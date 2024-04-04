Renata Tyburczy

Introduction

Fu Shou Yuan (OTCPK:FSHUF) is the leading funeral company in China and has just released its Fiscal Year 2023 financial results, which confirm 20% profit growth for the year. As such, the company resumes a decade-long journey of very profitable growth with only one hiccup year of falling revenues since its IPO. The valuation of the stock, being caught up in an anti-China investor sentiment of almost epic proportions, does not even remotely reflect the underlying business' quality and prospects. In this analysis, I want to outline why I think that Fu Shou Yuan is a true diamond in the dirt within the most hated asset class right now, namely Chinese equities.

Note: The ticker covered on Seeking Alpha is not Fu Shou Yuan's primary listing. For liquidity reasons, the domestic listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange should be considered.

There has been only one previous article on Seeking Alpha that covers Fu Shou Yuan, which speaks to the popularity of Chinese funeral stocks. In fact, the write-up by the author “Afanti Arbitrage” is from 2017 and while it is obviously a bit dated, I think it is a great and informative piece and I would highly recommend reading it as supplementary information. It covers the ownership structure and major shareholders especially well, so I will not go into detail on that. Before getting into the weeds of the analysis however, I would like to take one step back and provide a short primer on the general quality of funeral operations and why such companies have historically provided investors with really good-looking long-term stock charts.

Burials as a business model - a notorious favorite among Value Investors

Funeral providers enjoy certain industry-specific operating advantages that are somewhat unique and unusual. The great Peter Lynch has written about it, while specifically focusing on one company, which we will get to in just a second. An even more influential inspiration for me personally, well-known Value Investor Mohnish Pabrai has repeatedly talked about the low failure rate of funeral businesses.

I do not have anything to add to what these wise men generously shared, but for people who are still interested in my summary of other people´s wisdom, the gist is this: With funerals, you have a stable business that is not dependent on the cycles of the economy – people die every year, and they even die in years when the economy is struggling. You generally have high pricing power, because you are dealing with emotional customers. Rarely do people associate choosing an eternal resting place for their loved ones with bargain shopping. Having a nice and peaceful interment is a (final) luxury people are willing to pay up for. Furthermore, as more people are moving into the big cities (urbanization), it is also very logical that burial plots on your prime town cemetery would increase in price. Each year the existing supply gets smaller while the city and the population around the cemetery expands, which naturally creates higher demand. Additionally, there are favorable capital requirements for the provider. Once you have amassed the necessary land and pile of headstones, and you have the relevant licenses and equipment, it is not that costly for you to put another paying customer into the ground. Obviously, I am somewhat oversimplifying here, but it is not all that expensive to maintain a cemetery, once established.

For all these reasons, funeral companies are often appreciated by investors and awarded high valuation multiples. And it makes sense, as they are mostly defensive, high-quality operations, which shows in the numbers as well. This has been famously observed by one of the greatest Investors of our time back in 1989, when a certain stock market classic called “One Up on Wall Street” was first published.

Peter Lynch & one of his favorite stock picks of all time

If you look at the long-term chart of Service Corporation International (SCI), it is clear that investors have done well, even if you do not factor in dividends. In fact, avid readers heard of this promising story early on from one of the most revered investing legends himself, Peter Lynch, who famously preferred companies that did something disagreeable or even depressing. If I may quote the master:

[Even] better than boring alone is a stock that´s boring and disgusting at the same time. Something that makes people shrug, retch, or turn away in disgust is ideal.

It is therefore no surprise that he enthusiastically wrote about a then much smaller company with the ticker of SCI as one of his all-time favorite stock picks. What exactly did Mr. Lynch like about the business, aside from its obscure industry? He called out a couple of things. First, he was a big fan of the company´s acquisition strategy, as it set out to become “a sort of McBurial”. Over time it bought up numerous local, mid-scale funeral operations to integrate them into its empire, building market share and economies of scale in what used to be a highly fragmented market. If cost-consciousness is preserved on the acquirer´s side, a well-executed acquisition strategy in an industry that needs consolidation can indeed move mountains.

