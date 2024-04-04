Sundry Photography

Introduction

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) is the global leader in semiconductor electronic design automation (EDA) software. In addition, the firm is the second biggest player globally in semiconductor IP products behind ARM (ARM). The firm has all the traits of a quality compounder, and with the rise of AI and increasingly complex chips, we might be at an inflection point that sees the compounding continue for years to come.

The stock has grown an amazing 38% CAGR over the past five years and 31% over the past ten years. I believe the firm is poised to continue its momentum going forward, as the chip industry continues its relentless march towards smaller and smaller nodes, i.e. 3 nanometre to 2 nanometre and lower. The ever increasing design complexity will support SNPS as the market leader in EDA.

As the company notes in its annual report, it is now common for a single chip to combine multiple components, such as processors, communications, memory, input/output etc. Embedding all of this functionality on a single chip leads to highly advanced and demanding chip designs. Which necessitates chip manufacturers consulting firms like SNPS for their design expertise, a demand pattern that will only continue in my view, and this view is shared by SNPS management as I will discuss.

Why Now

SNPS is a richly valued stock, but I think the valuation is justifiable for three reasons. Firstly, SNPS is the market leader in a high-growth segment of the market, which even before the AI inflection point, was subject to secular growth trends in chip design. This is a secular trend which dates back to the move away from fully integrated chip companies. Into a world of dividing the various stages of chip production to specialist firms, such as TSMC (TSM) for manufacturing, SNPS for EDA and so forth.

Secondly, SNPS has in recent years seen an acceleration of growth above its five- and ten-year averages. The increased top line growth has been magnified through the income statement due to operating leverage, which has led to an even faster pick up in bottom line growth. The firm has steadily improved its underlying business operation, and I think this is best illustrated using the 10-year Return on Capital history. As seen below, management have steadily improved returns on capital employed in the business, making SNPS a fundamentally better business today than in the past decade. This higher returning business supports the elevated P/E multiple vs history, as it makes sense that we should pay more for a better business.

Finally, as I will discuss further below, SNPS' management have been confident enough to provide us with long-term guidance. They expect mid-teens EPS growth for the foreseeable future. Given the inherent conservative bias of corporate management teams, I believe SNPS management must have enough visibility into future demand trends, to be comfortable guiding as they have.

Recent Earnings

SNPS released fiscal Q1 earnings in late February and they did not disappoint. Non-GAAP EPS of $3.56 and revenue of $1.65B both exceeded analyst forecasts, sending the shares higher by close to 7% on the day. SNPS continued its exceptional track record of earnings beats, with an astounding 23 consecutive quarters of beats. This lengthy streak of earnings beats speaks to the underlying demand consistency the firm has experienced, such steadiness is the true mark of a quality compounder.

We were provided with an updated guidance for the full year 2024. Management increased their expected non-GAAP EPS to a range of $13.47 - $13.55, which would represent over 20% growth at the low end. Looking at quarterly earnings in 2023, I note that SNPS steadily increased their full year guidance with as the year progressed. Given the company's laudable track record of exceeding targets, I would not be at all surprised if they delivered closer to 25% growth in 2024.

Valuation

As noted, SNPS is the global leader in EDA and the #2 player in chip IP. Thus I think it's appropriate to value it vs its nearest peers in EDA and IP, Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) and ARM. When we compare the firms on a P/E and PEG basis, SNPS is clearly the best value play in the space. It is rare that we get to buy into market leadership at a discount to peers, thus although the valuation looks expensive in isolation or vs broad technology, I find it reasonable when contextualised against peer stocks.

Importantly, the lower valuation multiple is supported by a higher expect level of growth vs Cadence. We have the favoured combination of market leadership, cheaper valuation and higher growth. Hence, I like SNPS at this level.

In addition, I apply my own two stage DCF valuation. I am modelling for 18% growth for the next 5 years which is in keeping with analyst forecasts. I note that given the firm has consistently exceeded analyst forecasts, the realised growth could easily be higher, I am comfortable with a conservative estimate for my model. For the second stage I model for 15% which is in line with the firm's guidance of mid-teens long-term EPS growth, again I note upside potential.

I use a discount rate of 15% that is again in line with long-term EPS target and I apply a 40x P/E at sale which is in line with the Non-GAAP five year average. I arrive at a target price of $612.84 which represents a 7% upside to the current price. I think the current price looks a reasonable level to create an entry position, with any pull-backs in the stock creating excellent opportunities for dip-buying this long term compounder. A 10% pull-back from here would warrant a strong buy in my view. However, given the current stock price, I am initiating SNPS as a BUY.

Risks

A large driver of the firm's success had been the stewardship of co-founder and CEO Aart J. de Geus. Mr de Geus had been CEO of the firm since 1994. He stepped down and was replaced by Mr Sassine Ghazi in January of 2024. The hallmark of good management is you do not hear much about them, as they quietly operate the business efficiently. A CEO succession entail risk in normal circumstances and doubly so when the CEO is both long-standing and a founder of the business. I will be watching closely to see if the new CEO leads to any strategy changes, my sense is Mr Ghazi is unlikely to tinker drastically with the established formula.

As with all companies in the technology space SNPS is subject to a relentless pressure to innovate and stay at the cutting edge. The firm provides services to all the world's largest semiconductor firms, and faces intense competition from firm's like Cadence to continue winning customer orders.

Conclusion

SNPS undoubtedly trades at a very rich valuation relative to the market and its history. I am impressed however by the firm's continued growth in its margins, leading to greater operating leverage and higher profitability. Over time, the firm has steadily increased its returns on capital, and I think this increased profitability justifies the growth in the firm's valuation.

Relative to peers such as Cadence and ARM, SNPS looks to be the best value in the EDA and semis IP space. The firm has seen an acceleration of top and bottom line growth in recent years. I expect the tailwind of ever increasing chip design complexity to support growth for years to come. Management are guiding for long-term mid-teens EPS growth, I think given the firm's exceptional track record of beating on earnings estimates, the real long-term earnings could be closer to 20%.

My own calculations suggest the firm is not exorbitantly priced at current levels and I think pull-backs could create truly excellent entry points.