A Broadening Rally Doesn't Help MGK As Momentum Dips

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
Summary

  • Large-cap value has outperformed large-cap growth in the past month, leading to the outperformance of the equal-weight version of the S&P 500 while mega-cap growth lags.
  • The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has weakening momentum and a P/E north of 30.
  • Heavily invested in the Information Technology sector and tech-related names, the MGK ETF lacks exposure to the Energy and Industrials sectors, which are market leaders in 2024.
  • I highlight key price levels to monitor as Q2 unfolds.

Brewing under the market’s surface is a slow broadening out. You do not see it in small caps or among foreign stocks. The expanding rally is apparent in domestic large caps away from the Magnificent Seven and Nasdaq 100 companies.

Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. I am a contributor to WisdomTree Investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

