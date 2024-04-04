William_Potter

Courage & Conviction Investing shares why the market doesn't understand Vroom and Carvana (0:45). BuzzFeed dumpster diving (6:05). Betting against the shorts with Encore Wire (14:00). This is an abridged conversation from a recent Investing Experts episode.

Transcript

Rena Sherbill: Courage & Conviction Investing, you run Second Wind Capital on Seeking Alpha. That's an Investing Group that you run. You focus on small cap stocks. That's what you've been talking about last couple of times you've been on the show, but also how you approach them specific to certain stocks and then broad picture when you're talking about small caps. I'd love to get your thoughts on how you're looking at small caps, thinking about them, how you think investors might want to think about them?

Courage & Conviction Investing: I did a ton of work on the free site on Carvana. It's still on the free site. The stock was between like 22 and 32. This was like 2022 and Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM). And so, I owned them both and Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) ends up squeezing to 58 and whatever, Vroom hit like 2.80 a couple of times.

But doing an incredible amount of work on those companies, I worked out that I said, you know what, Vroom is toast. They're just not going to be able to do it. Carvana has won this race. The scale that they have, they've won the consumer. They bought the auction business to sell at wholesale if they need to move inventory because the depreciation schedule is accelerating, yadda yadda yadda.

So, long story short, I had done a ton of work on Vroom and we sold it in like the 2.20s. We made good money, but I thought it was going to be a home run, but whatever. Long story short, this year, January 22, Vroom comes out, ticker VRM comes out and they say, we're shutting down the e-commerce business, right? So, if you look at Vroom's balance sheet, they still have a ton of cash. They have a July 2026 convertible.

The face value left is $3.25. It trades at like $0.50. They've bought half of it back, but they also own this business called United Auto Credit Corp. They paid $315 million for it in February of 2022. They own CarStory, which is an AI business that, I don't know, I think they paid 100 million for it.

So, I'm looking at the balance sheet and I'm saying, all right, the book value is like 250 million. And at the time the market cap was like, I don't know, 35 million, something like that. So, I was like, I'm going to buy some of this. I know the company, you can't go bankrupt because the converts aren't due until July 2026.

And if you read the language in the press release, they specifically say they want to maximize the value of the residual assets. And they specifically delineate that the money hemorrhaging e-commerce business that never scaled has ceased, notwithstanding some winddown costs and some severance, that business is going to – it stopped. They'll liquidate the inventory.

So, I said, okay. So, even if you take a severance assumption, you take a loss assumption to liquidate the 240 million, which is like 8,000 units. I'm like, this thing doubles, right? The thing literally, and this is before I did a 1 for 80 split a couple weeks ago, I bought it like $0.30. The thing - split adjusted it went down like 65% of my face.

And they came out, then Carvana comes out, crushes numbers, the stock rips. And within Carvana's letter, the February 26th letter on the fifth page on the footnote, they say that they bought 2,800 units from Vroom. So, I'm like, you know what, so split adjusted, I'm in this thing at like 24. So, I was aggressively adding it like, I don't know, 9 or 8.5 to 10 or 12. So, now I'm in it at like 15. And if I read the press releases, I'm like, they're not going bankrupt.

The debt's not due till July 2026. The debt tied with the floor plan financing is going to just offset the inventory, which they've converted to cash. I could paint a scenario, split adjusted, this thing's worth $50 to $75. Yesterday it was up 36%. It's probably down today, but my point is like, I don't even flinch. I'm down 65%, but I'm saying this doesn't make any sense because I'm synthesizing what management's saying.

I'm looking at the balance sheet. I'm looking at the different scenarios if you bought back the convert to different prices. And like I don’t really care, because I just think the upside's big. Now, this is high risk. No question. But now this is like a 5% position. And so, I'm not really worried about what the stock chart looks like, what the price is doing or anything else.

Because I think the market doesn't understand it. And a lot of the big holders that were long time holders, they got absolutely crushing this thing. If you look at the SC13 filings, they all sold out the end of December. And so, literally it's the wild, wild west is no one real in this company. It's all day traders and hot money. And I think it's interesting.

So, I don't know, we'll see, but I don't really care where the stock price is, because if I think, if I understand it fundamentally better, I'm not afraid to buy down 65% in my face in one month. So, that risk threshold, that tolerance like, it's been so battle tested and hardened that it's probably an advantage, but I just don't think there are a lot of people that can do it.

And I think that's one of the competitive advantages within the context of a portfolio, right? I'm saying that position's 5%, I’m not saying it’s 15% or some outrageous number, but I think I'm getting paid to take the risk. So, that's what I'm doing.

