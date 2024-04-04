Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Alibaba Stock: Why It's Not Dead Money

Oakoff Investments profile picture
Oakoff Investments
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I refrain from describing Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock as a "dead money" investment and see 3 bullish factors that make it a "Buy" right now. Read on.
  • We can see from the latest sales and EBITA dynamics in the company's various segments that things are generally going well financially and operationally.
  • A large share buyback program should lead to an imbalance of supply and demand in the market. Alibaba plans to buy back 19.5% of its market cap in 3 years.
  • I think Alibaba is ready to break out, forming a clear RSI divergence on the weekly chart and approaching a key price level.
  • Overall, I continue to believe in the company's potential and reiterate my "Buy" recommendation for Alibaba stock today.
  • I do much more than just articles at Beyond the Wall Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

CeBIT 2015 Technology Trade Fair

Sean Gallup

My Thesis

In the last 3 years, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) shares have fallen by 68%, despite desperate attempts by management to buy them from the market in large quantities to save the quotes from

Struggle to access the latest reports from banks and hedge funds?

With just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing, you can save thousands of dollars a year on equity research reports from banks. You'll keep your finger on the pulse and have access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of this type of information.

This article was written by

Oakoff Investments profile picture
Oakoff Investments
4.37K Followers

Oakoff Investments is a personal portfolio manager and a quantitative research analyst with 5 years helping readers find a reasonable balance between growth and value by sharing proprietary Wall Street information.

He leads the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing with features that include: a fundamentals-based portfolio, weekly analysis on insights from institutional investors, regular alerts for short-term trade ideas based on technical signals, ticker feedback by request from readers, and community chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BABA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BABA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BABA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BABA
--
BABAF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News