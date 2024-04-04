Mikhail Sedov

Greenbrier Q2 Earnings Preview:

It’s been just under five months since I last wrote about The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX), and in that time the shares have returned about 52.5% against a gain of about 19.4% for the S&P 500 (SP500). It’s too bad that I was cautious and avoided this uptick. I fretted that the stock came with too much risk at a time when the company offered up too little return, and I expressed that fear in an article with the monumentally original title: “Greenbrier Companies: Too Much Risk, Too Little Return.”

Anyway, the company is about to release earnings, so I thought I’d take another look at it to see if the things I was worried about earlier are still a problem. In this article, I will review the most recent financial results, and I’m also going to forecast sales and margin growth.

Before offering the forecast, I’m going to hit readers with an excuse: this is a particularly challenging company to build a forecast for primarily because of the volatile earnings effects of unconsolidated affiliates. Borrowing from a page of my dating life, though, the near impossibility of succeeding at a task has never stopped me from taking a shot, so I see no reason to not take a run at full speed at this mental brick wall. Additionally, since I fretted about the dividend last time, I feel obliged to review that for readers.

I’m expecting a very good quarter for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc., given the combination of growth in revenue, particularly Leasing and Services revenue, and cost control. I’m forecasting margin for the first half of this year to be about $292 million. That written, my concerns about the dividend linger. Speaking of the dividend, an investor can take on significantly less risk than they would in this stock, and earn about twice as much cash in a 10-Year Treasury Note (US10Y). When the safer alternative pays you more, the obvious question becomes, “why would you buy this, good quarter or no?”

Greenbrier Financial Review

The latest published financial results have been moderately good in my view, and were saved from being catastrophic by the strong performance of the leasing and services division. Revenue for the first quarter of this fiscal year were up 5.5%, and cost of revenue was actually down slightly from last year. This improved the margin to $51.8 million, which is the chief reason why net earnings to Greenbrier swung from a negative $16.7 million last year to a positive $31.2 million this year.

Given that I squawked loudly about dividend sustainability previously, I should write about that again. The company generated cash from operations of negative $44.7 million for the quarter, and paid $10.3 million in dividends. This disconnect is made more troubling when you remember the fact that cash from operations adds back depreciation. For a company such as this one, I think that’s unrealistic, so I will adjust cash generated to include the economic costs of wear and tear. Doing so drops cash generated to negative $71.5 million for the quarter. Given the obligations the company remains on the hook for (see my previous work for more on this), I remain skeptical about the quality of the dividend here.

Forecast

Sales growth, specifically leasing services sales growth was, to use the language of Mauboussin and Rappapor in their great book “Expectations Investing,” the turbo charger for earnings. Given that, my forecast below will focus on sales growth, as I think that is the most relevant variable. I’m going to simply assume that the growth rate that we’ve seen from Q1 of last FY to Q1 of this year will remain constant. So, I’m forecasting revenue for the first six months of this year to be about $1.992 billion, and I’m assuming the company will manage to continue to hold costs steady at about $1.7 billion. This suggests to me a margin of somewhere about $292 million for the first six months of the year. This compares very favorably to the $186.3 million margin the company generated this time last year.

In other words, I’m expecting a very decent quarter for the company. I guess the market agrees given what’s happened to the stock this week.

Everything Is Relative

The sales growth we’ve seen so far this fiscal year has been driven entirely by the Leasing and Services division for the business. In the absence of the 42% uptick in revenue in this division, the first quarter of the year would have been an unmitigated disaster. Thus, much rests on the virtuous shoulders of this division. That obviously comes with risk. Additionally, I fear the continued slowdown in the Maintenance Services division, which is down about 23% since 2019. So, in my view, if an investor buys this stock they are placing a bet on robust growth from Leasing and Services that can somewhat mitigate the potential challenges of the other two divisions. In fairness, the evidence seems to be that the lease market remains robust

I’m of the view that all good things come to an end, though. Forgive the pun, but sooner or later this train will run out of steam. Additionally, there are always alternatives available to investors. In particular, the 10 Year Treasury Note offers a 4.366% yield at the moment, which is about double the dividend yield on this stock. Put another way, there is a negative risk premium here, at a time when investors in this company are taking on significantly more risk than they would with a simple, highly predictable, Treasury Note. Given the above, I’m going to remain on the sidelines here. The stock may continue to run, but I’m of the view that what the market giveth, the market can very quickly taketh awayeth.