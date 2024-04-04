Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Spring 2024 Snapshot Of The S&P 500's Market Cap

Summary

  • The Top 10 stocks within the market cap-weighted index together accounted for 32.5% of its total valuation.
  • Microsoft has become the biggest company in the S&P 500 with a market cap of nearly $3.3 trillion as of 28 March 2024, rising from a $2.79 trillion figure we reported three months ago.
  • Nvidia rocketed upward to become the third largest company in the S&P 500, passing several long-running members of the index's top ten on its rapid ascent.

The first quarter of 2024 has come and gone. Before it did, the S&P 500 (SPX) clocked a new record high of 5,254.35. The index ended 2024-Q1 with a market cap of $45.89 trillion, according to Standard & Poor's.

