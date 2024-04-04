Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Disney's Daring Comeback

Yiannis Zourmpanos profile picture
Yiannis Zourmpanos
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Walt Disney Company embarks on recovery with strategic initiatives under CEO Bob Iger, aiming for streaming profitability.
  • Despite competition, Disney moves toward profitability in streaming, offsetting subscriber plateau with cost-saving measures.
  • Disney affirms its ability to return shareholder value by reinstating dividends and announcing a $3 billion buyback program.
  • Disney's stock rallies to 52-week highs amid economic uncertainties, signaling investor confidence in its turnaround plan.
  • Yiazou Capital Research members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Disney Logo On Shop Window

RinoCdZ

Investment Thesis

With economic uncertainty and challenges slashing across industries, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has embarked on a daring path to recovery under CEO Bob Iger, including a couple of game-changing moves.

Against that economic backdrop, Disney stock was

Author of Yiazou Capital Research

Unlock your investment potential through deep business analysis.

I am the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate your due diligence process through in-depth analysis of businesses.

I have previously worked for Deloitte and KPMG in external auditing, internal auditing, and consulting.

I am a Chartered Certified Accountant and an ACCA Global member, and I hold BSc and MSc degrees from leading UK business schools.

In addition to my research platform, I am also the founder of a private business.

This article was written by

Yiannis Zourmpanos profile picture
Yiannis Zourmpanos
5.54K Followers

Yiannis Zourmpanos is a Charter Certified Accountant, a former corporate auditing consultant and a Fellow Member of ACCA Global with both BSc and MSc degrees. He is also a private business owner.

As the leader of Yiazou Capital Research, Yiannis focuses on high-quality, free cash flow generative stocks with an above average growth rate and a strong business moat. He shares a model portfolio, watchlist, real-time trading alerts, 8 exclusive research reports for long ideas over the course of the year and weekly stock report updates. He also hosts a community chat room to answer questions regularly. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DIS, NFLX, WBD, PARA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DIS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DIS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DIS
--
DIS:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News