or strategic moves on the part of institutional investors.

Finviz

Valuation

The core of the financial appeal in Peabody Energy comes from its undervaluation when evaluated by many. The use of a Discounted Cash Flow model in our fair value calculation points to the stock of Peabody trading at a meaningful discount—about 20% from intrinsic value. This discrepancy, therefore, exposes an opportunity, which might not be very apparent to other investors.

DCF Model

Valuation Overview:

Component Description Value/Result Valuation Model 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity Levered Free Cash Flow Based on Analyst Estimates (S&P Global) See detailed forecast Discount Rate (Cost of Equity) Calculated from model inputs 7.7% Perpetual Growth Rate 5-Year Average of US Long-Term Govt Bond Rate 2.3% Click to enlarge

Calculation of Discount Rate / Cost of Equity:

Data Point Calculation / Source Result Risk-Free Rate 5-Year Average of US Long-Term Govt Bond Rate 2.3%* Equity Risk Premium S&P Global 4.6% Oil and Gas Unlevered Beta Simply Wall St / S&P Global 1.15 Re-levered Beta** Formula: 0.33 + (0.66 * Unlevered Beta * [1 + (1 - Tax Rate) * (Debt/Equity)]) 1.18 Discount Rate / Cost of Equity Formula: Risk-Free Rate + (Levered Beta * Equity Risk Premium) 7.72%*** Click to enlarge

*The rate, pegged to the long-term US government bond rate, is used to estimate the terminal value, reflecting a conservative growth expectation for Peabody Energy beyond the forecast period, in line with the global economy's long-term growth rate.

**Unlevered Beta is figure, reflects the volatility of returns for the energy sector relative to the market, indicating a moderate level of systematic risk.

*** Altering the discount rate and the perpetual growth rate can significantly impact the valuation outcome. For instance:

Varying the Discount Rate: Considering the uncertainties in the coal sector and the global push towards renewable energy, the discount rate could realistically range from 7% (optimistic scenario) to 8.5% (pessimistic scenario) to account for the potential increase in perceived risk. We took a neutral scenario.

Adjusting the Perpetual Growth Rate: Given the volatile nature of the coal market and regulatory pressures, the perpetual growth rate could be adjusted from 1.5% (considering a more significant impact from renewable energy transition) to 3% (assuming sustained demand in certain markets). We took a neutral scenario again.

Discounted Cash Flow Calculation:

1st Stage: Next 5 Years Cash Flow Forecast

Year Levered FCF (USD, Millions) Discounted @ 7.72% 2024 543.87 504.9 2025 313.67 270.33 2026 372.4 297.95 2027 302.65 224.79 2028 265.04 182.75 Total $1,480.72 Click to enlarge

2nd Stage: Terminal Value Calculation

Given that we're adjusting to a 5-year forecast, the terminal value calculation will now start from the end of 2028. Here’s how it changes:

Terminal Value (FCF2028 x (1 + g) / (Discount Rate - g)) $3,158.82 Present Value of Terminal Value (@ 7.72%) $2,181.57 Click to enlarge

Total Equity Value Calculation:

Total Equity Value (Present value of next 5 years cash flows + Terminal Value) $3,662.29 Equity Value per Share (USD) $28.84 Click to enlarge

Discount to Share Price:

Value per share (USD) Current discount to share price 19.4% Click to enlarge

Industry Benchmarking: Compared against direct competitors Alliance Resource (ARLP) and CEIX, it reflects an almost same Price-to-Earnings (P/E) valuation ratio as that of Peabody. Instead, it is the broader energy sector's P/E ratio, standing at an average of 9.3 versus the historical average of 6.3, that puts into perspective the valuation for Peabody and signals its attractiveness in the market.

SimplyWallStreet

Other Valuation Metrics: Except for the P/E ratio, the company valuations at better than average levels according to other valuation metrics, such as Price to Sales, Price to Book Value, Price to Free Cash Flow. Each of these serves not only to underline Peabody's competitive market valuation but firm its standing, perhaps more importantly, as an undervalued entity within the energy sector.

Finviz

Future Growth

The coal industry was, however, put to the test of showing resilience over the past three years, despite the following challenges: a growing global energy demand, increased volatility in natural gas prices, and geopolitical tensions on matters touching on energy security. That current, however, is changing, as concerns for the environment and, by extension, those operations directed toward renewable energy sources, now present serious challenges for traditional coal operations.

Industry Perception: With its history entrenched in older days as the bedrock of the world energy supply, the coal industry has found itself at a crossroads today. A prevailing sentiment among analysts, therefore, is that this sector is outdated. Dual pressures from environmental advocacy and the technological push for renewables only fuel that perception.

Projected Financial Performance: Looking ahead at Peabody Energy's financial performance, we anticipate a decrease of 5% and 21.6% annually in revenue and income, respectively. This downward trend is in line with the larger industry movement towards reducing dependence on coal as a primary energy source. Moreover, it's expected that Earnings Per Share will decline by 20.3% annually, and Return on Equity (ROE) is predicted to be at 7.1% for the next three years. These figures underscore the significant challenges and potential opportunities that Peabody faces in the near future.

SimplyWallSt

Focus on the Way Forward: It must be appreciated that the unfolding changes within the energy sector are bringing about changes in investment and, importantly, interest towards alternative sources of energy, most notably uranium (very high EPS outlook for the next year). This shift reflects a growing recognition of the potential for nuclear energy to contribute towards further sustainability and security of the energy future. The influx in interest towards uranium resources, with a growing amount of investment and research aimed at nuclear technology, has been indicative of a major realignment in the energy sector. This is a challenge yet an opportunity for old guards such as Peabody among the traditional coal companies to diversify and adjust in tune with the global change toward energy.

