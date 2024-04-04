PFFA: This Preferred Stock Fund Is Set To Shine

tadamichi

What Do You Prefer?

Not long ago, bonds and other fixed-income instruments had it pretty tough. As interest rates spiked through the Fed's historic hiking cycle, fixed income quickly turned into a bloodbath as yields on outstanding issues fell.

Preferred shares have long been a favorite for income-seeking investors because they generally combine two of the best features of fixed income and equities--a bond-like yield via dividends (though, of course, the guarantees on those dividends vary by issue) while maintaining the opportunity to gain upside appreciation. (It should also be noted that investors also hold downside risk, as well.)

Over the last few months, we've seen a resurgence in the fixed-income and preferred stock space as investors become more and more certain that the days of aggressive rate hikes are largely over. Enter the Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA), which has only underperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) by 8% on a total return basis in the 12 months.

PFFA vs SPY, 1 Year (Koyfin)

Of course, the S&P 500 isn't the benchmark for PFFA (the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index and the FT Wilshire 5000 Index are), but it is remarkable that it has performed so well against a pure-equity index. Indeed, the fund is hitting new highs currently, flirting with $21 per share as of this writing.

PFFA Dividends (Koyfin)

In addition to the strong share performance over the last year, income-seeking investors will likely find a lot to like about PFFA's dividend, which is paid monthly and yields 9.47% as of this writing. What we like most about this is the fact that the fund yields a healthy amount over the current five-year Treasury rate of 4.3%, which means that investors can expect (if all goes well) a degree of compensation for taking the greater risk of owning preferred shares versus something like, say, a Treasury instrument.

Of course, that statement should not be surprising, but over the last few years, it has not been uncommon to find bond or preferred share funds whose yields did not surpass even shorter duration Treasuries, if only because the holdings in those funds had not yet rolled off the books and been replaced by newer, higher-yielding issues.

The fund has seen considerable inflows over the last three years as well:

PFFA Cumulative Fund Flow (Koyfin)

As of this writing, the current assets under management at PFFA clocks in at $922 million--$641 million of which have flowed into the fund over the last three years. $333 million in new money has flowed into the fund in the last year alone.

The natural thought, then, would likely be that the fund is over-bought, or at least trades at a substantial premium. This is not the case. Per PFFA's investment page, as of this writing, the fund only trades at a $0.06 premium to NAV.

How Does The Fund Work?

It's not uncommon to look under the hood of fixed income or preferred share ETFs and find that yields are being propped up via lots of complex derivative arrangements, be they swaps, options, or whatever. Therefore, one of the first things we check when reviewing a new fund like this is how the fund's managers employ leverage to juice returns. What makes PFFA interesting to us is the fact that leverage plays a relatively minor role in the overall strategy of the fund--"typically 20-30%" per the fund's Fact Sheet.

The fund showcases a four-pronged investment strategy:

PFFA Fact Sheet, accessed 3 April 2024

Another feature of the fund that we find interesting Is a notably low market-capitalization floor for investments. It's not uncommon, for example, to encounter funds with very stringent rules on what can and cannot be bought, often based on market capitalization, trading volume, domicile, etc. In PFFA's case, the restriction seems to be that the fund cannot invest in a U.S. company with a market capitalization under $100 million.

Why is this important? Well, we believe that the ability to invest in small-cap issues provides the fund's managers with a degree of flexibility that many other funds simply do not have--their investment universe is strictly siloed to ensure that managers make only certain investments in companies that check all the boxes. Therefore, it is quite likely that the primary restriction of only over $100 million market-cap companies widens the aperture of PFFA's investment universe significantly.

The turnover on those stocks which PFFA holds is also not unreasonably high (which can be good for shareholders from a tax perspective). According to the fund prospectus, "[d]uring the fiscal year ended October 31, 2023, the Fund’s portfolio turnover rate was 26% of the average value of its portfolio."

Finally, the expenses associated with the fund are not unreasonably high--clocking in at 2.52% for the last year, investors are likely to appreciate the relatively modest fee structure for the active management they receive.

The Bottom Line

Fixed income and preferred shares went through some dark times as the Fed jacked rates over the last 18 months, but the rancor caused by said hikes seems to have settled, which has translated to strong returns for PFFA. Given the comparably low fee structure, long-tenured management, modest use of leverage in the portfolio, and wide-open stock selection universe, we think that PFFA is positioned to succeed.