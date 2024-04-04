MicroStockHub

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) is a passive ETF with a market cap of ~ $3 billion that focuses on high dividend paying stocks.

While there is a plethora of dividend-focused ETFs out there, the underlying stock screening and selection process differentiated SPHD from most of the ETF-related comparables.

The question is, however, whether these stock selection processes provide the necessary edge for investors to capture attractive returns. If we look back at the historical 5-year period, it is clear that SPHD has underperformed both the broader market and a widely favored dividend ETF Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD).

Ycharts

Here it would be fair to conclude that the fact of SPHD falling short of the S&P 500 benchmark level is not necessarily an indicative of a bad investment case as more or less every equity asset has delivered lower returns that the Magnificent 7 biased S&P 500.

Yet, the magnitude of spread between, say, SCHD and SPHD sends potentially dangerous signals of the SPHD's ability to register solid results going forward. In fact, only 28% in total returns over the past 5 year period could really be deemed as a bad performance.

At the same time, considering SPHD's yield of 4.3% and the 5-year dividend CAGR of 2.5%, the overall investment profile does not look that unattractive.

With this in mind, let's unpack the details of SPHD and determine whether there is a merit of going long this ETF.

Thesis

In a nutshell, SPHD cherry picks high yielding stocks from the S&P 500 universe based on a specific volatility screen. The process could be expressed in the following steps:

Take the S&P 500 as a base. Isolate Top 75 equities with the highest TTM dividend yields. Narrow down this list to Top 50 equities by filtering out 25 companies that have exhibited excessive volatility levels compared to the sample statistics stemming from step 2. Apply equity weighting by concentrating more in the highest yielding stocks within the Top 50 sample.

The rebalancing and reconstitution take place semi-annually.

As a result of this equity investment strategy, the portfolio is quite skewed towards more stable and lower growth businesses. For example, as the chart below depicts, SPHD has a significant exposure towards such sectors as utilities, real estate, energy, health care and communication services - all of which are inherently CapEx-intensive and thus reliant on notable loads of external leverage.

Invesco Ltd.

While this automatically inflates the dividend yield, it also introduces the following consequences:

In the higher for longer scenario, the growth potential is lower as the cash flows are increasingly depressed by gradual repricings of borrowings that have been assumed during low SOFR environment and now have to be refinanced at much higher rates.

Since a dividend yield is a mandatory criterion to have in SPHD's holdings, there is no exposure to tech or truly growth biased companies that have for the past several years driven the stock indices higher. This also translates to less favorable growth prospects.

Such sectors as real estate and utilities (which constitute a notable chunk of SPHD's exposure) inherently do not embody the right characteristics to facilitate a meaningful cash flow growth on a go forward basis (e.g., limitation that stem from long-term and generally fixed lease agreements and regulatory environment that is applicable in the utility context).

Having said that, SPHD at its core is not meant to offer rosy growth opportunities, but instead its focus is on providing above average yield that is also safer than on average.

In my opinion, by investing in SPHD none of these two targets are fully maximized. Here is why.

First, the dividend yield of 4.3% is not that enticing if we contextualize this with the historical levels and the fact that we are now in higher interest rate environment. The chart below illustrates nicely that while we have now moved to ~ 5% SOFR levels (up from effectively zero), the SPHD's yield has increased by only ~ 100 basis points. Plus, we have to factor in the opportunity cost that is associated with parking capital into this vehicle. Namely, by allocating into SPHD, investors are automatically exposed to no meaningful dividend growth trajectory as it can be implied from sector exposure as well as from the dividend growth track record.

Seeking Alpha

Second, apart from the low growth focused allocations, there is also an issue with the volatility filter. As I outlined above, SPHD first captures the highest yielding stocks and then excludes the stocks that have exhibited the highest volatility levels over the TTM period. Just in this volatility filter there is a risk, where SPHD absorbs and really suffers from the downward swings in its holdings (e.g., because of some temporary issues, bad earnings etc.), and then in the rebalancing date throws them out of the portfolio, thereby losing the opportunity to participate in the recovery process. Namely, the underlying mechanism is focused on selling positions that have weakened during the 6-month holding period, which, in my opinion, is not the right strategy to deliver outsized returns.

The bottom line

Looking at the surface of the Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF, it might seem that the ETF is an attractive investment vehicle due to relatively high yield (above the S&P 500) and low vol-focused strategy.

Yet, peeling back the onion a bit, it is clear that the yield is not that attractive on an absolute level, especially, considering the prevailing interest rate dynamics and the opportunity cost that is associated with no to very low growth dividend growth. Plus, the fact that SPHD automatically excludes positions from its portfolio that have gone through highest volatility levels introduces a risk of not participating in any stock price recovery process.

As a result of these reasons, I do not find any meaningful justification why a capital should be deployed into this ETF structure.