Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Plug Power: Don't Be Early On A Longshot

Apr. 04, 2024 1:32 PM ETPlug Power Inc. (PLUG) Stock6 Comments
Joseph Parrish profile picture
Joseph Parrish
688 Followers

Summary

  • Plug Power's stock is at a low point despite sales and business growth.
  • The company struggles to make money due to high costs and inability to scale revenues.
  • Plug Power relies on debt, equity financing, and government support, posing risks of further dilution and dependence on favorable financing.
  • As such, I think it's better to wait for the fundamentals to improve, even if it means a higher cost basis.

Hydrogen energy storage gas tank for clean electricity solar and wind turbine facility.

Vanit Janthra/iStock via Getty Images

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) is another example of a mission-driven company where the mission and the economics have a hard time lining up. Consequently, the stock is some of the lowest it's been in recent years.

This article was written by

Joseph Parrish profile picture
Joseph Parrish
688 Followers
My articles are written with a mind to owning a stock for years, not trying to predict price movements in a few months.I first entered investing in 2020 as an individual value investor, keen to understand the fundamentals of businesses and buy their shares at attractive prices. From May 2022 to May 2023, I worked as an investment advisory representative at Fidelity Investments. I am now self-employed through other ventures.Part of my technique is to write an article as though it is a letter to my future self. I look at it as a chance for my ideas to improve and grow as I follow each company. As such, I tend to start from a place of caution. I used to write many Sell pieces. As of March 2024, I stopped doing that, and I simplified my approach to "Buy or Don't Buy." Many of my articles will either be Buy or Hold going forward. I have yet to issue a Strong Buy rating to any security.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PLUG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PLUG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PLUG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News