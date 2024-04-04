hapabapa

Investment Thesis

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) posted results on the 13th, February, beating on EPS estimates but falling short on revenues. The share price fell proceeding the results and now trades on the 200-day moving average. The company has transitioned away from their traditional markets in CDN to offer security and edge computing which I believe will drive long-term results. However, the competition is fierce, with pricing pressures affecting revenues in one of their more traditional verticals.

Background

AKAM was previously a leader in Content Delivery Networks (CDN). CDN's were designed to increase the performance of the internet by distributing traffic over a range of servers. They were invented in the late 1990s and AKAM built a successful business with sales growing 27% CAGR between the early 2000s and 2010. They remain one of the largest players with over 1,400 networks. However, the industry now presents deflationary pricing as previous customers have built their own networks, eroding AKAM's competitive advantage.

With the erosion of their CDN market to large cloud providers such as Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOG), the company has transitioned into two new verticals. The first is the fast growing security service that now forms nearly 50% of revenues and is growing at 17% constant currency. And the second is their Compute offering that forms 13% of revenues and is growing at 20% constant currency.

AKAM expanded its cloud computing network with the introduction of Akamai Connected Cloud, which provides improved security and scalability for businesses looking to improve their IT infrastructure. With the expansion of cloud computing, security has become critical, and AKAM stands to benefit from growth opportunities over the long-term. The market for API security is forecast to witness substantial growth in the years ahead and AKAM is a player leveraging AI-powered API solutions.

Financials

The company sports the fourth largest market share in the Internet Services industry with a 5-year CAGR of 7.03%. The deflationary pricing experienced in the CDN market is reflected in Gross Margins, that have contracted over 1000 basis points over the last decade.

However, the company has been excellent in managing operating overheads so EBIT Margins have not experienced the same magnitude of decline.

Building out the networks requires significant investment that weighs on returns on capital. Also the company grows by acquiring other firms which has increased goodwill to just under 30% of total assets. Therefore, the company rarely exceeds its cost of capital when including Goodwill and doesn't have any particular moat.

Net Debt to Sales stands at 70% with the next two major principals in 2025 and 2027. Both principals are for $1.15 billion and the company currently has a cash balance of $490 million. On average the company has produced $720 million in free cash flow, so should be able to service the principals excluding any major future acquisitions.

Recent results were mixed. GAAP net income improved 25% to $161.2 million or $1.03 per share and after adjustments Non-GAAP net income grew 21%. For the full year Non-GAAP net income grew 12% or 15% on an EPS basis. Quarterly net revenues were $995 million up 7% driven by engagement across their Security and Compute segments. However, they missed wall street estimates by $5 million. For the full year, revenues climbed 5.5% to $3.81 billion which is marginally below the 5-year CAGR.

Diving into the segments. Security grew 17% to $471 million due to strong demand for Guardicore Segmentation and AKAM's security API. The Delivery segment (CDN market) declined year-over-year to $415.2 million. Finally, compute registered revenues of $135 million, growing 20% on the prior year.

In terms of outlook, AKAM expects revenue growth in the range of 6%-8% for full year. It also expects Non-GAAP operating margins of 30% which is flat on 2023 and EPS to grow at between 7%-11%.

Revisions

Revenue revisions are healthy and are up over the last 6-months but as expected they marginally softened after the results due to the miss on revenues. EPS revisions for 2024 and 2025 are well up on where they were 6- months ago but are down on 3-months ago. I believe the current trend in revisions looks good.

Valuation

I reached a share price target of $129, which is 20% up on today's share price. This is aligned with EBIT Margins expanding to 23% by 2027, driven by the profitable security and compute segments, working capital of -0.5% and CAPEX of -20%, but then returning to 16% running into perpetuity, which is the long run median. I also have a P/FCF multiple of 29x which is the 10-year median and a WACC of 8%.

In comparison to the sector the stock also looks well priced, with the forward PE Ratio and P/CF below the sector median. Seeking Alpha rank the overall valuation a C grade, but aligned with their growth prospects, the company could look quite compelling.

Risks

The main challenge to my thesis is with the levels of competition. I believe AKAM is at risk of losing ground to competitors with larger scale, and the cost pressures in the CDN market are likely to continue. Major cloud operators offer CDN's, with some being more modern, so they are able to compete without having the same scale.

Another challenge is the growth in mobile internet. A lot of the increase in internet traffic is due to increased mobile usage which transfers data wirelessly. This shift could hurt AKAM's wirelines CDN business further.

Conclusion

The two verticals you are paying for as an investor, are the security and computing categories. Both these categories are growing fast and could potentially increase the profitability of the company, but they face stiff competition. Guidance has no improvements in operating margins for 2024, but I believe this is because the company is investing heavily into a new product, Gecko, to enhance their compute offerings. Currently my valuation has AKAM's intrinsic value 20% above the current share price, so I am initiating a Buy on the company.