The second thing Mr. Lynch liked were the really favorable payment dynamics. Service Corp pioneered the concept of pre-need funeral contracts, which is exactly what you would think it is. The appeal for the customer is simple: It is easiest to plan the funeral of your taste, when you are not already in dire need of one. Additionally, you alleviate your family of the burden to take care of it once you have passed, and you get locked in at a favorable price. The appeal for the business is equally obvious: You are essentially paid upfront to provide a service later on, which provides valuable and investable cash in the meantime.

With a general idea of why funeral companies make for good businesses and with Mister Lynch´s framework and wisdom in mind, we can now turn to the company this analysis is about.

Fu Shou Yuan - the business

Fu Shou Yuan was founded in 1994 and has been listed since 2013. The company trades on the HKEX and is, like many Hong Kong stocks, incorporated in the Cayman Islands. The business´ origins however are in Shanghai where the company is headquartered and has two large legacy cemeteries. The company is far more geographically diverse today, having grown from six cemeteries in five cities in 2013 to over forty cities today.

As of FY23, the business has an overall operating margin of 52% and reports three business segments: Burial Services, Funeral Services and Other Services. Burial Services is by far the biggest contributor to both the top line but especially to the bottom line as it made up 82.4% of the company´s revenue for 2023 and has the highest operating margin at 60%. Burial Services is essentially the company selling a burial plot, a tomb or a cremation niche to a customer and also providing certain cemetery maintenance services. Funeral Services is sort of an auxiliary segment and covers just about anything else a funeral provider might do: Fixing up of the body, providing equipment, but most importantly, conducting interments and wake ceremonies and the like. It made up 15.1% of revenue last year and had an operating profit margin of only 16%. Finally, Other Services is the remaining segment that is composed of roughly 50% design and construction services for other funeral parlors and 50% sales revenue from Fu Shou Yuan´s proprietary cremation machines. The Other Services segment had an operating margin of 2.4% and is negligible overall. While the other segments complement its offerings, Burial Services have historically been the main driver of the company´s revenue and the source of its remarkable profitability, which will be discussed soon. It is also noteworthy that while revenue increased 21% in FY 23, the operating margin actually expanded, which led to an operating profit growth of 33%, which speaks to certain economies of scale.

Fu Shou Yuan is a serial acquirer, and 2023 was no different in that regard. The company bought a new cemetery operation in the province of Shaanxi for RMB 41 million, which is very typical, as they made numerous such smaller acquisitions in the past. Their framework is to replicate the same model over and over again: Find a suitable acquisition candidate, improve its operations with a standardized system and operational know-how, and then raise the new cemetery's standards on par with the rest of the portfolio. This development is usually reflected in the numbers, as newly acquired cemeteries have way lower average selling prices per burial plot, but within a few years, they manage to improve the quality and raise prices.

The company is well-suited to make new acquisitions with its petty cash, as they have a net liquidity position of roughly RMB 3 billion, meaning cash and cash-like instruments on their balance sheet minus bank borrowings. Approximately 440 million of that will be distributed in October 2024 via a special dividend to reward shareholders, but this will still leave management with ample financial resources to work with. The balance sheet is so good today because the company has historically not used debt and the day-to-day operations are extremely cash-generative. They made RMB 791 million on RMB 2.129 billion in Revenue (adjusted for a minority interest), which translates to a 37.2% Net Profit margin. This also equates to a 17.7% Return on Tangible Equity (i.e. excluding Goodwill and other Intangible Assets for the calculation of ROE). Free Cash Flow comes in at RMB 795 million, which is really close to the Net Profit number. As this has also been the case in the recent years, I think it is fair to assume that Net Profit is a good proxy for the underlying earnings power and cash generation of the business.

In order to fully understand the historic business development of Fu Shou Yuan, we should look at certain relevant operating metrics over time. I will comment on them subsequently.

