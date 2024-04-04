Rethinking Income Investing: Why I Sold SCHD And Won't Touch REITs

PM Images

It's very important to utilize tax-advantaged retirement accounts like a Roth IRA. I think it also makes sense to use the Roth advantageously to hold more dividend stocks, because holding dividend stocks outside of the Roth means you are subjecting yourself to double taxation. The company generating those earnings are taxed before they can distribute dividends, and then you are taxed again (preferably as qualified dividends) for the dividend income you receive. Placing these equities in the Roth is the best way to sidestep this double taxation.

Based on this logic, I used to hold real estate investment trusts, or REITs, and the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF™ (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in my Roth. Everything I held outside of the Roth was focused on growth, and I minimized the dividend yields on those positions. The only exception were master limited partnerships, or MLPs, which create UBIT nuisances for the Roth IRA. I held two midstream/pipeline stocks with yields over 7% in my non-Roth brokerage account.

Recently, I have made some very big changes to my portfolio after rethinking what exactly is the logic behind investing and dividends. The main point of this article is to present that point of view. My current position is that dividend stocks are mostly laggards and they are generally not worth investment consideration. REITs are also laggards and not worth investment consideration. I rate SCHD as a hold - it gets the job done if you are just looking for stable income which will rise with consumer goods inflation. SCHD tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index, an index of high-performing dividend stocks with pretty good fundamentals. So it is backed by strong businesses which will not go under unless there is something seriously wrong. Let’s get into why I sold mine.

What Is The Goal Of Investing?

The goal of investing is to earn a real return on the fruits of your economic output by taking certain calculated risks. Investing today is a bit broken because the concept of “real return” cannot be measured well using our standard unit of account - the U.S. Dollar. This is because the dollar and all fiat currencies are being debased at a pretty high rate.

Some people think that real return should mean the Consumer Price Index ("CPI")-adjusted returns of one’s portfolio. I'm sorry to tell you that if you think this, then you probably do not understand how the CPI works, which is probably hindering your ability to think clearly about these topics. The CPI systemically understates true inflation because it dynamically substitutes the contents of the basket with cheaper alternatives. For example, if beef gets more expensive, it may just substitute it for chicken instead. The argument for this methodology is that this is how consumers would behave anyway. But it obviously conceals the fact that some bouts of serious inflation literally get dropped from the index, which understates true inflation.

Let’s remember the words of Milton Friedman that “inflation is a monetary phenomenon,” and look at the money supply. M3 has gone up quite a bit over the last 20 years, and so has the S&P 500 (SP500). The CPI? Not so much. So the CPI-adjusted S&P 500 looks way better than the money supply adjusted S&P 500. In fact, let’s look at the “real returns” of the S&P 500 when adjusted for the dollars that exist:

SPX vs M3 (Inflationchart)

In the last 20 years, the S&P 500 has returned a measly 20% when adjusted for the debasement of the dollar. Assuming reinvested dividends, the index has returned 67% over the last 20 years. I encourage everyone to play around with these real “real returns” - returns adjusted by the rate of currency debasement - on the website here. It is eye-opening. They have U.S. CPI as an adjustment, too, and it really hits home how different the returns are when you adjust using an inferior metric that understates inflation.

SPX vs CPI (Inflationchart)

20% versus 155% versus 370% returns: are we even talking about the same asset? The answer is yes, but we are talking about vastly different units of account: a proportional share of all M3, a CPI basket, and the U.S. Dollar.

Once this picture became clear to me, I understood that dividends don’t really move the needle. What you need are better assets. Stuff that returns 8% a year doesn’t really matter when the CAGR of the money supply is about 6.2%. And depending on when you sell, it is possible that you won’t even possess a greater proportion of the money supply after capital gains taxes are deducted.

Dividends Make Very Little Sense

Let me start by saying that I think dividends make sense depending on your needs. If you are a retiree who just wants to live off the cash flows of your investments, and then use the stepped-up basis to pass it to heirs, then you are doing it right. I applaud your lifetime of shrewd decision making, and I am honestly very happy for your heirs.

For someone younger with gainful employment income, I don’t think investing in dividends makes any sense. First of all, the rate of dollar debasement is probably only getting larger because the U.S. debt burden will force the government to print more money. So you really have to ask yourself if the dividends (which are taxed every year) plus the principal appreciation is going to beat a 6.2% (and maybe even 7%) M3 CAGR after taxes.

Most dividend stocks don’t really have such growth potential - the very fact that they are paying a dividend means that they are past the growth phase of their business. (The commonly cited benefit here is that such mature businesses also tend to be stable and conservative, so it is better for sleeping well at night. I agree 100%, which is why I say that it makes sense depending on your needs.) And that is precisely why I don’t think these stocks are worth investment consideration for someone with gainful employment. When you have to fight against a very steep uphill battle of currency debasement to the turn of -6% per year, you have to throw out stuff that does not truly outperform, and taxes which cause you to lose even more of your investment makes dividends even less attractive.

