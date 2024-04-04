Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) is a life science tools and services company, primarily focused on the development and sale of reagents and consumables for life science research. As a pure-play focusing on recurring services for the life sciences, rather than diagnostics, growth and profitability are above industry averages. Why? Well, healthcare is already a strong sector for secular growth, but life science (LS) research is far more stable, lucrative, and secular than the other half of the sector, diagnostics (DX). This is because outside of a COVID-like black swan event, DX is consumer facing, competitive, and the market is saturated due to most technologies being well-established (outside of a few growth niches). Instead, the LS market is always being invested in as returns from early academic and biopharma research benefit all areas of the healthcare market, including DX.

As an example, current growth areas of the DX market are primarily based on symbiotic relationships between diagnostics companies and biopharma companies for one particular reason: to determine whether a new therapy is right for the patient. There are many examples, particularly when involving novel oncological therapies that target rare and specific binding sites that must be present in the patient for successful treatment. This practice is known as companion diagnostics, and many new releases of diagnostic kits rely on the new biopharma treatments. Therefore, life science research earns the majority of investment research.

Outshining Strong Peers

The difference in opportunity can be seen by comparing Bio-Techne’s financials with legacy DX firms such as Qiagen (QGEN), who highlight profitable, but slow growth. Sure, there are growth niches, with Exact Sciences (EXAS) being a key beneficiary at the moment, but LS continually shows superiority across a wide variety of companies.

In my article highlighting Revvity’s (RVTY) current value proposition at the moment, I listed the financials of seven life science peers with a focus on either LS, DX, or both. As shown, historically the diversified giants of Thermo Fisher (TMO) and Danaher (DHR) have outperformed due to economies of scale and the many purchases of leading industry assets. However, as a LS-only player, Bio-Techne has exhibited strong financial performance throughout the last 20 years. With total returns of over 11.5% per year, Bio-Techne’s high profit margins and lowest leverage of the group place them at the top.

As such, I believe that Bio-Techne is likely the second best opportunity of these peers despite the high valuation. Part of this is due to the fact that TECH is around 30% undervalued compared to their 5-year averages, as the company typically trades at a premium due to the superior growth and financials. Also, due to investments and acquisitions, margins have fallen over the past 10 years, leading to poor EPS growth. However, in the next few sections of the article I will highlight how this is more of a good sign rather than a risk point, and I believe taking advantage of the declined valuation is key.

Portfolio Visualizer

Company Recurring/ Services Mix 2023 Operating Margin (%) (LS/ DX) 10 Year EPS CAGR (%) Current/ 5 Year Avg. NI Margin (%) Leverage (ND/ EBITDA) P/E EV/ EBITDA Revvity (RVTY) 80 37/21 14 25/17 2.4 72 18 Thermo Fisher (TMO) 82 36/22 (Adj) 16 14/16 3.1 38 22 Danaher (DHR) 75-80 19/26 5.3 20/19 1.4 44 26 Agilent (A) 60 29/21 6.8 18/18 0.9 35 26 Qiagen (DX-focus) ((QGEN)) >80 27 (Adj) 17 17/16 1.0 29 16 Bio-techne (LS-focus) 90 30 (T6M Adj) 6.1 20/23 0.7 51 34 Click to enlarge

Table: Compiled by Author with Seeking Alpha, Koyfin, and Company Data.

Growth Opportunity Above Market and Diversified Peers

Bio-Techne has typically grown revenues at 10-12% per year, which is not primarily driven by acquisitions. Instead, TECH has relied on organic growth trends in reagents and assays to drive ~7% annually core growth with the addition of secular market expansions that lead to high-teens annual growth. For example, the acquisition of ProteinSimple led to 19% annualized revenue growth and has penetrated about 10% of the proteomic analytical instruments industry. This is in the face of primary competition such as TMO, RVTY, and DHR, who have not seen double digit organic instrument growth rates with legacy equipment. It will just be important for management to remain as consistent as they have in the past, especially if they undertake transformative M&A such as their ProteinSimple purchase. There is a lot of competition, and both smaller and larger firms have the opportunity to upset TECH’s trajectory.

There is a large group of up-and-comers to the proteomics/spatial biology instrument space, such as Cytek Biosciences (CTKB). Thankfully, Bio-Techne does not rely on instrument sales, and instead leverages the success of all platforms with their core products and reagents for next-gen research areas like spatial biology and CGT therapy. With growth rates more than double legacy markets, TECH takes competition and turns it into a positive feedback cycle of recurring revenues - as long as TECH continues to develop best-in-class consumables. Based on financial performance of the last few years, I believe this continues to be the case. In the next section, I will highlight the financial details why.