Fu Shou Yuan in numbers

operating metric 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Revenue(RMB million) 350 421 480 612 795 1108 1268 1477 1651 1851 1893 2326 2172 2628 Gross Profit margin 80.9% 81.7% 80.5% 80.4% 80.0% 77.6% 79.1% 80.2% 85.3% 85.5% 85.3% 82.9% 84.3% 85.8% Net Profit margin 28.8% 31.0% 35.8% 32.9% 35.4% 37.2% 37.3% 39.7% 40.0% 38.3% 37.3% 37.1% Net Profit (RMB million) 138 190 285 365 449 550 616 735 757 890 811 976 Net Profit common shareholders 104 131 124 167 230 284 339 417 488 579 620 720 659 791 shares outstanding(in millions) 1500 1531 2111 2131 2153 2165 2234 2254 2274 2279 2271 2271 ASP/burial plot (RMB thousand) 89 80 87 102 103 103 112 122 119 120 Number of cities with presence 8 12 15 16 20 30+ 30+ 40+ 46 40+ 40+ Saleable cemetery land reserves(sq. M. thousand) 973 1390 1610 1810 1960 2200 2300 2440 2540 2620 2850 Click to enlarge

I would say the first obvious takeaway from this table is the following: This is undeniably a great business, any way you look at it. Its high Gross Profit margins already allude to the above mentioned fact that it is not that expensive to construct graves. The largest component of that has actually been tombstones which made up roughly 30% of cost of goods sold over the years. As we can see, those tombstones are not really costing the company a lot, at least not compared to what they sell their burial plots for. Which brings us to the next important metric, the Average Selling Price (ASP) per Ordinary Burial plot, which has increased from RMB 89,000 in 2013 to RMB 120,000 in 2023. This translates to almost $17,000 for a burial plot, which shows that Fu Shou Yuan is really a premium provider and that it has significant pricing power.

So we can already see that their burial business is printing massive amounts of cash – but how long can that be kept going? The answer basically is: As long as there is land left to dig new holes into and sell new burial plots from. This is the next metric: Saleable cemetery area for burial plots, which comes in at a massive 2.85 million square meters for FY23. As we can see, this figure has increased almost threefold since 2013. While it may not seem logical at first since the company has to expend existing land reserves every year to accommodate new customers, this simply reflects the company´s active acquisition history. As of its latest results, the company stated that reserves will be “sufficient to satisfy the needs of the Group’s sustainable operation in the long run”. In the 2014 annual report however, when saleable land reserves were less than half of what they are now, they gave a concrete number and estimated that the land reserves would be good for at least another 20 years. Their land expenditure to generate revenue from the sale of burial plots from 2014-17 was 33,000 square meters p.a. on average. With these figures in mind, I think it is fair to assume that the company is essentially set for decades as it relates to their bread-and-butter business, which is a very advantageous position to be in.

We can also see that there has been some meaningful dilution in the year after the IPO, but in recent years, there has been no material dilution. There is also no plan to issue a lot of shares or options as of FY23. Still, even with that initial dilution, EPS has grown from RMB 0.11 in 2013 to RMB 0.35 today, which is 218% higher and translates to a 10-year EPS CAGR of 12.3%. This is a very decent long-term performance by the company.

Finally, I also want to highlight the stability of the business – it has grown in almost every year that I compiled data on except for one year, namely 2022. Management more or less blames this one hiccup year on Covid-related disruptions and claimed that the outbreak of the pandemic temporarily hindered its ability to provide certain value-added and premium services. Still, I would argue 13 years of revenue growth and one Covid year is still a very decent track record and speaks to the defensive nature of the business and to a demand that just keeps increasing alongside the general age of the population.

The numbers I have just presented already reveal a great underlying business. But there is more to a great business than numbers.

An innovative company

Now, as I have already outlined, the value of Fu Shou Yuan today really comes from their highly profitable burial business, which will probably just continue to be a cash cow for the company in the long run. Still, there is a certain innovative string to be found in the company´s DNA and I would like to point to a few examples to that end.