RS: What are some of the other names that you're looking at these days?

CCI: So, here's a really interesting name BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:BZFD). This is fascinating, right? So, this was a SPAC. They own BuzzFeed, which they do like social stuff, quizzes, goofy stuff, but it's a pretty good following. And they own HuffPost, which is political, Arianna Huffington. And they have some other businesses.

So, last Monday, two Mondays ago, the stock had, let me just walk you through the capital stack, right? You got $150 million 15% convert due 2026. You had $33.8 million in the term and the term was super restrictive. Okay. So, you had to keep $25 million in cash. They only had $42 million in cash. So they had no liquidity. And the revenue is down like 20% this year.

In 2021, they did $41.5 million to EBITDA. They lost a little bit of EBITDA in 2022, but this year, because they already – when they filed this, I'll get to the next section, they're going to be about breakeven on EBITDA. But the problem is, when you have 15% debt at $150 million-plus you have the LIBOR plus 5, and the term is $27.5 million in interest expense.

So the equity was $0.22, you got 150 million shares outstanding, you have $32 million in market cap, enterprise value is like $170 million two weeks ago. Lo and behold, they sold Complex, I hope I'm not getting that wrong, for $108.6 million plus the buyer's paying $5.6 million in severance. Literally transforms the company overnight. Okay.

The company – there is the 70 million in revenue, probably breakeven, maybe low single digit EBITDA. They've issued the 8-K. They paid off the term, and there was also 17.1 million of letters of credit, right? So the restrictive cash issue is gone. Then they came out and paid $30.9 million of the 15% convert. And if you read the 8-K very closely, you've got to understand the subtext, right.

And here's where I think the key nuance the market is missing. They specifically say, right, because the term's gone, all those covenants are gone, the company also intends to amend the indenture governing the convertible notes to provide that 95% of net proceeds of future asset sales must be used to repay the convertible note. So if you're paying any attention, what does that mean?

This is what I think it means. One, they're going to sell another asset if they get a good price. And two, they want to – as a bargaining chip, they paid 20% of it down of the convert. There is probably -- guessing these things were trading way below par, right, you’re paying these things off at par, or maybe what you could even been one-on-one, I have to go look. And that kind of opens the door up to buybacks, or some other strategic thing.

So the stock gets to like $0.52 in afterhours that night, next morning it's trading $0.42 to $0.46, trades up to $0.46. Two days later, the stock is like $0.32 or something. I absolutely loaded up at like $0.36, right? And it's bouncing around, but the enterprise value of this business post-sale is like $85 million because you got $108.6 million, bankruptcy is off the table. And the other thing is that they also said, they've taken $23 million of cost out of the business in 2024. So they've taken a ton of cost out such that revenue is down 28% in 2023.

They still broke-even in EBITDA. That’s taken another $23 million of cost out. There's some interesting nuance on the AI front. I don't know if it's marketing sizzle. And you got an election year with HuffPost. So if this business stabilizes the top line on a dramatically lower cost structure, this thing could make positive EBITDA.

The bankruptcy risk is off the table. And this is a key nuance within the 8-K. All you have to do is, read it and synthesize it, suggesting either there's more asset sales on the table, or perhaps, and this is my imagination, there could be a buyback.

And so yeah, the stock went from $0.22 to $0.52, all this hot money trades, 100 million shares, hot money trading in and out $0.5, fricking nonsense. And the dust settles and I'm like, oh my God, like I can buy this business for $0.36 at a $48 million market cap or $50 million market cap, with the debt out of the way.

And so that's what I'm talking about in terms of dumpster diving in the trash. You look at the stock chart, you see this thing is going to zero. I don't care about the stock chart. I'm literally synthesizing and I'm digging for diamonds, right, turning coal into diamonds. And I think I'm getting paid for it. I don't know. We'll find out, but it's stuff no one would ever even touch.

They'll say, oh, look at the stock chart, the revenue's down 28%. I don't care. I'm buying assets where I have multiple ways to make a lot of money on this trade, like a lot. Worst case, maybe I lose, I don't know, 25% or 30%, who the heck knows, but this thing is so asymmetric. And these opportunities, I find these once a month, I find stuff like this.

Because if you're doing the work, if you're reading the conference calls, SA has incredible news. I read all that stuff. I read the conference calls. I follow all these companies. And if you can synthesize and you can understand nuance, you understand art. You look at a hundred things, you may find 3 or 4 that are really, really interesting.

