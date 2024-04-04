gerenme/iStock via Getty Images

Executive Summary

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) recently released impressive Q4 results. Sales increased by 95%, operating income rose 168%, and GAAP EPS jumped 770% to 87 cents per share.

Although these figures are remarkable, I believe they misrepresent GCT's market position and potential as an e-commerce disruptor.

Q4 Performance: Nothing Short of Remarkable

GCT released incredibly strong financial results for the fourth quarter last month. Revenue soared by a whopping 95% compared to last year. Gross income saw a massive 161% jump, and net income nearly doubled, showing strong profitability. EPS also skyrocketed by 770%.

GCT's growth comes with minimal costs. Although they increased marketing and sales personnel spending by 50% in Q4 2023, they still only spent $5.1 million. This is remarkably low, especially considering their website is relatively new (launched in 2019). Such rapid growth with minimal promotion is spectacular.

Their net income/employee is more than six times that of Shopify (SHOP), three times that of Amazon (AMZN), and twice that of Alibaba (BABA) despite differences in economies of scale.

All KPI metrics are growing linearly on a 45-degree line.

However, despite GCT's extraordinary financial success, I don't see a reliable e-commerce foundation and business model.

Historical Failures: Lack of Brand Value

GCT has demonstrated an inconsistent strategic vision since its 2006 founding. The company's leadership has pursued ventures ranging from vocational training (2006 - 2011) to HR staffing (2010 - 2011) to electronic sales (2014 - 2018), with limited success in each area. This inconsistent pattern, along with the decision to rebrand to furniture-focused GigaCloud Technology (2019 - present) and abandon their established domain addresses and brand names suggests a difficulty in building sustainable brand equity and digital assets.

www.orientalstandard.co.jp - 2010. Translated from Japanese using Google Translate browser plug-in (Wayback Machine)

Reliance on Third-Party E-commerce Platforms

At least 30% of GCT's revenue comes from Off-Platform activities, like selling on Amazon, eBay (EBAY), Shopify, etc. Another 42% comes from selling their own inventory on company-run websites such as Gigab2b.com, Merax.com, Gigacloudtech.com, and other websites.

Resellers play a small role in GCT, contributing only 26% of total sales, with nearly 95% of this figure coming from delivery and shipping revenue. GCT mostly outsources these services to third-party shipping companies.

Only $11 million (1.5% of total sales) comes from commissions tied to its B2B platform.

This raises the question of whether GCT is primarily a B2B technology provider or a reseller leveraging existing e-commerce platforms.

Revenue Concentration

GCT have been saying they aim to diversify beyond furniture sales for years, yet their inventory data reveals increasing dependence on furniture.

Product Concentration 2020 2021 2022 2023 Furniture 70% 75% 81% 92% Click to enlarge

Despite its global roots, GCT currently derives all its marketplace commissions from China and 80% of sales from the US. This suggests a limited market acceptance beyond the China/US furniture trade route.

Country Concentration 2021 2022 2023 US Sales as % Total 79% 81% 79% Hong Kong marketplace Commissions % of total 100% 100% 100% Click to enlarge

GCT has a problem with its accounts receivables "AR," with one customer representing a whopping 30% of AR. This level of concentration is a major red flag for any company. To put this into perspective, if GCT was in a situation where it had to write off its loan for this customer in 2023, its net income would have been down by 30%.

Limited Online Presence

GCT's online presence is surprisingly small for an e-commerce company of its size. In 2023, GCT's Gross Merchandise Value 'GMV' reached $999 million. Based on their own estimates of the US furniture e-commerce market (approximately $16 billion in 2020), GCT appears to command about 5% market share.

However, despite this robust market share, GCT's website traffic lags behind that of its peers, according to SimilarWeb (SMWB). Intriguingly, some of these competitors aren't even focused on e-commerce.

This suggests that while GCT boasts impressive sales figures, it lacks the digital reach investors typically expect from modern e-commerce companies.

Ineffective Marketing and Slow Progress

GCT isn't performing well in turning website visits into sales, and it's trailing behind its competitors. For example, despite attracting 600,000 visitors per quarter (as shown above), it only recorded 5,800 customers in 2023. This discrepancy suggests that GCT's marketing efforts are not effective in converting site visitors into customers, resulting in many visitors leaving the site without making a purchase.

It is not surprising that GCT's digital presence lags behind its peers. Their website is outdated, with broken links and no mobile apps. They also have a minimal social media footprint.

Even a bigger problem is that they're moving too slowly. Their current website is actually an upgrade, but then, just look at how bad it was back in 2020. GCT's inability to build modern websites is a critical drawback in a highly competitive market such as e-commerce.

Oristand.com - 2020 (Wayback Machine)

Misconceptions: Digital Infrastructure

Most of GCT's websites are registered by Alibaba, and hosted on HiChina servers, another member of the Alibaba family, or on GoDaddy (GDDY), an entry-midlevel website hosting and design service.

This suggests that GCT's Network Infrastructure — which, according to management, consists of hundreds of servers located in data centers across five continents — might not be fully equipped to host its websites.

Whois

Misconceptions: Artificial Intelligence

GCT's R&D spending in 2023 was a mere $2.3 million, which casts doubt on the sophistication of their AI capabilities.

The company's "AI, Machine Learning, and Tech" page on its website likely refers to the use of third-party AI services in its day-to-day operations.

Summary

GigaCloud Technology Inc.'s impressive financials contrast with ambiguities in its market position. There are many questions that need answering before putting your hard-won money in this e-commerce tech company.

From a financial-only perspective, GigaCloud Technology Inc. is absolutely a buy. Its spectacular growth on all metrics comes at a discounted price of a forward P/E ratio of 10x. Margins increased YoY and QoQ. The company has never had negative operating cash flow since 2019, despite its growth. Their operating cash flows have doubled since 2022, and their market share (as calculated by GMV to GCT's estimates of U.S. e-commerce market size) is rising exponentially. But, I think in the long-term, cracks in the "buy" pitch might start appearing, given the lack of clarity of its market position.

