Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

'Picking Up The Slack' Stock Market (And Sentiment Results)...

Apr. 04, 2024 1:19 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), SPX, DJI, NDXMMM, SOLV, SPY, IVV, VOO, VTI, DIA, IWM, QQQ, INDU, RTY
Thomas J. Hayes profile picture
Thomas J. Hayes
1.65K Followers

Summary

  • The gig is up for the Bank of Japan; it is time for the Fed, ECB, and others to step up and pick up the slack.
  • We’ve been talking about an expected healthy pullback for markets - is it finally time?
  • An update on 3M Company's completed spinoff of its healthcare unit and what it means for investors.

A financial chart with coins, glasses and pen

Mario13

Japanese equities have been all the rage in the last couple of years as the Bank of Japan agreed to be the unofficial Global liquidity provider – while the rest of the world tightened policy to arrest inflation. The gig is

This article was written by

Thomas J. Hayes profile picture
Thomas J. Hayes
1.65K Followers
Tom Hayes is Founder, Chairman and Managing Member of Great Hill Capital, LLC (a long/short equity manager based in New York City). He started Hedge Fund Tips as a platform to share actionable insights, tips and research for investors/traders to benefit from – based on what he has learned in his years of experience in the Hedge Fund industry.Read Tom's bio here: https://www.hedgefundtips.com/about-tj-hayes/ To get our Free Newsletter go to: https://www.hedgefundtips.com/free

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MMM SOLV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News