First, during the last decade, the company has set up the production of its own cremation machines and related exhaust gas purification treatment systems. While business remains immaterial today, this creates optionality for the future and gets ahead of the trend of a rising cremation rate in China. Whereas in 1986 the cremation rate was only at 26%, in 2021 there were almost six million bodies cremated, which translated to roughly 58% of all deaths. The main reason for the emergence of cremation is that it is deemed to be the most ecologically neutral form of burial, as opposed to putting actual bodies in the ground. Also, cultural acceptance of this form of funeral has been increasing.

Moreover, partially spurred by Covid-induced adaptation necessities of the industry, partially by government mandates to save valuable land space in China´s big cities, and also to some extent by a population that keeps getting more comfortable with and fluent in dealing with technology, the company has gone digital in some noteworthy and impressive ways:

In response to the pandemic, Fu Shou Yuan was quick to introduce services like Online Tomb Sweeping to help customers fulfill their cultural duties during the Qingming festival (also referred to as "Tomb Sweeping Day")

China is a large country where residents may have to travel long distances. The company took the idea of honoring your ancestors from a distance even further by experimenting with and pioneering whole VR-environments (digital cemeteries) for customers to visit and immerse into at any time and place they please.

Fu Shou Yuan has actually partnered with Unity Software (U) and is using AI and holographic projection technology to create life-like, animated and responsive digital replicas of the deceased. In June of 2023, the company´s demo presentation of their digital twin technology actually made quite some headlines when they released a 3D version of the late local media personality Cao Jingxing. While this deepfake technology may evoke mixed feelings in some, it is still impressive from a technological point of view and somewhat of the next logical iteration of putting a picture of the person next to the casket.

The company is prioritizing growing its emerging pre-need funeral business, selling 17,707 such contracts in 2023 alone. They have made it as easy for customers to buy a pre-need funeral as to offer these arrangements on JD.com (JD), among other services.

Given the firm´s rather traditional industry, I think this sort of digital finesse and capability is somewhat remarkable. It may have something to do with the fact that long-time leader, chairman and executive director of the company, Bai Xiaojiang, actually graduated with a degree in Computer Science in Shanghai, but this is just speculation on my part.

Why does Fu Shou Yuan remind me of ServiceCorp?

Given what I have presented so far, I think you already have a rather good idea of why I think there are a lot of parallels to be drawn between Peter Lynch´s SCI investment thesis and the set-up with Fu Shou Yuan. Just like Service Corp, Fu Shou Yuan understands the power of an effective acquisition strategy to build market share and operating leverage. Service Corp also profited from the fact that their market was really fragmented and ripe for consolidation. This is very applicable to the Chinese market today. Fu Shou Yuan is the single largest funeral and cemetery provider, and they have become that by being an active acquirer over the years. Yet by revenue, it makes up only 1% of the market, according to some estimates. It is a very localized and sort of immature market still, with a years-long runway for a leading player to gobble up smaller operations.

The second similarity, and what is personally most intriguing to me, are the favorable payment dynamics of the business. I have already covered their pre-need business, and how that creates cash first and expenses only later on. However, that is not the full picture. If you look at their contract liabilities for 2023, you can see another major item next to the pre-need sales of RMB 48 million, which is actually way larger at RMB 552 million (vs. 509 million in 2022). That item is called cemetery maintenance services, and I am going to quote the 2022 annual report directly to illustrate what that is about:

Customers who purchase burial services at certain locations are required to make advance payments for maintenance fees, relating to the maintenance of their cremation niches or burial plots and memorials over 10 to 20 years, and such amounts are generally paid together with the purchase of the Group´s burial services.

Now this is sounding like music to my ears, because what it essentially means is that, here again, the company is getting paid in advance to perform a service later on, and they are paid up to 20 years in advance. Thus, these RMB 550 million reflect future revenue, i.e. future profits and costs, that will be recognized at some point. But the cash payment has already happened today, which is balanced out accounting-wise by this contract liability position. Based on the Annual Report 2022, 89.4% of these cemetery maintenance liabilities had an expected duration of more than one year, meaning that the timing of revenue recognition is expected to be more than one year out. Hence, it makes sense why the company has such a strong liquidity position, and why it has a spare RMB 777 million in cash management products on its balance sheet that create additional interest income every year. The company is simply built in a way so that there is always a lot of cash at hand. This kind of “Berkshire-esque” float is extremely valuable, and aside from insurance and funeral operations, few companies have it.

