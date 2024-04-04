andresr/E+ via Getty Images

Mind Medicine Overview

The last time I wrote about Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) was when it was gearing up to report results from a phase 2b study known as MMED008, which was using its drug MM120 for the treatment of patients with generalized anxiety disorder [GAD]. This was in a prior Seeking Alpha article entitled "Mind Medicine: Positive MM-120 Data Leads To Other 2024 Catalysts." I believe it is important to provide an update on this biotech, because it has been able to achieve several positive developments since I last wrote about it.

The biggest positive news item of all would be that it reported positive results from the phase 2b MMED008 study. The importance of this is that it now gives Mind Medicine the ability to move this psychedelic drug forward to phase 3 testing. Speaking of which, this leads to two catalysts to look forward to with respect to this program. The first of which is going to be an end-of-phase 2 meeting with the FDA to discuss the clinical data of MM-120 for the treatment of patients with GAD in the 1st half of 2024. If given the green light to move this into testing, then a phase 3 study for this particular program is expected to begin in the 2nd half of 2024.

MNMD stock price has traded higher by 188% since I last noted this biotech. The key question is "is there any upside left here"? I believe there is, because of the positive data reported for starters. Also, because the FDA granted MM-120 Breakthrough Therapy Designation [BTD], which means that MM-120 could ultimately be granted Priority Review by the FDA for submission.

In addition, this biotech is not pinning its hopes on only this one clinical product. That's because it is also advancing another candidate, known as MM-402, which is an R-MDMA. In essence, an improved MDMA being explored in a phase 1 IIT UHB sponsored study for the treatment of patients with autism spectrum disorder [ASD]. Topline data from this early-stage study is expected in the 1st half of 2024. Lastly, there is another data readout to consider, which would be the use of LSD to treat patients with psychiatric disorders like major depressive disorder [MDD], cluster headaches and anxiety.

MM-120 Achieves Necessary Outcome For Late-Stage Clinical Study Advancement

As I noted above, Mind Medicine was able to report positive results from its phase 2b MMED008 study, which used MM-120 for the treatment of patients with generalized anxiety disorder. Before getting into this particular study plus any catalysts to come about from it, I believe it is important to go over what this psychiatric disorder is and what the possible market opportunity for it could be. Generalized anxiety disorder [GAD] is a type of disorder characterized as ongoing worry [anxiety] that interrupts a persons' daily form of living. They worry so much for days on end and even over a 6-month period Some symptoms that patients with GAD are as follows:

Poor concentration

Trouble being able to breathe adequately

Inability to fall asleep

Irritability.

Plus many other problems that plague these patients every day. They tend to be worried about items such as: Money, family, health, work and other social aspects of their lives. The global generalized anxiety disorder treatment market is expected to reach $4.26 billion by 2033. This is a very large market opportunity and there is a chance for Mind Medicine to have a huge impact for these patients lives. Why is that exactly? That's because only 6.5 million patients out of 13 million U.S. patients respond to 1st-linie therapies. Such first line therapies are:

SSRIs/SNRIs - 50% failure rate with unwanted side effects

Buspirone - lack of efficacy possible with it

Antipsychotics - can only be used for a short-period of time as long exposure has undesirable effects

Benzodiazepines - Subject to patient becoming addicted and only used for a short period of time.

With Mind Medicine achieving success in the ongoing phase 2b MMED008 study, plus getting the drug through phase 3 and FDA approval, then it will be a huge change in the way GAD patients are treated. The best part of all is that Mind Medicine has patent protection, should it ultimately receive regulatory approval for it for the treatment of patients with this psychiatric condition. In terms of competition, its effect size in efficacy is already more than double that of the four 1st-line therapies I stated directly above.

The phase 2b MMED008 study recruited a total of 194 patients who were randomized and then dosed with one of the following:

25 μg MM-120

50 μg MM-120

100 μg MM-120

200 μg MM-120

Placebo.

The thing is that the company did well to incorporate this study to see if MM-120 works. How so? That's because all of the patients who were recruited into the study first went through a treatment washout period. This was necessary to remove the effects of other drugs. From there, they were randomized to receive one of the following doses directly above.

The primary endpoint of this mid-stage study was to assess the change in HAM-A Total Score from baseline to week 4 of MM-120 compared to that of placebo. The final outcome was that patients who were given MM-120 from Mind Medicine were able to dramatically reduce their HAM-A Total Score over this period. That is, the most effective dose of this drug [100 µg] achieved a reduction of -21.9 points, compared to placebo patients who only reduced their final score by -14.2 point. In essence, patients given MM-120 achieved a statistically significant 7.7 point improvement in HAM-A Total Score. This statistical significance was achieved with a p-value of p=0.0004. The bottom-line is that there was a 65% clinical response rate and 48% clinical remission rate for patients who took the LSD D-Tartrate [MM-120].

