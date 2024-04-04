Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ingersoll Rand: Impressive Climate Play

Apr. 04, 2024 8:43 AM ETIngersoll Rand Inc. (IR) Stock2 Comments
Summary

  • Ingersoll Rand's shares are trading near all-time highs as the company has rapidly built up a great track record.
  • The company has experienced significant growth in sales and operating margins, driven by its innovative air, fluid, energy, and medical technologies.
  • Ingersoll Rand has announced a $2.325 billion cash deal to acquire ILC Dover, a designer and producer of solutions for biopharmaceutical and medical device markets, as a decent bolt-on deal.
  • Despite this nice acquisition, overall valuations have run a bit high, too high to get involved here.
Shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) have seen solid returns as of late, with shares trading near their all-time highs. This observation and an interesting deal are sufficient reasons to update a thesis which goes back to spring of 2019.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

