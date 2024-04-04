bluebay2014/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK), is a 33-year-old fabless semiconductor entity that provides a variety of flexible silicon and software platforms. They enable its clients (based in terrains such as aerospace & defense, industrial, and consumer electronics) to produce custom hardware products in a rapid and cost-efficient manner.

Over the past 6 months, the QUIK stock has been on fire, generating returns of over 78%, translating to 3x the return threshold of the tech-heavy Nasdaq as represented by Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ). QUIK’s popularity is well justified, as it has a number of things going for it.

QUIK- Quite A Few Enticing Subplots

Traditionally, QUIK was noted for its mature silicon hardware products. but in recent periods, we’ve seen a greater thrust towards its embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP tech, which is now being seen as key agent in ensuring AI acceleration. Acceleration is now increasingly seen as the name of the game in crafting dependable AI applications due to its versatility, and semiconductor devices that are responsible for supporting these mutable acceleration algorithms need to adroitly cope with changes in the algorithms.

Alternate solutions such as fixed ASICs (Application Specific Integrated Circuit) and processors can't adapt well to these changes and are not fast enough, or are not particularly power efficient, putting providers of eFPGA IP licenses in a favorable spot. By the end of Q1, QUIK likely delivered or began development of 6 different foundry/process tech combinations, compared to just 2 combinations a year ago.

Do note that eFPGA’s merits are most keenly felt in the aerospace and defense environment (where QUIK has anyway been participating in mission-critical work for roughly 3 decades) where clients are on the lookout for lower power and reliable customized solutions that can tackle certain specific challenges such as maybe high radiation or extreme temperature conditions. The growth potential here is comparatively more enticing than what will be seen in the broader FPGA market.

For instance, Grandview Research believes that the overall FPGA market will grow at CAGR of 10% through the end of this decade, but the aerospace and defense segment alone will likely grow at a CAGR of closer to 13% during the same period.

Last year, QUIK crossed the $20m landmark on the topline, but its forward revenue outlook looks increasingly bright, with a sales pipeline of nearly $170m. Crucially, despite a high base effect of 31% top line growth in FY23, management suggested that even in FY24, they would likely exceed 30% topline growth (although this is likely to be H2 weighted), which is no mean feat (consensus is currently budgeting for just around 30% and this is likely to shift upwards over the course of the year).

We’re also enthused by how well the sales mix has been trending towards new product revenue (new product revenue share was 72% in FY22, it improved to 86% in FY23, and its share is poised to increase even more in FY24) which essentially deals with hardware products associated with sub 180nm semiconductor processes. Do note that an overwhelming chunk of new product revenue consists of eFPGA IP licenses (79%).

The other major encouraging facet of the QUIK story is the marked improvement in the gross margin profile, which is currently at decade highs of over 77%. The higher threshold of sales and a favorable chunk of professional services in the eFPGA pie have played a part, but the company also deserves credit for becoming more cost-effective with its silicon solution platforms. QUIK has been using relatively smaller form factor packages which are cheaper to manufacture, and because their flexible silicon platforms are programmed by their customers, QUIK doesn’t incur any onerous programming costs.

Note that they’ve also been managing a tight ship on the OPEX front, and whilst management suggested that hiring would ramp up in FY24, a growing chunk of licensing and royalty revenue over time should help bring through some healthy operating leverage.

Looking ahead, while the top line will likely grow at 30% this year, QUIK’s bottom line growth for the year will come in at a whopping beta of over 3x (94%)!

So, even though QUIK’s forward P/E of 45x may trouble quite a few investors, do note the outstanding level of earnings growth you’re getting at that multiple (essentially an implied PEG of less than 0.5x).

Another favorable development with QUIK is that after years and years of failing to generate any positive cash flow (OCF), it managed to generate close to $5m last year. On the Q4 call, management stated that they expect FY24 to be another year where they could generate positive cash flow.

As things stand, the level of CAPEX per annum is still exceeding QUIK’s OCF, so it is not quite in a position to generate free cash flow, or FCF, but if it can transition to the positive FCF landscape, the stock may well see another degree of re-rating.

Even otherwise, do consider that this is a business with a net cash position, with cash accounting for over half the total asset base (making it the largest contributor to QUIK’s asset profile). This brings a useful degree of safety to the business model.

Closing Thoughts- Technical Considerations

For all of QUIK’s merits, we aren’t entirely convinced that this is the most optimal time to be buying the stock. The charts suggest that the stock may be pursued after a further pullback.

The chart above captures QUIK’s weekly price imprints over the past year, and what’s evident is that the stock has been gaining traction within a certain ascending channel. In late Feb, it looked like the stock had broken out of the channel, but it failed to generate further momentum by mid-March and in the following weeks, we even saw the stock drop back into its old channel.

A false breakout is certainly not ideal, and also note that within the channel, the price is still a lot closer to the upper boundary of the channel, than the lower boundary. Using the current price level, the reward-to-risk equation translates to an unappealing ratio of roughly 0.6x. Until the stock drops closer to the lower boundary, and the reward-to-risk equation crosses 1x, we don't feel it would be too prudent to go long here.

Also do consider that during the false breakout period, we’ve also seen some notable insiders cash in on their positions in the stock. After no insider activity in December and January, we saw some insider selling in Feb to the tune of 100k, and this had ramped up even more to over 250k in March.

Separately, also note that QUIK is unlikely to whet the appetite of semiconductor-focused investors who are looking for suitable mean-reversion candidates within that universe. Currently, QUIK's relative strength ratio versus its semiconductor peers has more than mean-reverted and is now trading around 22% higher than its long-term average.