RS: And despite the asymmetry there, what would have you worried if it comes to pass, or what are you worried about?

CCI: Well, it's unknowable because the revenue declines have been so dramatic. If you read the conference calls, they talk about how there's been so much disruption and it's been like a winner take all with the big platforms like Google (GOOGL) and Meta (META) and whatnot. So the cost to attract traffic has been high and so the revenue has gone down, but so has the expenses kind of gone away. But at some point, you have to stabilize that top line and figure out how to grow again. But they do have a big audience, but you need to monetize it.

So they need to show stabilization of the top line. But if this thing does inflect, and it may not, if they can't arrest the declines in the top line, and that's problematic, then you could have EBITDA positive company with a completely cleaned up balance sheet. But no question, man, there's uncertainty as to what the trajectory of 2024 revenue is. Their forecast has been pretty poor in the past. And then, so what does that revenue and EBITDA look like?

But I think I'm getting paid at $0.35, wherever the heck the thing is trading at, I mean, whatever the day trade is doing with it from day-to-day, because I'm taking a step back and saying, well, wait a second. This is the – the stock was literally going to go bankrupt.

Now they've closed the sale. They got the cash. They paid off the covenants. Debt is not due till 2026. Took out huge cost cuts. And I haven't really modeled it to see what the uplift could be at HuffPost, but the most traffic and energy and both good and bad and the political election cycle is always this year. And I would think at least partially HuffPost should benefit from that engagement.

So last one. Encore Wire, I wrote this up, ticker is (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:WIRE). I wrote this thing up, I don't know, November of 2022. Okay. So this management team is unbelievable, right? These are Texas guys, these guys are really sharp. This guy, Daniel Jones, the CEO, he's been doing this like 30 years. Yeah, this guy's a pro, extremely intelligent. And when I wrote the piece, the stock was $142 and they had incredible 2022. But everyone knew the copper spreads had peaked.

So they do, they sell insulated copper wiring to huge industrial wholesale customers. And they have the best customer service. They have great supplier relationships on the copper side. They take the metal, they bend it, they shape it, and they get it coast to coast at the fastest, at the best service turns. So think of like W. W. Grainger in a sense - W. W. Grainger (GWW) is much more sophisticated like an HVAC side, but incredible customer service, right? You have these huge projects, data centers and government buildings, industrial, 25% residential, yadda yadda yadda.

Long story short, within that article, I said the consensus estimates was -- I have to look here, I don't know, four something on EBITDA. And I said, I'm betting the over, right, I'm betting the over. These guys are fantastic and the market just doesn't get this.

Lo and behold, they announced two weeks ago the numbers and it was well ahead of consensus. They've bought back a ton of stock. But what's so amazing to me, the short interest comes out tonight after the bell. But there's like 16 million fully diluted shares of this thing. And as of the 31st of January, there's like 3.3 million shares sold short.

Company has got $500 million in cash. They did $18 in EPS. They're probably going to do it again this year. Right? And they took tremendous market share. If you synthesize the conference calls, like these guys are A plus operators. The CEO owns 750,000 shares of the stock.

Like who the heck has shorted this company? And if you look at the volume, like a trade, it's outside of like the pre-earnings day and then like post two, three days, it trades like 50,000 shares or maybe 100,000 shares. You'd think trades on appointment. So how do you physically cover, I'm sorry, so the 2023 EBITDA was like 418 million, and I think they did over 500 million. I wrote it up for the group after the look. I don't want to get too far off. They crushed that number.

So how do you cover, what the heck is a short thesis? How do you cover 3.3 million shares? The stock's up 80 points in your face. The management team's phenomenal. They have the best customer service. They have the best relationships. Copper's extremely tight. There's a ton of infrastructure dollars going into copper. There's 3 days of physical supply of copper. It's not rich on any metric. Right? Who the heck is short this thing?

That you could wake up one day, this thing could be $400. Just like Avis Budget (CAR) when it squeezed from like 2.25 like, like 500, there was a couple of funds that blew up because I have a friend that's, I'm not going to say the company, but I know for a fact that like that a fund blew up. So that's a name that I own a lot of.

And it's just like, it's like a 3.6 billion market cap, or something like that, but they have 500 million in cash, just an incredible business. Market got it completely wrong. And I love betting against the shorts. I hate the shorts. I really do.

And so any time I can bet against them, why I think it makes sense, because they are pretty smart, some of these people. And so I'm not like willy nilly long something just because it's highly shorted. I have to have a fundamental thesis, but when I do, and it lines up, I love betting against the shorts. Because I just don't like the profession.