As I stated above, this bring about major catalysts for investors to look forward to on the back of the release of these positive results from the phase 2b MMED008 study. The first of which would be the end-of-phase 2 meeting with the FDA that is expected to take place in the 1st half of 2024. If all goes well with this regulatory meeting, then it is likely that Mind Medicine will receive a "green light" to go ahead and begin a late-stage study. This brings about the next catalyst in place, which is that it will be able to initiate a phase 3 study using MM-120 for the treatment of patients with Generalized Anxiety Disorder [GAD] in the 2nd half of 2024.

I think that the stock may continue to rise just on valuation as well. It only has a market cap of roughly $800 million, but the potential to target the GAD market alone should put it 4X higher to around $4 billion in my opinion. Plus, it just had a great development that could get MM-120 quicker to market.

How so? Well, the FDA just granted this drug, for the treatment of this patient population, Breakthrough Therapy Designation [BTD]. This means, that should it ultimately be successful in a phase 3 study, then it might be eligible for FDA Priority Review. Such a designation would greatly speed up its approval review time [6 months instead of 12 months standard review time].

An expansion opportunity for this company would be the use of advancing MM-120 [lysergide d-tartrate] through a phase 2 placebo-controlled investigator-sponsored study for the treatment of patients with anxiety. Such a mid-stage trial is being done in collaboration with the University Hospital Basel [UHB] in Switzerland. Data from this study is expected to be released in the 1st half of 2024 as an update. This is another catalyst, which if positive, could boost shareholder value significantly.

MindMed Financials

According to the 10-K SEC Filing, Mind Medicine had cash and cash equivalents of $99.7 million as of December 31st of 2023. It believed that it would have enough cash to fund its operations into 2026. Despite this cash projection, it still decided to raise additional funds after the release of the BTD of MM-120 and positive data from the phase 2b MMDE008 study. It announced the pricing of an underwritten offering of 16.67 million common shares of stock at an offering price of $6 per share.

At the very same time it enacted this underwritten offering, it also entered into a share purchase agreement for a concurrent private placement of 12.5 million common shares of stock at a price of $6 per share. The total net proceeds raised from this offering were approximately $175 million. This is a good amount of cash and the biotech should be well on its way to fund its operations beyond 2026.

Another side item to note is that the company had elected to voluntarily delist its common shares from Cboe Canada, with the effective date being on the close of markets on April 10th of 2024. It will still trade on the NASDAQ market under the very same ticker symbol of "MNMD."

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors should be aware of before investing in Mind Medicine.

The first risk to consider would be with respect to the advancement of MM-120, which is being tested in the phase 2b MMED008 study for the treatment of patients with generalized anxiety disorder [GAD]. Despite its ability to phase 2b testing for this psychiatric disorder, there are two important things to consider here. The first being that there is no assurance that it will be able to receive the go ahead from the FDA to initiate a phase 3 study for this MM-120 program. In addition, there is no way of knowing if the data to eventually be released from such a late-stage study will ultimately turn out to be positive.

The second risk to consider would be with respect to the investigator sponsored study I noted above. This would be the phase 2 study being done at the UHB in Switzerland. The use of MM-120 is being explored in anxiety in this trial and this could be another catalyst for investors to keep an eye on. Plus, it would also establish additional proof-of-concept that this drug is able to great anxiety disorders.

The third and final risk to consider would be with respect to the advancement of MM-402, which is being advanced for the treatment of patients with ASD in a phase 1 study. The thing is that Mind Medicines believes that the use of MM-402 deploying only the one enantiomers of R-MDMA would still retain pro social therapeutic effect of it as an ecstasy drug, but at the same time eliminate adverse events that occur as a result of it. The results from the phase 1 study, using R-MDMA MM-402 for ASD patients is expected to be released in the 1st half of 2024.

Not only that, but there is another shot on goal here that might be a risk. That is, the goal is to also test out the other enantiomers that are in ecstasy in healthy volunteers, which are R[-]-MDMA, S[+]-MDMA and R/S- MDMA. Such data is also expected to be released around the same time period. There is no assurance that some or all of these results will turn out to be positive.

Conclusion

Mind Medicine has been able to report positive results from its phase 2b MMED008 study, which used to MM-120 for the treatment of patients with GAD. I believe that despite the rise in stock price, there are still plenty of catalyst that remain during this year, which could also boost shareholder value as well.

The prospects here with this biotech is not just on the advancement of using MM-120 only for GAD. Matter of fact, it expects to possibly announce the evaluation of other psychiatric indications using this very same drug in the 2nd half of 2024.

This makes sense, as this drug has proven to do well in treating patients with GAD and could be applicable to other indications. Not only that, but you have the advancement of MM-402 for the treatment of patients with another large market opportunity, which is ASD. It is said that the global autism spectrum disorder market could grow to $3.42 billion by 2030. With positive data from the phase 2b study in GAD patients, plus a host of several other catalysts expected in 2024, I believe that investors can benefit with any potential gains made.