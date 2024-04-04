pastorscott/E+ via Getty Images

Today, I'd like to address what I view as an information gap in the coverage of Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) on Seeking Alpha. There have been a few different write-ups discussing the opportunity, but they appear focused on valuing NLOP as a going concern and using a multiple of earnings. I instead think it should be viewed as a liquidation, with roughly a 100% upside to my estimate of fair liquidation value, as I will outline below.

Liquidation Vehicle

NLOP's purpose is clear, per the spin-off call from W. P. Carey (WPC) (associated presentation here):

"In terms of the complexities, by separating into an externally managed REIT, I think that's the -- we're really using that structure to expedite the office exit in the most efficient way we can. And maybe your question implies, did we consider or should we have considered an internally managed vehicle. That would have been costly. I think it would have been very difficult to put a new management team together to run that. And really, the external management agreement is appropriate given NLOP's business plan. It's not a growing business, we'll not need to raise new capital. And we think that we've structured a pretty simple and efficient management structure for NLOP and it's finite in nature. And I think lastly, everything that we'll do for NLOP is going to be done within mainly our asset management team, who has always overseen our strategic asset management and disposition strategy for any of our assets for that matter. So nothing will change there, and we think it will be pretty seamless. Eric Borden Okay, that's helpful. And then one last one for me. Just on the initial SpinCo and the NLOP, just curious on your thoughts, just given the lower wallet in that portfolio, what is your thoughts for that piece? Will you look to renew those leases or will you potentially sell down those assets and try to recoup distribution? Jason Fox I think it will be a combination. Brooks, do you want to provide any color there? Brooks Gordon Sure. I mean the vast majority of the assets in NLOP don't require incremental asset-level activity. There's certainly some great opportunities to create some value and extend leases and then exit, but the large majority, we're going to exit those in an orderly manner, and we're really hitting the ground running there. So we're making good progress on that, sort of already."

The NLOP entity exists to sell off the 59-property portfolio in an orderly manner, full stop. They came out of the gate hot, with four dispositions in December, and we got incremental news on a January disposition with Q4 earnings.

NLOP Leasing Activity (NLOP Supplemental Disclosure) NLOP Q4 (NLOP Supplemental Disclosure)

That update also highlighted five properties where leases had been extended 5-10 years. It hasn't all been roses, as a redevelopment of their BCBS campus in Egan hit a snag when Johnson Brothers backed out of the planned redevelopment. But some other yet-to-be-disclosed activity seems to be progressing behind the scenes.

Liquidation Value

Rather than value NLOP on an AFFO multiple or dividend yield, NLOP should be viewed as a liquidation. I have cobbled together a file with my estimates of the sale values of all 59 properties, which I include here for your perusal: NLOP_Property_Est_SA.xlsx. Note, I didn't get into specifics of how I estimated each property, as I'm not that interested in debating assumptions. If you have specific info on how to value a specific property, I'm happy to discuss it. Also, if not clear, I've adjusted the individually mortgaged properties for mortgage payoff to arrive at a valuation, which leads to some properties having no residual value. The AVT location, for instance, is already vacant and in default.

If you are interested in specific assumptions, you can probably back out that the blended implied $/sq ft for the portfolio is $130, and the implied cap rate is approximately 13%. Given 5 properties have been sold to date at about this $/sq ft and under a 10% cap rate, and 3/5 were vacant, I don't think this is a particularly aggressive set of assumptions. But I encourage potential investors to stress test some of these valuations for themselves. A portfolio with $145m of annual rent and a 5.8-year Weighted-Average Lease Term gets you to over $800m in remaining, contractual triple-net-lease payments, more than the current enterprise value. The quality of the properties also skews worse for the individually mortgaged locations, which helps the liquidation math.

Using my estimates, I arrive at $1.1B of liquidation value for the remaining NLOP portfolio at 12/31, versus a ~$350m market cap and ~$350m of net debt at 12/31 (mortgages already accounted for, some restricted cash excluded as "trapped"). There will be carrying costs, taxes, and interest expense. Fortunately, we know property level costs on the portfolio were about $7m (per spin call) and annual SG&A remittance will be around $10m and decrease with sales. Interest expense starts high but decreases rapidly. If the company hits my expectations and mostly eliminates the debt this year, this should be a ~$50m headwind. So around $100m of costs before any tax considerations. With $1B of net value, this is a liquidation price of ~$44/share, versus $46/share of book value at the end of Q4, so taxes should be minimal absent upside on sales.

Not factored in above, but as they currently stand, NLOP's portfolio generates a lot of cash. The company may generate $100-200m from operations before sales are complete. I assume this is included in the liquidation values above, but hopefully, this also proves conservative.

Dividend

NLOP is required to pay out 90% of its taxable income to maintain REIT status, as they did in January. If you flip through their debt documents, you'll discover significant limitations on distributions until the pooled mortgage debt and mezzanine loans are paid off, so I expect dividends to continue being paid in shares instead of cash for the time being. I also expect dividends to be irregular until NLOP is liquidated, and simply remain a function of realized gains and rental income. My limited experience with REIT investors has revealed a fixation on regular and increasing dividends, which this vehicle does not promise. So, buyer beware, I guess.

Other Risks

NLOP Portfolio (NLOP Spin Deck)

While early sales have been encouraging, they are a small sample, and real estate is property-specific. To the extent major issues arise with remaining key properties, the liquidation value estimate could suffer.

If NLOP is delayed paying down debt, their high interest expense will eat into the liquidation value. WPC provided management fee guidance on their call, which if you take the midpoint, you would expect about 1/3rd of NLOP's ABR to be sold this year. So, I am optimistic about the expected pace of sales.

Prices paid for NLOP's locations are partially a function of global interest rates. If rates increase, the terminal value of NLOP will suffer.

There are many underwater office loans maturing, which may lead to fire sales from lenders and depress sales prices. The local markets for NLOP's properties seem to be holding up well, given they've avoided the worst deteriorating markets. But this will be something to watch.

Some have held up dumpster fires like Orion (ONL) as a comp to NLOP, which has lower credit quality tenants, half the average lease term, worse geography, and a reinvestment mandate as opposed to a liquidation. One is better served to avoid this lazy comparison when valuing NLOP.

I've fielded questions about alignment and concerns regarding NLOP being an externally managed REIT. Yes, if the mission changes and they stop the liquidation approach, I'd be afraid. But I don't see the ~$10m of management fees as material to WPC, merely a vehicle to help them improve their RemainCo market multiple. We got an NLOP insider buy in March, which was an encouraging data point on alignment.

Conclusion

I believe NLOP provides attractive exposure to a liquidating office portfolio and estimates close to 100% upside at the current price using assumptions I believe are conservative. If the office market deteriorates further and liquidation values take a hit, I expect enough margin of safety for investors to do just fine. Disagree? Let me know why in the comments.