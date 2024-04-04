JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Here at the Lab, following the latest positive news on Lonza Group AG (OTCPK: LZAGY, OTCPK:LZAGF), we are back to comment on the Swiss CDMO player. Worldwide, thousands of medical researchers work in labs to discover new treatments, and CDMO players (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations) provide comprehensive solutions to accelerate, develop, and manufacture life-changing therapies. For our new readers, the company engages its activities with four divisions: 1) Biologics, 2) Small Molecules, 3) Cell & Gene, and 4) Capsules & Health Ingredients.

Lonza Four Divisions

Source: Lonza Q4 results presentation - Fig 1.

2023 was a turbulent year for the company. Indeed, Lonza's CEO's departure and there were concerns over the sector's medium-term growth projections post Moderna contract termination (this was also supported by Euroapi and Sartorius' lower forecast ). Despite that, we maintained a buy rating status, including lower expectations. An ongoing buyback, a higher DPS forecast, and lower CAPEX estimates backed Lonza's equity story. For a comprehensive analysis, we suggest our new readers check up on our previous publications:

Why are we more optimistic?

Back to our incipit, on April 2, Lonza appointed Wolfgang Wienand as its New Chief Executive Officer. The company also agreed to buy the Genentech industrial facility in Vacaville from Roche. This biologics manufacturing facility is one of the largest in the world by volume. In numbers, Lonza paid $1.2 billion upfront plus has already committed $500 million to CAPEX. According to our calculations, Lonza will likely expand its biological manufacturing capacity by approximately 75% to 783kL from 439kL. This deal is expected to be close in H2 2024.

This acquisition follows the words of Biologics head Jean-Christophe Hyvert at the 2023 Capital Market Day. He reported that Biologics' end-market capacity remains constrained, and acquiring more capacity won't lead to lower premium-priced products. In detail, Lonza will continue to manufacture Roche products with committed volumes over the medium term, but it will also serve alternative customers. For this reason, Lonza increased its Mid-Term outlook (2024 - 2028), with sales growing from 11-13% to 12-15%.

Here at the Lab, a 30% Roche utilization rate will decline over the mid-term. We anticipate CHF 1.6 billion in peak sales from the Vacaville site, but we also assume a 1% dilution to the Core EBITDA margin due to new clients' product replacement from Roche.

It is more interesting that Lonza is reducing its portfolio exposure, exiting the more competitive small-scale manufacturing market. Following the higher competition of Wuxi, the company decided to close its small-scale manufacturing facilities in Hayward (USA) and Guangzhou (China).

As reported in our Novartis latest publication, we may start seeing the first rate cuts, but the Swiss National Bank (SBN) has already reduced its main interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.50%. Lonza reports its financials in CHF and has worldwide sales. In 2023, Lonza was penalized by approximately CHF 200 million for negative currency development. Here at the Lab, we believe Lonza FX pressure will likely reduce in 2024.

Lonza also increased its DPS by 14% from CHF 3.50 to CHF 4.00 while maintaining an ongoing buyback. As a reminder, Lonza plans to remunerate shareholders with the excess FCF and a share repurchase program of up to CHF 1 billion (50% was completed in 2023).

In addition, even if we are not projecting Lonza's Mid-Term Guidance, the company confirmed its positive outlook.

In our previous analysis, we were guiding 2024 and 2025 sales at CHF 7.04 and 7.74 billion, respectively. Financial changes must be made after Lonza's Vacaville bolt-on acquisition, and we also include lower-than-expected FX headwinds in 2024. Firstly, Lonza Vacaville's revenue recognition will start in 2025, and we now apply a 17.5% sales growth for next year for a total consideration of CHF 400 million. In addition, due to Roche's eight products manufacturing, our Core EBITDA margin will likely decline by 100 basis points. In addition, we expect fixed cost savings from the closure of the two Biologics sites. Therefore, in 2025, we anticipate sales of CHF 8.14 billion with an EBITDA projection of CHF 2.36 billion. Considering the acquisition and the company's FCF outlook, we estimate a 2024 year-end debt of CHF 1.4 billion.

Lonza 2024 Outlook

Fig 2

Lonza DPS Evolution

Fig 3

Lonza Buyback

Fig 4

Valuation

Based on the accelerating growth with new investments, achievable guidance, and tailwinds from FX and the new CEO appointment, we are back to value Lonza with an EV/EBITDA of 21x (aligned with its five-year historical average) and a 10% discount on CMDO comps. In our projection, we derive an enterprise value of CHF 49.56 billion, and considering the debt, our equity value reached CHF 48.16 billion. Therefore, our target price is now set at CHF 580 per share.

Risks

Downside risks include higher CAPEX costs, higher start-up costs, and stronger competition from China. Additional threats are negative investor sentiment, unfavorable currency development, lower-order books, and value-disruptive M&A.

Conclusion

Lonza is exposed to rapidly growing end markets and has faced customer inventory destocking and higher-than-expected competition. With achievable mid-term guidance and the CEO appoints, our team sees a positive risk-reward set-up. We believe Lonza will continue to perform, so our buy rating is confirmed.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.