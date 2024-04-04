Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Synopsys: Potential Further Upside For Compounding Machine

Apr. 04, 2024 8:36 AM ETSynopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Stock
Perseus Perspectives profile picture
Perseus Perspectives
19 Followers

Summary

  • Synopsys is a global leader in semiconductor software and IP products, with strong growth potential in the chip industry.
  • The company has consistently exceeded earnings expectations and has a track record of strong financial performance.
  • SNPS is undervalued compared to its peers in the EDA and semis IP space, making it an attractive investment opportunity.

Synopsys corporate headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Introduction

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) is the global leader in semiconductor electronic design automation (EDA) software. In addition, the firm is the second biggest player globally in semiconductor IP products behind ARM (ARM). The

This article was written by

Perseus Perspectives profile picture
Perseus Perspectives
19 Followers
Professional equity portfolio manager for a boutique buy-side asset manager.My focus is on finding high-quality companies, applying a disciplined approach to valuation and identifying underappreciated opportunities. My goal is to identify opportunities in cash-rich companies with strong balance sheet management and shareholder friendly policies. I endeavour to incorporate a mix of quantitative and qualitative measures to identify opportunities in stocks. Long-only approach with a long-term investment approach.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SNPS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SNPS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SNPS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News