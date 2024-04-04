sturti/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

Telecom construction company Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has been on an earnings tear since early 2022. Investors were piling in and pushing up the share price even earlier:

The pace of earnings growth is expected to be relatively slow in the first half of this fiscal year (its 2025 fiscal year began on January 26, 2024), then pick up in the second half. That upward momentum is expected to last into fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027.

I rate Dycom a Buy, based on its history of earnings and share price growth, as well as its prospects over the next couple of years (estimated earnings growth of 17.95% for fiscal 2026 and 19.85% for fiscal 2027).

About Dycom

Based on the 10-K for fiscal 2024, which ended on the last Saturday of January, Dycom provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries. The firm comprises more than 40 operating companies serving 49 states.

The portfolio of services includes program management, planning, engineering and design, aerial, underground, and wireless construction, maintenance, and fulfillment services. In addition, it offers underground locating services and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities:

Founded in 1969, it has expanded its scope and footprint through both organic growth and acquisitions. The most recent purchase was a $131.2 million deal to buy Bigham Cable Construction, Inc. The August 2023 deal allows it to expand its geographic presence in the southeastern United States.

Dycom released its Q4 and fiscal-year 2024 results on February 28, 2024. Its annual highlights included:

Revenues rose 9.6% to $4.176 billion.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA climbed to $504.8 million, which was 12.1% of contracting revenues, versus $366.1 million and 9.6% in fiscal 2023.

Net income went up to $218.9 million, or $7.37 per diluted share, from $142.2 million or $4.74 per diluted share in fiscal 2023.

It repurchased 485,000 common shares for $49.7 million, at an average price of $102.39 per share. At the close of trading on April 2, shares traded at $138.28.

Also at the close, its market cap was $4.06 billion.

Competition and competitive advantages

According to the 10-K, the contracting services industry is highly fragmented, and includes several large multinational corporations, as well as many regional and private companies. It added that barriers to entry are very low.

Dycom pointed to a peer group, made up of MasTec, Inc. (MTZ), Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR), MYR Group, Inc. (MYRG), and Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM). An online search for top telecom building companies lists these three as the biggest by revenue: AECOM (ACM), LeChase Construction Services, and Robins & Morton.

The main competitive factors, according to the 10-K, are the locations of local field offices, service quality, safety, price, breadth of service offerings, and industry reputation. Note that location is first on the list and price is a minor, rather than major criterion.

It seems likely that the company would rank those criteria in order of importance, suggesting that the locations of its field offices, or proximity, is more likely to be a determining factor than price. That makes intuitive sense because construction work can involve heavy, costly-to-move equipment and the costs of keeping crews near construction sites.

In addition, price should be a lesser consideration when major telecom companies are installing or renovating equipment that could be in place for decades. That secondary importance of price could help firms in the industry generate good margins.

A SWOT analysis prepared by Discounted Cash Flow points to several key strengths: a strong market position in the industry, financial strength, expertise and experience, partnerships with major companies, and its own technological advancements.

Individually, each of these might be considered weak competitive advantages, but taken together we see Dycom applying strength on strength. More specifically, it is already in a strong market position, and it can use the financial resources from that position, as well as its experience and expertise, to improve its market standing.

Partnerships with major telecom companies such as AT&T Inc. (T) and Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) mean it becomes integrated to a greater or lesser extent with those companies. In turn, that means its relationships with customers are more stable, which should lead to greater profitability.

I'm not sure that the technological advancements idea is significant; while Dycom does work with technology companies, its roles are likely less technologically intensive. There is no indication in any of its documentation that it needs to be technologically advanced other than having up-to-date tools and equipment.

Along with strengths, the report lists several weaknesses, which will be covered in the Risk Factors section.

Margins

Dycom’s profitability margins are slightly below those of the Industrials sector medians, indicating that the competitive advantages may not be too strong.

However, there is some context that we should know. First, last year’s margins were brought down, in part, by a contract with one large customer, and the terms of that contract “suppressed” margins, as CEO Steven Nielsen put in the Q4 earnings call. That contract has now wound up, so fiscal 2025 margins will likely be better.

Later in the year, management saw good margins in November and December of its fourth quarter, but then saw them slide because of bad weather in January.

Nielsen said during the Q4 earnings call that they are trying to “build better margins into the book of business” this year. He also felt that work derived through the BEAD program could deliver decent margins. BEAD is the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment initiative, part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

This five-year chart shows the gross, EBITDA, and net margins: note the slight decline in the November-January quarter:

More importantly, note how net income has been rising since mid-2019.

Growth

While the profitability margins might be laggards, the growth margins certainly are not:

Revenue growth [YoY]: 9.54% versus 6.01% for the sector.

Revenue growth [FWD]: 8.60% versus 6.25%.

EBITDA growth [YoY]: 37.03% versus 8.83%.

EBITDA growth [FWD]: 19.05% versus 8.14%.