I think even the S&P 500 is arguably an avoid. While it does produce some positive returns when adjusted for M3 inflation, those returns are hardly anything to be very happy about. Now, SCHD’s total returns has actually outperformed the S&P 500’s over some periods.

SCHD and SPY, 10 yr (Seeking Alpha)

For much of the last 10 years, SCHD was just a hair above the S&P 500. However, the S&P 500 did outperform quite a bit in the last 3 years.

SCHD and SPY, 3 yr (Seeking Alpha)

And these are total returns, so after taking out the taxes from the higher dividends, it is probably true that SCHD is lagging the S&P 500 on the 10 year chart too. So SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) only has dividends because some of its holdings pay dividends. The yield isn't nearly as high as SCHD's, so the “tax leakage” is a lot better on SPY.

SPY also has more exposure to innovative tech companies, which are the most well placed businesses to generate exceptional returns thanks to their inherent operating leverage. SCHD is too spread out over sectors that are historically laggards - and this is presumably because these sectors tend to have more mature businesses with dividends.

SCHD Sectors (Seeking Alpha) SPY Sectors (Seeking Alpha)

The bottom line is that I dislike the odds of dividends leading to any sort of sustained outperformance. And again, I don’t want to just outperform the CPI - I need to outperform the growth rate of the money supply. SPY does that, barely, as we have seen. SCHD struggles a little more.

Personally, I think the best mix of quality equities is the Nasdaq 100-Index (NDX). It has high exposure to big tech, which is objectively one of the fastest growing portions of the global economy. This is why I like Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) over SPY and SCHD.

What About Yield?

Yield is a tricky thing. The truth is there is no good reason for a company to give you yield in the form of dividends if they were able to grow. Buybacks are better than dividends because there’s no double taxation. And even better than buybacks is reinvesting in the business so that it can grow more profitable.

If you want a cash flow, my suggestion is to get it from the volatility risk premium. This is a yield that you can generate for yourself, as long as you stick to clear guidelines that contain your risk. The volatility risk premium can be earned by selling options or by shorting S&P VIX Index (VIX) futures. The assets in your portfolio serve as marginable securities, which satisfies the margin requirements for these derivatives positions. The result is that you can be 100% invested in equities, and still trade derivatives to earn a “stacked return” - a cash flow on top of the equities you are holding. This cash can then be used to buy more equities, which should grow faster than laggard equities. And this faster growth gradually gives you more buying power to increase your derivatives exposure and earn more yield.

The use of derivatives to monetize the volatility risk premium is a core component of my 3-asset antifragile portfolio, which I covered recently. In fact, the VIX is one of the three assets in this portfolio. In that article, I cover in detail how to use such a strategy for generating yield, and also do projections on how much yield it could be.

The bottom line is that high yield alone isn’t really useful if you want to outperform the debasement of the currency. Generally, you need things that have strong appreciation potential (like tech stocks) or things that offer very high leverage (like physical real estate). In the case of high fixed rate, long duration leverage, this doubles as a way to short the currency because you’d be paying back fixed amounts of debased currency well into the future. A $1,000 monthly payment on a 30-year fixed rate mortgage today is worth a lot less and should hurt a lot less than the same payment 10 years ago. I go extensively into the impact of leverage on physical real estate returns versus REITs here in this article I wrote a while back. While you have to pay taxes every year on dividend yield, you get tax write-offs on mortgage interest while shorting the currency. This is why I think if you want yield, you should seek it from places outside of equities.

Should You Own SCHD? Here Are The Risks

As I've said earlier, SCHD is a sound, sleep-well-at-night investment. You can’t really go wrong with it. I don’t think it will seriously underperform SPY. It will probably lag SPY, but it’ll do so with much lower volatility and with the intermittent cash flow that makes it so beloved by income investors.

One thing I dislike about SCHD is that it purposely excludes REITs. The Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index doesn’t include REITs, so neither does SCHD. This is a shame, because REITs actually have great dividends which are also quite stable. For real estate exposure, you have to get another REIT ETF - perhaps something like XLRE. But in truth, it probably does not matter that much because SCHD is already extremely well-diversified across the other sectors.

Another thing I dislike is that SCHD has some pretty rigid and (in my view) overly backward-looking metrics. It basically ranks a lot of dividend-paying stocks against each other on each of the following factors:

Trailing 5 year dividend growth

Free cash flow divided by total debt

ROE

Expected forward yield.

These are notably much more quantitative metrics than inclusion in the S&P 500 (which is mostly just based on market cap and having positive total earnings over 4 quarters). The lookback for SCHD is quite far, and a lot of things can change. In today’s world of accelerating change, I’m skeptical that trailing 5 year dividend growth is a very important metric.

Overall, I view these as pretty minor risks. The biggest one, as I have emphasized, is that it can’t seem to convincingly outperform the inflation of the money supply. After deep reflection, I realized that SCHD isn’t for me, but I rate it a Hold, because it does its job well enough for those who just want the income.