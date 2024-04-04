Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Google Is Still A Long-Term Buy Amid Its Gemini Troubles

Apr. 04, 2024 10:12 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG) Stock, GOOGL Stock
Oliver Rodzianko profile picture
Oliver Rodzianko
592 Followers

Summary

  • Google's Gemini AI model has faced criticism for inaccuracies and focusing too much on DEI issues rather than accuracy and factual results.
  • Despite these concerns, Google's investment in AI, including Gemini and DeepMind, positions the company well for the future of the AI market.
  • The financial implications of Google's AI integration could lead to higher margins and increased productivity, making the stock a strong long-term investment.

Mental world of human concept.

metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

I am a Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) shareholder, and my opinion of the present Gemini AI issues related to inaccuracy in presentation and underperformance against ChatGPT in public perception and utility is that the

This article was written by

Oliver Rodzianko profile picture
Oliver Rodzianko
592 Followers
I am a financial analyst focusing on 10+ year holding periods in the technology sector. I write for multiple publications and manage an equity portfolio.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL, MSFT, AMZN, AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GOOG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GOOG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOOG
--
GOOGL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News