Bio-Techne Presentation

Key Financial Highlights

As I have discussed already, Bio-Techne is a revenue growth oriented company. Annual revenues have been in the double digits for over 20 years, even through the post-GFC bear market I discussed in my recent Danaher article. My article highlighted that the current Life Sciences market is weak, yes, but some data shows there may be a resurgence of fundraising in the next year as participants become accustomed to higher rates. But, the industry is still in a bear market with many companies seeing a decline in revenue growth after the pandemic boom period. In particular, diagnostics have been a weak point as indicated by my prior research.

Despite the market weakness, Bio-Techne has kept revenue growth positive through Q1 of 2024, although barely so at 0.37% as of last report. This highlights that the LS research market remains strong, even as funding is low, along with the fact that Bio-Techne’s services are essential. There was some weakness with growth historically with the post-GFC bear market, but M&A since then has likely provided much needed diversification. Yearly revenues are now up to $1.0 billion from less than $400 million, so economies of scale are kicking in. With the market set to improve in the intermediate-term, I do not expect revenues to go negative and 10-12% should be the long-term average for any outlook analysis.

Koyfin

Underpinning the excellent revenue pattern comes the main catalyst for future investors: the normalization and improvement of margins. While profit generation has never been an issue, recent M&A has added instability to TECH’s profit margins over the past 10 years. Much of this is due to investment timing and new product lines, but I believe less cyclicality should be expected moving forward. Will we see stock market high EBITDA and Net Income margins of 50 and 40% like the past? No, but with scale I see margin expansion from the lows of 25%/15%, respectively. In a bull scenario, 35/25 would be bountiful for current investors over the coming years, but even if margins remain flat, organic growth will still pan out as above market returns assuming constant valuation. These values are also nearly in-line with the giants, TMO/DHR, and highlight TECH’s quality.

Koyfin

The added financial kicker for shareholders is the conservative managerial practice at Bio-Techne. While some may frown upon the decline in margins with new purchases, an assay only focus was not sustainable. The new diversified TECH has multiple levers of opportunity, and the reorganization has not been at the expense of leverage. Instead, TECH offers the lowest leverage of the peer group.

Only similarly growth-oriented, but instrument-focused peer, Tecan Group (OTCPK:TCGGY), offers lower leverage at above $1 billion in annual revenues. This fundamentals-based flexibility will allow for profits to be siphoned towards growth investments (R&D, M&A), buybacks, or a dividend (which hasn’t been increased since 2014 and remains as a formality). All of these will be to the benefit of investors in the future.

Koyfin

With great financials comes an elevated valuation. Of the peers I have discussed, TECH is trading at the highest level, particularly on an EV/EBITDA basis. Despite this, valuations are way down from highs in 2021 and have even flattened out rather than continue to decline. There is some support at current levels, so I believe that TECH is trading closer to a low valuation than high. With margins set to normalize in the coming quarters, higher TTM earnings should allow the EV/EBITDA to fall further, or shares will rise to fill that void.

Combined with the other financial factors, I do not see the low-growth/high-profit valuation of the pre-2018 to return. In my eyes, the valuation is less risk than seems, as long as financial performance remains at an appropriate premium over peers. Despite this, the shares are continuing to perform poorly so I will try and wait for lower prices in the short-term.

Koyfin

Conclusion

Altogether, Bio-Techne is at a small and nimble enough scale to benefit from next-gen technologies, unlike the slower moving conglomerates, but also still offers a low-risk and competitive financial profile unlike the loss-making new market entrants such as 10x Genomics (TXG), Akoya (AKYA), Standard BioTools (LAB), and more. Especially if instrument sales remain below 20% of total sales. At a certain point, growth will slow to TMO/DHR levels of 5-10% organic, but I believe we are many years away from that. At a $10 billion market cap in early 2024, TECH fits in that space I believe is best: past emergence phase, but still growing readily into an industry leader.

However, being a strong company is not everything, and healthcare research market weakness may remain for some time. The longer it does, the more chance for the fundamentals to collapse. While I discussed some initial positive indicators for the industry in my DHR article, it is unknown when increased venture funding will reflect as tailwinds for the industry. Therefore, there is no rush to buy shares, but I do believe recurring investments over the next few months will likely be at favorable prices for long-term investors.