EPS diluted growth [YoY]: 55.49% versus 8.32%.

EPS diluted growth [FWD]: 23.09% versus 9.17%.

Here’s how the growth metrics look in historical context:

Dycom explained in its Q4 earnings release that it expects organic revenue growth to resume in the third and fourth quarters of this year.

Weakness in the first half of the year has Wall Street analysts expecting low EPS growth this year, and then seeing a recovery in fiscal years 2026 and 2027:

Look, too, for a potential acquisition in this fiscal year, given Dycom’s penchant for purchases.

Valuation

The Seeking Alpha system gives Dycom a valuation grade of B-. Some of the specifics that make up that grade are:

P/E Non-GAAP [FWD]: 19.14 versus 19.16 for the Industrials sector median. These measures are essentially even, and both are well below the current S&P 500 ratio of 28.28.

PEG Non-GAAP [FWD]: 1.11 versus 1.77. Dycom beats the sector, and is 10% above the fair value mark of 1.00 (although some investors consider anything between 1.00 and 2.00 in the fair value range).

EV/EBITDA [FWD]: 8.89 versus 11.70. Again, Dycom is a better value than the sector, and significantly better if we look at 10.00 as a dividing line between an attractive and less attractive prospect.

Price/Sales [FWD]: 0.92 versus 1.50 This comparison makes Dycom look like a much better investment than the sector.

Price/Book [FWD] 3.47 versus 2.80. In this metric, Dycom looks less attractive than the sector.

Three metrics (PEG Non-GAAP [FWD], EV/EBITDA [FWD], and Price/Sales [FWD]) are below the sector medians. One metric, Price/Book [FWD], is more expensive than the median and one, P/E Non-GAAP [FWD], is basically even.

Using these measures, I would argue that Dycom is less expensive than the sector, a position that is consistent with the B-minus rating.

Next, as the following price chart shows, the share price cycles up and down routinely, and right now it appears to be near a peak, from which it could make a major retreat:

Wall Street analysts expect the price to climb by more than 13.3% on average from the April 2, 2024 closing price of $138.24.

That 13.3% is significantly higher than the 1.77% of EPS growth they expect by the end of fiscal 2025 (which ends on the last business day of January 2025).

However, the analysts have a history of projecting target prices that are on the high side:

If I was interested in buying now, I would also be concerned about its place in the share price cycle of highs and lows.

While I believe the share price is fair, or slightly above, I’m expecting a lower price than the analysts. I’ll pin my target to the projected earnings growth of 1.77%, which would take the price to $140.69.

Based on the company’s history of growth, as well as its estimates for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027, I rate Dycom a Buy. There have been no other Seeking Alpha analyst ratings in the past 90 days, while the Quant system rates it a Buy and Wall Street analysts rate it a Strong Buy (8 of 8 ratings in the last 90 days).

Risk factors

Dycom has a concentrated list of customers, and the loss of one or more of them could have adverse effects on the top and bottom lines. The top five customers accounted for 57.7% of total contract revenues in fiscal 2024. Still, that’s better than the 66.7%, and 66.2% in 2023 and 2022 respectively.

A “significant portion” of its revenues comes from multi-year master service agreements or other long-term contracts, which customers may cancel or delay with little or no advance notice.

Normally, Dycom is unable to pass along higher fuel prices after it has signed contracts with customers. It does some hedging, which may help when prices rise, but if they fall below specific levels, the company may have to make payments to hedge counterparties.

It reported that is subject to lawsuits and other claims for damages from time to time. Also, it indemnifies its customers for claims coming out of work it does form them.

Because it is based in Florida, it is subject to anti-takeover provisions in state laws, leaving it with what might be called a poison pill. That leaves shareholders, and especially individual shareholders, with limited rights if they seek significant changes in management or strategy.

In its SWOT analysis, Discounted Cash Flow ("DCF") identified four weaknesses: dependence on a few big clients, high industry competitiveness, reliance on skilled labor, and exposure to economic cycles.

Having a few large clients rather than many small ones has multiple benefits. However, if a company loses one or more big clients, it could mean financial trouble.

Being in a highly competitive industry can tighten margins, but it can also mean losing a lot of market share if a company falls behind in its strategy, operations, or finances.

Given the nature of its business, Dycom must rely on skilled labor, which has become more challenging because of retiring Baby Boomers and the pandemic. Can the company get all the employees it needs, and can it get them at a price that does not reduce its competitiveness?

Conclusion

Dycom Industries has proven itself a strong, profitable growth company over the past five years, and after a bit of slump in the first half of this year, should resume that growth. Given the technical perspective (high point in the price cycle) and nearly flat earnings this fiscal year, I am expecting little growth in the share price.

Still, I have rated Dycom Industries, Inc. a Buy based on the strength of its estimated earnings growth in fiscal years 2026 and 2027. That projected earnings growth seems likely, given Dycom’s margins, management strength, strategy, and future valuations if the share price follows earnings.