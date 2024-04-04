Aaron Davidson

Introduction

Red Bull and Monster (MNST) have dominated the US energy drink category for years but it is no longer just the two of them these days. My thesis is that the US energy drink market is now a three-team race with Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) in the picture.

The Market

Distribution plays a crucial part in terms of shaping the US energy drink market. In an October 2023 Odd Lots podcast, analyst Mark Astrachan explains distribution developments which cleared the way for Celsius. Monster was doing well in the US with the Anheuser-Busch (BUD) distribution system many years ago but they moved to the Coke (KO) system in 2014 which enabled them to grow globally. VPF Bang came in and filled the hole with the Anheuser-Busch distributors in the US. In April 2020, VPF Bang moved over to the Pepsi (PEP) system which left another hole for Anheuser-Busch distributors. Celsius came in and filled this hole. Things fell apart with VPF Bang and Pepsi such that Celsius formed a long-term distribution deal with Pepsi in August 2022.

Looking at the 24 months up through December 2023 in the Monster January 2024 presentation, Monster has lost a little share, Red Bull has been flat and Celsius has grown substantially. It didn’t take long for the August 2022 distribution deal between Celsius and Pepsi to pay off as the dollar share for Celsius really stands out below starting with December 2022:

US energy category (Monster January 2024 presentation)

One of the reasons Celsius can continue finding success in the US is because their demographic is different:

Celsius marketing (Celsius presentation)

Red Bull positions themselves on the high end of the energy drink market. Additionally, a large portion of Red Bull sales are for men who mix it with alcohol. Monster appeals to 18 to 25-year-old blue collar men and extreme sports fans. Unlike Red Bull and Monster which primarily sell to males, Celsius has a nice split of about 50-50 male female. They see themselves as being gender neutral and a large part of their customers are young, wealthy women. They are positioned nicely for customers who are mindful of vitamins and fitness. Per a March 2024 UBS conference, 80% of Celsius customers are new to the category such that only 20% are taken from other brands like Red Bull and Monster:

We're sourcing about 80% of consumers that are increasing their frequency but also that are new to category. So that's all incremental to the category. And then additionally, there is around 20 that is basically we're taking from other brands. So I think that's amazing. That's our goal. We really want to make sure we're continuing to drive growth in the category and bring new consumers to the category.

While talking about impressive gains in the 4Q23 call, CEO John Fieldly said the US energy drink category is now a three-team race. He noted Celsius was recognized with 7-Eleven’s 2023 Supplier of the Year in the non-alcoholic category. Per his comments, they are close to a 20% share for the energy drink category on Amazon.

Valuation

Celsius has a bright future in the US but valuation is based on global markets and Celsius has to prove themselves around the world. Monster is successful around the globe and I like to use them as a reference point for valuation. Per Monster’s 2023 10-K, they had 1,040,636,235 shares outstanding as of February 15, 2024. Multiplying by the April 3rd share price of $55.95 gives Monster a market cap of over $58 billion.

The 4Q23 results show 2023 was an excellent year for sales growth at Celsius:

Sales growth (4Q23 results)

For the year, Celsius had US revenue of $1,263 million which was 96% of their overall revenue of $1,318 million. Meanwhile, Monster had sales of $4,610 million for US/Canada which made up 65% of their overall sales of $7,140 million. Per the 4Q23 call, Celsius is just getting started outside the US:

Turning to international. We began distribution in sales in Canada through Pepsi in mid-January. As we had previously signaled, after approximately 1 month of sales, we are very pleased with the results and even more so to delight our Canadian consumers who have embraced our products. International sales reached $14.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $54.7 million for the full year. Also in January, we announced a sales and distribution agreement with Suntory Beverage for Great Britain and Ireland.

Looking at the 4Q23 results, revenue for the quarter was $347.4 million which was up 95% from $178 million in 4Q22. Monster’s 4Q23 release shows overall quarterly revenue of $1,730.1 million which was up 14% from their overall 4Q22 figure of $1,512,9 million. One of the big valuation questions for Celsius is what the steady-state revenue number will look like and how long it will take to get there. Another question is whether we can expect steady-state economics similar to Monster where the gross margin fluctuated during covid but came in as follows for the last 5 years:

Year Gross margin 2019 60.0% 2020 59.2% 2021 56.1% 2022 50.3% 2023 53.1% Click to enlarge

Per the 2023 Celsius 10-K, there were 232,793,007 shares outstanding as of February 21, 2024. Multiplying by the April 3rd share price of $76.65 gives us a common market cap of $17.8 billion. Additionally, Pepsi bought convertible preferred shares and the balance sheet shows a line of more than $824 for this such that the sum of the common and preferred equity is $18.6 billion. This is nearly one-third of Monster’s valuation. Given the way Celsius still needs to prove themselves outside the US, I think today’s stock price might be a bit of a stretch. This doesn’t mean it won’t go higher but many things need to go right in order for that to happen.

Disclaimer: Any material in this article should not be relied on as a formal investment recommendation. Never buy a stock without doing your own thorough research.