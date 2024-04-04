msk.nina/iStock via Getty Images

Glass House Brands Inc. (OTC:GLASF) is currently trading for nearly 4x multiple to its full-year fiscal 2023 revenue of $160.8 million on the back of a heavy rally over the last 1 year that has transformed the ticker into one the most expensive U.S. reporting cannabis stocks. GLASF's multiple is far ahead of the three largest U.S. multi-state operators (MSOs) Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF), Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF), and Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF). The Long Beach, California-based company went public in the summer of 2021 via a special purpose acquisition company and has rallied a parabolic 232% over the last 1 year, one of the best performances in the cannabis space.

Data by YCharts

GLASF's gap from its peers is remarkable considering the company realized a net loss of $97.4 million from its full year 2023. This was up $33.3 million from the prior year, with the vertically integrated cannabis company left with cash and equivalents of just $32.5 million at the end of 2023.

While bulls would highlight that this buffer was up from $14.1 million a year ago, they'd likely skip that GLASF has leaned on quasi-dilutive financing to build this up. The company has been issuing preferred stock that comes with dilutive warrants. These grant the holders of the preferreds the ability to buy common stock at prices now significantly in the money following GLASF's peer-beating rally on no significant inherent financial exceptionalism. The company's singular focus on high tax California is a risk with the Golden State with some of the highest cannabis taxes in the U.S. There is a 15 percent excise tax on cannabis sales as well as state sales taxes which can range from 7.25% to as much as 10.75%.

Dilution, Net Losses, And Cash Flow

Glass House Brands March 29 Form 6-K

GLASF's most recent inherently dilutive issue was in December 2023 with a $15 million Series D preferred stock offering. Each $1,000 face value share of the Series D comes with 200 warrants that allow the purchase of common shares at $6 each. This would mean the eventual issuance of 3 million new common stock with 72,460,677 in weighted average common shares currently outstanding. This figure was up a material 26.7% from GLASF's year-ago comp of 57,200,435. The preferreds are also debilitatingly expensive with an annual cash dividend rate of 15% for the first five years, ramping to 20% after.

Glass House Brands March 29 Form 6-K

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $3.8 million, up from a loss of $3.4 million in the year-ago comp. The full-year adjusted EBITDA figure was $24.5 million, up from a loss of $22.3 million a year ago. GLASF saw operating cash flow for the fourth quarter at $1.4 million with its full-year 2023 figure reaching $23.2 million, up from a negative cash flow of $40.8 million in 2022. Critically, the company's overall free cash flow position is volatile with negative free cash flow at $4.7 million during the fourth quarter. This will mean a continued erosion of its liquidity base. GLASF is guiding for revenue of $215 million to $220 million for 2024, roughly 35% year-over-year growth at the mid-point of guidance with adjusted EBITDA expected to exceed $50 million and operating cash flow of roughly $35 million.

These are decent growth numbers, but the company's rally has likely become overheated with a price-to-sales multiple far ahead of comparable more diversified peers. GLASF's shareholders face continued dilution as while the company's operating cash flow position has been positive, it still burned through cash in the fourth quarter.

Glass House Brands Website

GLASF owns 10 retail stores across California under the brand names The Pottery, Farmacy, and NHC, but its wholesale division is driving the bulk of its revenue gains. Wholesale revenue at $26.8 million during the fourth quarter was up 71% year-over-year to constitute 66% of fourth-quarter revenue of $40.4 million. Gross profit gains were also encouraging with margins of 45% growing from 31% in the year-ago comp.

Overall, the gains were driven by GLASF's greenhouse expansion with the company underway with Phase 2 expansion of its 700,000 square feet Camarillo greenhouse. The retail side of GLASF's operations did see headwinds with revenue down 5% year-over-year on the back of price discounting and promotional activity. GLASF also flagged during its earnings call a high degree of retail pricing pressure.

The collapse of MedMen (OTC:MMNFF) highlights how brutally Darwinist the retail cannabis market can be. Retail sales will remain structurally uncompetitive with the black market as a result of the too-high California tax burden inflating the prices of legal recreational cannabis. Hence, while GLASF is recording strong growth figures on the back of wholesale, the overall dynamic of the cannabis markets renders a position in the commons after such a strong rally as high risk.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.