Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why Dycom Industries Is A Buy Despite Current Earnings Trend

Apr. 04, 2024 9:25 AM ETDycom Industries, Inc. (DY) Stock
Robert F. Abbott profile picture
Robert F. Abbott
763 Followers

Summary

  • Dycom Industries, Inc. is expected to have slow earnings growth in the first half of fiscal year 2025, but pick up in the second half and continue into fiscal years 2026 and 2027.
  • The company has a strong market position in the telecom and infrastructure construction industry and has experienced robust revenue growth and profitability.
  • Dycom's profitability margins are slightly below industry medians, but the company expects margins to improve in fiscal year 2025 and is focused on building better margins into its business.

substation maintenance engineers

sturti/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

Telecom construction company Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has been on an earnings tear since early 2022. Investors were piling in and pushing up the share price even earlier:

The pace of

This article was written by

Robert F. Abbott profile picture
Robert F. Abbott
763 Followers
Robert F. Abbott has been investing his family’s accounts since 1995, and in 2010 added options, mainly covered calls and collars with long stocks. He is a freelance writer, and his projects include a website that provides information for new and intermediate-level mutual fund investors. A resident of Airdrie, Alberta, Canada, Robert has earned Bachelor of Arts and Master of Business Administration (MBA) degrees.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News