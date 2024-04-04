Shutter2U

Shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) have seen solid returns as of late, with shares trading near their all-time highs. This observation and an interesting deal are sufficient reasons to update a thesis which goes back to spring of 2019.

At the time, the company was merging its industrial business with Gardner Denver, while breaking up this business from its own climate business at the same time.

ClimateCo - Ingersoll Rand

Following these complicated deals in 2019, Ingersoll Rand became a player which provides innovative and mission-critical air, fluid, energy and medical technologies, used to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. This has been a major success, as a $30 stock early in 2019 has risen to all-time highs of $94 per share at this point in time.

This is backed up by incredible operating performance as the company grew sales from $4.3 billion in 2020 to nearly $6.9 billion in 2023. Already solid operating margins of 21% in 2020 rose to more than 26% of sales over this same period of time.

The climate business generates half of sales in North America, a third from the EMEA region and some 20% from Asia-Pacific, with sales split pretty evenly between direct and indirect sales channels.

The company's productivity and energy efficiency solutions are mostly supplied to life science, food & beverage, clean energy, general manufacturing, infrastructure, water, transport, electronics markets. The company provides product groups like compressors, blowers, vacuums, pumps and other tools to clients which operate in these markets.

The company has over 5 million installed assets, serviced from over a hundred customer service centers, more than 60 manufacturing sites, with nearly 100,000 direct and indirect accounts being served.

The company has outlined ambitious targets on top of the relatively resilient performance. For 2027, the company does expect to grow sales by low-double digits, but moreover it expects EBITDA margins to improve further to 28-30% of sales. This is not just driven by a solid positioning, but a real focus and culture of execution, performance and capital allocation.

Current Valuation

In February, Ingersoll Rand posted its results for 2023, a year in which reported revenues rose by 16% to $6.88 billion, mostly driven by a 10% increase in organic sales. That momentum is fading a bit, as orders rose by 7% to $6.82 billion, with organic order growth reported at just 2%.

The company is solidly profitable, posting net earnings of $779 million on an operating profit number of $1.16 billion. This yielded GAAP earnings of $1.90 per share, with adjusted earnings reported at $2.96 per share, up substantially from a $2.36 per share number reported in 2022. Most of the reconciliation stems from amortization charges, and some other restructuring and acquisition charges. Adjusted for a $0.13 per share stock-based compensation expense, realistic earnings come in around $2.83 per share, resulting in a steep 33 times earnings multiple.

Net debt was reported at $1.1 billion, yielding a very modest leverage number, with EBITDA reported at nearly $1.8 billion. These demanding valuations came down as the company issued a solid guidance for 2024, seeing sales up 5-7%, with adjusted earnings seen up 6-9% to $3.14-$3.24 per share.

A share count of 409 million shares yields a $38 billion equity valuation at $93 per share, for an enterprise valuation around $39 billion. Needless to say, these are demanding multiples, with the business trading at 5.6 times sales, supported by great margins and an impeccable track record built up in recent years.

More Deals

Taking advantage of the operating momentum and balance sheet strength, Ingersoll Rand announced a $2.325 billion cash deal to acquire ILC Dover.

ILC is a designer and producer of innovative solutions for biopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical and medical device markets, among others. The deal does not come cheap, as Ingersoll Rand expects the business to post $400 million in sales this year, for a sales multiple just shy of 6 times (in line with its own valuation). The transaction involves 2,000 new team members, 11 engineering & production facilities, and over 100,000 square feet in clean room capacity.

Promising is that EBITDA margins are seen in the mid-30s, suggesting that the business is valued at 17 times EBITDA (while the own business trades just over 20 times EBITDA). Even better, ILS has posted a compounded annual growth rate in the mid-teens, making this a relative interesting deal. On top of the superior growth and margins, Ingersoll Rand furthermore sees $10-$15 million in costs synergies in year four post closing.

Pro forma net debt will jump to $3.4 billion, yet with EBITDA trending at just over $2 billion here (including the contribution from ILC) leverage ratios will comfortably come in below 2 times.

As part of the deal, Ingersoll Rand will see significant growth in its precision and science technologies segment, with 75% of the ILC business focused on these areas.

Just after the ILC deal, Ingersoll Rand announced two bolt-on deals, yet the impact of these deal has not been quantified, in terms of sales, number of workers, or acquisition price.

And Now?

The deal with ILC will grow pro forma sales by 5-6%, but the deal will furthermore be accretive to margins and growth. Near term earnings per accretion is likely seen limited as a result of the interest costs incurred, yet this should really become an earnings per share driver going forward.

Trading at roughly 30 times earnings seen this year, the reality is that expectations have run higher in recent times as well. A $60 stock during the October 2023 dip, has risen more than 50%, pushing up expectations a lot.

Amidst all of this, I am very upbeat on the business, as Ingersoll Rand has a very strong track record, yet a 30 times earnings multiple might be a bit rich.

Hence, I would love to buy the shares here, and certainly awarded a premium multiple, yet 25 times earnings looks high enough to still see appeal, making me patiently await better entry opportunities here, after a great recent deal.