Sean Gallup

My Thesis

In the last 3 years, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) shares have fallen by 68%, despite desperate attempts by management to buy them from the market in large quantities to save the quotes from a further correction.

Data by YCharts

In my opinion, an increasingly common sentiment labels Alibaba stock as "dead money," advocating against long-term investments despite the obvious undervaluation. I strongly disagree with this view: although the risks persist, I remain optimistic and see the current situation as an opportune time to strategically increase exposure to BABA stock for potential medium to long-term gains.

My Reasoning

I began covering Alibaba Group Holding stock on January 18, 2024, when one depository receipt was trading at $68.6/piece. The timing was on my side, as this proved to be a fortunate entry point, marking a local bottom followed by a noticeable recovery rally. However, despite this promising start, over the past quarter, Alibaba's performance couldn't outpace the dynamics of the S&P 500 index (SPX, SP500):

Seeking Alpha, Oakoff's coverage of BABA

Throughout this period, the company reported its performance for Q3 2023, so I suggest examining the key financial and operational metrics.

I see resilience amidst challenges in Q3, with BABA's revenue reaching $36,669, marking a 5% YoY increase. However, EBIT recorded a notable decline of 36% YoY to $3,171 million, primarily due to impairments of intangible assets and goodwill - items which, in my opinion, say little about the quality of the operating activities in the period indicated. The adjusted EBITA - a metric more suitable for the retail sector - rose by 2% YoY to $7,443 million, indicating underlying operational strength. Unfortunately, for the company's shareholders, Alibaba's non-GAAP net income experienced a slight YoY decline of 4%, demonstrating a complex operating environment. In fact, 1-2 quarters don't mean much for any company - one has to look at the bigger picture. On a TTM basis, we see that BABA's business is indeed recovering with net income and diluted EPS up 33.3% and 36.5% respectively in the latest period.

Seeking Alpha, BABA

In terms of particular business segments, I should reference the management's words that Taobao and Tmall Group, despite a modest 2% revenue growth, focused on enhancing user engagement and expanding their merchant base. The company had to increase its expenditure for all of this, but thanks to good cost control, the segment's EBITA showed slightly positive momentum in the third quarter:

Alibaba's presentation [Q3 2023]

Similarly, Cloud Intelligence Group experienced a 3% revenue increase, emphasizing profitability improvement and technological innovation. They unveiled their newest general-purpose ECS instance g8i to elevate AI capabilities. The segment's adjusted EBITA surged by 86% YoY due to improving product mix:

Alibaba's presentation [Q3 2023]

Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group also witnessed robust growth, with revenue surging by an impressive 44% YoY, driven by the success of cross-border businesses like AliExpress.

Cainiao Smart Logistics Network Limited continued to strengthen its global logistics capabilities, achieving a 24% YoY top-line expansion. Local Services Group and Digital Media and Entertainment Group also contributed positively to the company's operational landscape:

Alibaba's presentation, Oakoff's notes

Although Alibaba Group is facing headwinds in certain operational metrics, its balance sheet remains super clean and healthy as far as I can see. The cash balance continues to rise, while total debt has been stagnant since March 2021. As a result, net debt is strongly negative, which makes it impossible to assess leverage using the classic net debt to EBITDA ratio. However, other leverage ratios such as the ratio of debt to equity or debt to assets are falling in the long term and remain far away from 1:

Seeking Alpha data, Oakoff's work

As of December 31, 2023, with 20.0 billion ordinary shares outstanding, the management achieved a 3.3% reduction in outstanding shares for the past year. According to the IR presentation, the board approved another $25 billion increase to the program through March 2027, providing in total ~$35.3 billion for repurchases over the next 3 fiscal years. Just so you understand, that's about 19.5% of the company's total market capitalization today:

YCharts, Oakoff's notes

The company disclosed on April 2, 2024, that it bought back its ADRs from the market for $4.8 billion (~524 million ordinary shares) during Q4 FY2023 - this is 2.6% of Alibaba's current market capitalization. Apparently, the buybacks are now in full swing - in fact, management is simply buying up the shares of foreign investors who are tired of waiting for BABA to finally start rising. But I think those who have stayed true to their positions and added under $70-80 need not regret their decision.

Firstly, we can see from the sales and EBITA dynamics in the company's various segments that things are generally going well - perhaps the recovery is not going as the most ardent bulls expected, but here you have to understand that China has not yet emerged from the crisis, so any growth here is worth its weight in gold.

Secondly, as I know from financial theory, a large share buyback program should inevitably lead to an imbalance of supply and demand in the market. This imbalance becomes apparent when even small positive factors come into play. The reduction in the number of shares in circulation usually leads to an increase in the share price and the creation of a valuation premium. Despite the buybacks that BABA has carried out in recent years, its current valuation premium is still relatively low. A look at the most important valuation multiples (Seeking Alpha Premium data) shows that the average deviation from industry norms is 30-40% - that's a lot.

Seeking Alpha, BABA

Thirdly, BABA is one of the brightest representatives of the Chinese stock market, a blue chip that moves important indices and is itself influenced by them. As the analysts at Fundstrat Global Advisers note (proprietary source), we have seen the rally in Chinese equities gain momentum in recent days. The iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) hit its highest level since early March earlier this week, approaching its highest daily close in 2024.

Fundstrat, Mark Newton (proprietary source)

The recent strength in Chinese equities has lifted investor sentiment and coincided with a sharp breakout in copper prices. I expect that if this positive trend continues, we could see a chain reaction in Chinese equities, most of which are heavily oversold in the long-term time frame. BABA is one of them, forming a clear RSI divergence on the weekly chart and approaching a key price level:

TrendSpider Software, BABA [weekly], Oakoff's notes

Looking at these three factors together, my speculation is that the growth potential of BABA could exceed many expectations if there is even a small additional catalyst that the market can't see right now. I, therefore, don't believe that Alibaba is a "dead investment" in the medium to long term.

Risks To My Thesis

The main risks associated with my thesis can be outlined in several key points.

First, Alibaba lags significantly behind many of its Western competitors, such as Amazon (AMZN), in terms of financial and operational growth rates. According to market estimates, Alibaba's EPS will only grow by a CAGR of 1.7% over the next 6 years. In contrast, a remarkable growth rate of 19% is forecasted for its Western rival Amazon over the same period. This stark difference in growth potential could explain why Alibaba is currently receiving such a large discount in its valuation.

Secondly, even without taking growth rates into account, the estimated valuation discount compared to its peers may either remain unchanged or persist for a much longer duration than I expect, potentially impacting the stock's performance.

Finally, regarding my thesis, I think the most obvious risk is due to the subjectivity of my technical analysis. While the chart above indicates an oversold condition based on RSI divergence, its interpretation can vary greatly. It's important to note that such indicators are not necessarily a guarantee of future impact on the stock's movement.

Your Takeaway

Despite the numerous risks surrounding the company in today's market, I refrain from describing it as a "dead money" investment. Although pessimism pervades the Chinese assets (beyond just stocks), I view this sentiment as part of a cyclical thing. I expect that any hint of positivity within Alibaba Group or the Chinese technology sector as a whole should lead to a strong positive reaction. I remain hopeful in this regard as key factors such as the share buyback program and ongoing business turnarounds are in place along with a favorable technical setup. I continue to believe in the company's potential and reiterate my "Buy" recommendation today.

Good luck with your investments!

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.