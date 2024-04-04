Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Now Is Not The Time To Buy Bonds

Summary

  • The fundamental outlook for bonds remains questionable at best.
  • The leading indicators of growth and inflation for 2024 suggest both dynamics could put upside pressure on yields.
  • Sentiment toward bonds remains bullish as the consensus is for yields to move lower. However, given hedge funds and CTAs are short bond futures, there is scope for a squeeze higher, but it will likely prove temporary.
  • For a significant rally in long-duration bonds to occur, we need to see a deep recession (which will likely be driven by a material rise in unemployment), a stock market crash or strong disinflationary push in 2024 (unlikely to occur without a recession).
  • Now is not the time to be piling into long-duration bonds, particularly when short-term fixed interest securities are offering more attractive yields without any duration risk.

Big alarm clocks are in the water and man with umbrella watches them

mikkelwilliam

Growth and inflation are not supportive of bonds

On both a secular and cyclical basis, I am a bond bear. I last wrote about bonds in September, laying out why I believe bonds represent a poor risk-reward investment in almost

This article was written by

Christopher Yates, CFA profile picture
Christopher Yates, CFA
1.93K Followers
Editor and publisher of AcheronInsights.com. Investment research centered around using the business cycle to your advantage and a "jack of all trades" approach, focusing on macro, fundamentals, technicals, sentiment, and market structure.I am a CFA charterholder with a background in financial planning and investment analysis.

