WINEXA

Summary

Following my coverage on Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY), for which I recommended a buy rating as I believed growth acceleration was possible in FY25, leading to multiple re-ratings upwards, this post is to provide an update on my thoughts on the business and stock. The stock did get re-rated upwards as I expected, with valuation going up to ~9x forward revenue, driving share price to $311. I continue to see WDAY as an attractive investment, especially after the recent pullback in valuation. I still think WDAY has plenty of room to grow, particularly in the overseas market that has demonstrated growth acceleration. As WDAY accelerates growth towards 20%, I continue to hold the view that valuation will rerate back to WDAY's historical average.

Investment thesis

WDAY's saw total revenue for 4Q24 grow by 16.7%, driven by subscription revenue that grew by 17.7%. Gross margin also expanded by 280 bps to 79.9%, leading to an adj. EBIT margin of 24%. Strong operating leverage drove strong FCF performance. Adj FCF saw $948 million, which implies a 49% FCF margin, driven by operating cash flow of ~$100 million, strong in-quarter collections, and earlier-than-expected payments. I believe 4Q24 results were very positive, and it ended the fiscal year with revenue growth that is in line with my 17% growth expectation.

The underlying demand environment appears to be very positive for WDAY. While deal scrutiny was high, WDAY's net new customer adds were strong, leading to a record number of new full platform wins in Q4. The quarter also saw a slew of strategic renewals and expansions, with FINS seeing a number of core customer expansions across its HCM (Human Capital Management) client base, with notable success in the financial services vertical among them. Additionally, WDAY's healthcare segment saw net new ACV growth of >50% for the second consecutive quarter. And I expect this trend to persist into FY25, thanks to a surge in partner-driven pipeline generation in 4Q24. This partner-driven pipeline generation is a very positive aspect to note because of the bear case that is brewing. For those that are unaware, the bear case is that with over 50% of the Fortune 500 already signed up as HCM customers, the universe of large enterprises to go after on the HCM side is smaller now. In other words, the WDAY growth runway is getting shorter. But my opinion is that the addressable market is still large as there are still plenty of opportunities within healthcare, education, and government. WDAY is making investments to target these areas, and they appear to be working. Importantly, WDAY is also expanding its reach in the mid-market and even small and medium-sized business (SMB) segments through its new partnership with Insperity. This greatly increases the size of the addressable market since there are more SMBs than large enterprises.

Third is industry, with an emphasis on deepening our offerings in retail and hospitality, education and government, along with financial services, healthcare professional services, and tech and media. 4Q24 earnings results call

Performance overseas also demonstrated very healthy demand dynamics as international revenues grew 21% Y/Y, accelerating from 17% growth in 3Q24. This is also a counter-bear thesis performance, as the Fortune 500 does not have many international companies in it. As international revenue continues to grow faster than total growth, it will become a much larger portion of future revenues, which means there will be periods of growth acceleration sometime in the future (as the faster-growing international revenue becomes the larger part of the revenue mix). Strong execution continues to be seen in the overseas markets, where WDAY saw success in key markets such as the UK, Spain, and France. The deal that WDAY did in EMEA through the Alight co-selling partnership also showed potential for WDAY to penetrate into countries that it has little presence in. The same was seen in the Asia Pacific region, especially in Japan, where WDAY saw strong new ACV growth in the quarter. Note that WDAY has recently hired a sales leader for Japan specifically, so I would expect more apparent growth performance from here.

Statista

Longer-term, WDAY is also making the necessary investments to stay relevant in an AI-powered world. In the recent earnings call, they announced their intent to acquire HiredScore, a provider of AI-powered talent orchestration solutions (HiredScore's AI functionality helps companies gain stronger insights into the recruiting and talent mobility processes). I see this as a strategic acquisition that accelerates the AI R&D timeline for WDAY. As WDAY continues to organically develop and acquire AI solutions and integrate them into their solutions, this should support future pricing power.

Valuation

Own calculation

My target price for WDAY based on my model is $321 for the end of CY24 and ~$381 for the end of CY25. I have pushed out my assumption for revenue growth to recover back to 20% from FY25 to FY26 and have adjusted FY25 revenue growth to be in line with management guidance. For FY25, management guidance is for $8.355 to $8.415 billion, which implies 15.5% growth at the midpoint. Using this as a base and adding WDAY's historical trend of beating its annual revenue guidance guide by ~2% on average, I assumed 18.5% growth in FY25, followed by 20% growth in FY26. As WDAY continues to show that growth can maintain itself in the high teens to 20% range, valuation should rerate back to its historical average of 9.4x. If we look at the way WDAY's valuation has trended since the low of 1Q24, it was a very positive one-way rally from ~4.5x to 9.4x just 6 weeks ago. I think the recent pullback to 7.7x is because the FY25 guide shows further deceleration. But as I noted above, management tends to beat their guide, and adjusting for the beat, growth is expected to accelerate.

Risk

The prevailing macro conditions have certainly gotten better when compared to last year, but that does not guarantee that the macro environment will continue to get better. We have seen in the sticky inflation data that this tough environment could last longer than expected, especially if the Fed were to delay rates or potentially raise rates if inflation gets out of control again. This will impact enterprises budget allocation for large expenses, thereby impacting WDAY.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I believe WDAY remains an attractive investment. The company's strong financial performance, particularly in overseas markets and new customer segments, indicates that the demand environment is positive. While the bear case highlights a shrinking base of customers available for WDAY to capture, my view is that the runway is still long when we include attractive markets like healthcare, government, education, and SMB. Additionally, WDAY is demonstrating very strong traction in the overseas market, which is a very large market that is not well captured in the Fortune 500 list.