Finviz

Past Earnings Performance

BTU has reported an impressive profitability trajectory over the last half-decade, seeing its earnings rise at an impressive 37% annual clip. This should be considered lackluster when contrasted with the industry. However, this narrative on growth has been ham count for the reversal in earnings growth meaningfully over the last year. That more recent downtick would make it a bit of a challenge to make a direct comparison against the company's five-year average growth.

Very critical in this analysis is the year 2020, during which the value of Peabody stock depreciated to as low as $0.85, hence nearing the insolvency levels for the company. The fact that such a period was typified by external market shocks, with operational challenges influencing in themselves the annualized growth calculations, goes on to show that nuanced interpretation has to guide the company's earnings performance.

SimplyWallSt

Viewed within the broader context of Oil and Gas, and with an average negative decline in earnings growth hovering at -16%, Peabody at -41.3% reflects both much more sector-specific and global economic pressure bearing down upon the company.

SimplyWallSt

A discernible decrease in Peabody's Net Margin from the previous year's record levels serves to illustrate further the financial pressures being subjected. This decrease, even if important, needs to be accounted for, taking into consideration that Net Margin, among other main financial benchmarks of the company, is still placed in a moderate area if compared with the industrial average. This stands to suggest operational resilience levels to stay afloat from the market conditions.

Morningstar

Balance Sheet Health And Dividends

The financial base of Peabody Energy is strong, and it has a very strong balance sheet that points to the fiscal soundness and operational efficiency of the company. The company exhibited a large amount of intrinsic value, with $3.6 billion in equity against market capitalization of $3.1 billion. This is further in evidence from a very comfortable level of debt, which sums up to $311.9 million and a debt-to-equity ratio of only 8.6%. Obviously, this ratio is showing low leverage and an indication of sensible financial management and leverage.

Financial Stability Highlights

Asset Strength: The financial structure of the company shows $6 billion in assets against $2.4 billion in liabilities, which gives a strong asset-to-liability ratio that is reflected by Peabody for financial resilience.

Debt Management: The reduction in the ratio of debt to equity is huge in the last five years. From 38.4% to 8.6%, it goes to show how there has been a focused effort to minimize financial risk and enhance value.

Its cash flow from operations comfortably services both debt obligations, good capital management, and the ability to comfortably keep up with and service debt.

SimplyWallSt

Dividend Policy Insights

Investor returns: In its commitment to giving back to shareholders, Peabody Energy currently yields dividends at 1.24%. This yield, though modest in comparison to the vast US market, represents prudent but consistent profit distribution, ensuring the dividends are well-backed from company profits and cash flow.

Dividend trends: While paying dividends is a practice characterized with relatively short historical development, it identifies fluctuations to reflect the responsiveness to various financial conditions in order that returns for shareholders are kept in perspective with the need for reinvestment and growth.

Morningstar

Yield Perspective: By contrast, the dividend yield that Peabody would provide seems conservative when placed below the US dividend issuers' lower quartile, who generally have a yield of at least 1.53%. But, as part of the higher echelon of dividend-giving firms, where average yields are around 4.7%, Peabody's plan values paying out the bulk of its income as dividends over higher, potentially riskier payouts.

Potential Risks

While the rationale for the investment case of Peabody Energy remains underlined by high undervaluation, strategic resilience, and financial health, there are still several risks that might impact such a thesis. Below are such potential risks that could jeopardize the aforesaid opportunity.

Energy Transition Risk: the long-term producers of coal, such as Peabody, would be facing, the shift of the global towards the increased use of renewable sources of energy. At a certain future time, when most governments and the corporate world commit to promises of reduction in carbon emission, this will translate to reduced use of coal and, therefore, depletion in demand with time, which would hamper Peabody.

Regulatory and Environmental Compliance: Increased rigor and number of environmental regulations globally could translate into an increase in operational costs for Peabody. In the future, if one requires such compliance, then the same may be a liability against the financial resources or cause significant capital investment in keeping up to the required or revised standard.

Volatility in the market and price of the commodity: The price of coal is subject to prevailing global economic conditions, demand for energy, and geopolitical factors. Fluctuations in the price of commodities may materially affect the revenues and profitability of Peabody and hence make earnings erratic.

Bearing this in mind, it becomes clear where the potential for an investment opportunity in Peabody Energy lies but at the same time where the risks are being acknowledged and monitored. Look at these from a view of staying bullish, moving to neutral, or taking a bearish stance; these are purely based on a dynamic interplay of these factors. Most of these risks usually are avoidable when the investor is aware and cautious enough in order to help him navigate through, such as changing investment strategies at appropriate times to insulate against unforeseen shifts in the market.

Conclusion

Considering the point that Peabody Energy is a significant actor in the coal business, an extent of extraordinary resilience is observed in light of the changing dynamics within the world's energy business. With a market capitalization of $3.6 billion and total assets amounting to $6.0 billion, Peabody's financial health is strong, built on a solid foundation and adroit financial management. The ability to maintain very large cash reserves above its debts further epitomizes the company's competitive standing in readiness to take on challenges within the industry.

Investment Outlook: With the above-mentioned strong financial health and strategic leadership of Peabody Energy and the market conditions in force, it is recommended that the current investors go in for a Buy in the short run. On that note, in regard to the minimum target price, I'd suggested it be within the ranges of $28-29 based on the financial stability and expertise of the management team at Peabody.

Option Trading Perspective: The current price range for Peabody of $24 to $25 represents a very good selling opportunity of put options for those perennially engaged in this trading strategy, like myself. This, coupled with stable stock trend, brings that be able to be in a position for this investment strategy, supported by the trading experiences from my stock with this company over the past one year.