I downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) from buy to neutral when I wrote about it the last time as I was worried about the weakening consumer spending profile, which could put further pressure on near-term growth. Based on my current outlook and analysis, I still recommend a hold rating, mainly because I want to see a reduction in shrink headwinds and ASO gaining positive traction in penetrating smaller markets. That said, an 11% upside over a 1-year period could be interesting for investors who have a lower return hurdles.

Review

ASO reported 4Q23 positive sales growth of 2.8% y/y to $1.795 billion, in line with consensus estimates of $1.8 billion, which was mainly driven by store openings as same-store sales growth [SSSG] saw a 3.6% decline. Despite SSS softness, gross margin did expand by 48 bps y/y to 33.3%, above consensus expectations for 32.8%, but was offset by the increase in operating expenses, leading to an adj EBIT margin decline of 79 bps to 11.3%, below consensus estimates of 12.5%. EPS also came in lower than what consensus was expecting, at $2.21 vs. $2.31. This underperformance also led to weak share price action on the day of earnings, I believe.

That said, the fall in share price seems to be a matter of underperforming expectations rather than structural weakness in the business (which I was worried about previously). Although 4Q23 SSSG fell by 3.6%, this is a big improvement from the -8% SSSG seen in 3Q23. Notably, according to management, ASO gained market share broadly across the business in 2023, and the growth momentum seems to have continued into 1Q24 as strength in sales and traffic leading up to Christmas continued into early January. Using this qualitative comment that SSSG improved in between the months in 4Q23, it suggests that December SSSG is higher than Oct/Nov and is easily above -3%. This bodes well for ASO to meet FY24 SSS guidance (range of -4% to 1%) as 1Q24 should come in line with the midpoint of the guide, assuming momentum follows through from December’23. Also, the guide does not assume any improvement in consumer sentiment, which I think is too conservative given the potential rate cut in 2H24 that should boost consumer spending confidence. Aside from potential macro tailwinds, ASO is also:

Implementing certain measures that should drive growth, such as the customer data platform installed last summer that should give better insights into its customer base (enabling ASO to offer the right products),. Going to benefit from the majority of new stores opened in 2H23, driving easy comps in 1H24

The other leg of the growth equation is store growth, for which management plans to open 15–17 new stores in FY24, a step up from the 14 stores opened in FY23. I see this as an overall positive development, even though it means the store opening rate will be slower than the prior FY27 target of 120–140 new stores by FY27 (implying 26 stores a year). My thoughts are that, in light of the weak consumer spending environment (regarding discretionary items), slowing down the rate of store openings is actually prudent. Management could also step up the pace of store openings when there is better visibility of the economic outlook. Additionally, I think ASO has managed to expand its runway of store opening potential, as it seems to have figured out a way to lower the capital required to open a store, which means the hurdle rate is now lower, enabling them to target a wide spectrum of sites. Therefore, I do think that the updated store opening target from 120–140 stores a year to 160–180 stores a year is doable.

For background information, the guide is calling for year 1 sales of $12–16 million (lower than the prior guide of $18 million), but at a lower capital requirement of $4–5 million (lower than the prior guide of $5–6 million). This comes at a time when management saw strength in smaller or midsized markets. My take is that while these smaller markets might have lower volume potential, the lower cost structure offsets the softer topline, making the ROI still attractive. In fact, these new smaller markets could be more profitable on a portfolio basis, as I am positive about the strategy of focusing on store opening density (i.e., new store openings around the same time), as ASO will be able to see marketing dollar leverage, which is much more efficient than conducting marketing campaigns each time a new store is opened.

Valuation

My updated view on ASO is that FY24 is going to see slower, slightly lower growth at 3% vs. the previous expectation of 5%, as inflation has proven to be stickier than I originally expected. That said, I think there is a good chance for ASO to achieve the high end of management’s guidance, as the guidance assumes no recovery in consumer sentiment, which may not be the case if the Fed really cuts rates. Looking ahead to 25/26, my view is that growth should recover to high single-digits on the back of the new strategy of penetrating smaller markets and a better macro environment. My high single-digit percentage growth assumption is benchmarked against DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS), which has seen growth between mid-single-digits and low-teens pre-covid. While earnings margins have disappointed in FY23 (expected 9%, but ASO reported 8.4%), I am taking a safer approach and assuming a modest decline in FY24, given the situation has not really improved (refer to the risk section below). But as ASO ramps up its strategy to penetrate smaller markets (which has better marketing dollar synergies) and the overall demand profile reverts to historical levels (driving incremental leverage), these benefits should have more prominent impacts on shrink (which I do not expect to go on worsening forever unless there is a major lapse in operations). Currently, the market is valuing ASO at 9.5x forward PE, and while I think this makes sense as ASO is expected to see growth and earnings margin improvements, it is unlikely that it will sustain at this level given that this is the high end of its historical forward PE bend. I expect the valuation multiple to revert back to the mean (7.5x), yielding an 11% upside over a 1-year period.

Risk

On my concern regarding gross margin previously, this is still a mix big as freight savings continued to cushion the impact from elevated shrink headwinds. In 4Q23, shrink has worsened to 37 bps, but inventory and freight savings have offset this, leading to a ~50 bps increment in gross margin (33.3% in 4Q23 vs. 32.8% in 4Q22). The point is that shrink has worsened, and it could continue to worsen in the near term, pressuring any margin upside potential.

Final thoughts

My recommendation remains neutral on ASO due to persistent shrink and a new strategy that needs time to prove itself. While the SSSG decline narrowed in 4Q23 and there are positive signs for FY24 SSS, shrink remains a headwind. The new smaller market focus could be promising, but I think it is best to wait for visible results before turning more bullish. Investors with a lower return hurdles may find the potential 11% upside attractive, but for now, I am recommending to wait on the sidelines.