mizoula

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, and internationally. We have started covering the firm in December 2022 with an initial sell rating. The two main reasons for our bearish view back then can be summarized in the following bullet points:

Deteriorating profitability at that time with contracting gross- and operating margins

Overvaluation based on a set of traditional price multiples

Since then, however, the stock price has increased by as much as 65%, significantly outperforming the broader market, which has only gained 32% in the same period.

Rating history (Author)

This leads us to the question, were we wrong about our initial rating? Have the macro- and microeconomic circumstances change that would justify this price increase? Is maybe a more optimistic rating justified now? To answer these questions, we have collected a few pros and cons, which could help us make a more informed investment decision about RL.

Pros

Improving sales figures

In the latest earnings report, released in February 2024, the firm has presented impressive sales growth figures, considering the current macroeconomic environment and specifically the consumer sentiment. Net revenues have increased by as much as 6%, which is especially impressive, when we consider that all reportable segments have shown growth. The highest growth however, has been seen in the Asia segment, in which sales have increased by more than 15%. Both digital- and brick-and-mortar retail contributed to the higher figures.

Further important to highlight that the sales increase has also cascaded down to the bottom line, resulting in a significant net income growth.

The following tables summarizes these figures.

Income statement (RL) Revenue by segment (RL) Digital vs. brick and mortar (RL)

The primary reasons for the increased demand and sales have been summarized by the management and these include:

New customer acquisition – strongest since the pandemic Creating key partnerships e.g. with Taylor Swift and embracing cultural moments

Last, but not least, we would like to reflect on one of our previous concerns, which we have mentioned in our first article. This was accounts receivable growing at a faster pace than revenue, which back then we interpreted as a potential warning sign, possibly indicating that the firm is pulling demand forward from future periods. Based on the last earnings report, the picture has improved significantly, however. Revenue kept on increasing, and even surpasses accounts receivable growth.

Assets (RL)

This improvement coupled with the attractive earnings results make our view on RL much more bullish than before.

Improving consumer confidence

Looking forward, we believe that the sales growth is likely to continue. The macroeconomic environment, especially the consumer confidence in the United States is in a much better shape than it was a year ago.

U.S. Consumer confidence (tradingeconomics.com)

With improving sentiment, we believe that the demand for discretionary, non-essential goods is likely to pick up. Note, however, that consumer confidence is often treated as a leading economic indicator, therefore the change in the spending behavior of the consumer is not expected until towards the end of this year. This is also visible in the firm’s relatively weak guidance, which we will talk about in one of the upcoming sections.

All in all, this development also makes us more bullish in the near term.

Improving profitability

As mentioned already, the increase in sales has cascaded down to the bottom line. But also margins have improved.

Gross margin has reached 66.5%, representing a 120 basis point improvement compared to the prior year. This positive development has been a result of lower freight costs, favorable channel and geographic mix shifts, and AUR growth

Operating margin has increased to 16.4%, representing a 40 bps increase year-over-year.

The following chart presents the firm’s three main profitability metrics over the past 5 years.

Data by YCharts

We believe that not just the recent margin expansion, which is appealing, but also the fact that over the past 5 years, the firm has managed to more or less keep its profitability stable, despite various headwinds.

If we compare these figures with those of the other firms in the industry, we can also see that RL's profitability metrics are relatively attractive. (The following table only shows the most profitable companies out of a total of 34 companies in the industry.)

Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

For these reasons, we also believe that RL's business is attractive from a profitability perspective.

Return to shareholders

The firm has stayed committed to return value to its shareholders both in the form of dividends and through share buybacks.

Cash flow (RL)

As the firm's free cash flow is easily covering the buybacks and dividends, we believe that the policy is sustainable and safe in the near future.

Although the firm has skipped dividend payments during the pandemic, which we think was actually the right choice to maintain the financial flexibility of the business, they have shown a gradual growth in dividend payments over the years.

Dividend history (Seeking Alpha)

For these reasons, we believe that RL could be also attractive for dividend- and dividend growth investors.

Cons

Valuation

Based on a set of traditional price multiples, RL's stock is currently trading at a significant premium compared to both the consumer discretionary sector median and the firm's own 5Y averages.

Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

One may argue that the comparison to the sector median is not representative enough, as the sector contains a lot of firms, which have significantly different business models/products compared to RL's. For this reason, we narrow down the peers group to firms from RL's industry.

Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

However, after narrowing the peer group, the valuation still looks unattractive and unjustified from our perspective. The reason we believe that the firm is overvalued is mainly the relatively weak outlook. While the outlook foresees a margin expansion, it only anticipates a sales growth of 2%, which we believe is not enough to warrant the current price multiples. The forward PEG ratio further supports this thesis.

For these reasons, we believe that RL's stock is currently not attractive from a valuation point of view.

Conclusions

The firm has shown impressive sales growth in the past quarter, also achieving an improvement in profitability. Our previous concerns with regards to quickly growing accounts receivable have been also proven wrong.

The improving consumer confidence is likely to have a positive impact on the firm's business, however this is not likely to happen until towards the end of this year. The firm is also relatively cautious, foreseeing only a 2% sales growth for the full year.

Because of this weak outlook, we believe that the current valuation is not justified.

Despite the valuation, we believe an upgrade from our previous sell rating is justified, and for this reason, we assign RL's stock a "hold" now.