Based on these observations, Fu Shou Yuan is looking a lot like the investment thesis Peter Lynch talked about in my eyes. However, might the Chinese Death Care opportunity perhaps be even larger than the US one back in the day?

Structural tailwinds - China is getting old

Almost everyone and their brother has probably already heard of China´s demographic crisis. However, this analysis would not be complete without putting some numbers on that notion. As of 2023, China had 1.41 billion people, according to statista. Of that, 15.4% were 65 years of age or older. If you count from age 60 upwards, it is about 21.1% of the total pie. This percentage has climbed every year since 2013, when the elderly cohort made up less than 10% of the general population. Likewise, the total number of deaths in China has been increasing as well. In 2001, there were 8.2 million deaths. This figure grew every subsequent year, and arrived at 11.1 million deaths in 2023.

The future trend is likely to be a continuation and even acceleration of the past as it relates to demographics. It is expected that by 2035, there will be over 400 million people in the 60 year plus age cohort, representing almost a third of the entire population by then.

All of this is not great for the Chinese in general, but needless to say, it bodes well for Fu Shou Yuan which can probably expect ever more demand for its services in the foreseeable future, potentially indicating even higher EPS growth. However, even if I am wrong about that, and they only grow in line with what they achieved in the past, I still think shareholders will do quite well at the current price. Which brings me to the final piece of my analysis.

Valuation

With a share price of HKD 5.00 today and 2.271 billion shares outstanding, Fu Shou Yuan has a market cap of roughly HKD 11.35 billion, or RMB 10.45 billion. Based on these figures, one can construct the following valuation metrics and compare them to relevant peers.

Valuation Metric Fu Shou Yuan Service Corp Carriage Services (CSV) Matthews International (MATW) SAN Holdings Propel Funeral Partners (OTCPK:PFPLF) average (without Fu Shou Yuan) TTM P/E 13.2 21 12.6 28.6 8.9 38.7 22 EV/EBITDA 5.7 12.3 9.6 10.5 3.5 21.1 11.4 Debt-to-Equity 3% 312% 349% 183% 1% 85% 186% Net Profit margin 37.1% 13.1% 8.7% 1.8% 11.4% 11.3% 9% 10-year EPS growth 218% 427% 114% -46% 202% x 174% Click to enlarge

(peer data compiled from Yahoo Finance)

I think this table is once again very interesting, as it clearly shows an undervaluation of Fu Shou Yuan, especially on the EV/EBITDA metric, which takes their significant net liquidity position into account. The only cheaper funeral company, namely SAN Holdings from Japan, is looking statistically attractive on a valuation basis as well. However, we can see that in terms of business quality as measured by Net Profit margin, Fu Shou Yuan is superior to all the listed businesses by a factor of almost 3x.

Another relevant observation in my mind is that the big US funeral companies, Service Corp and Carriage Services, have shown decent EPS growth in the last decade, especially Service Corp. However, we can also see that they wrecked their balance sheets in order to do so. As we have covered, funeral operations are quite unique as it relates to the stability of their cash flows, so the business actually allows for some debt. However, a company can only juice up its earnings by taking on massive amounts of debt for so long, and then that card is played. Personally, I prefer a company that can grow without the use of much debt, and I appreciate a management that is being more conservative, which is clearly the case with Fu Shou Yuan.

The InvoCare take-private deal: A prime candidate for comparison

One relevant comp is unfortunately no longer with us (I just had to phrase it like that), because the leading listed funeral provider of Australia, InvoCare Limited (OTC:IVCLF), has just been acquired by Private Equity house TPG in 2023 for a final purchase price of AUD 1.8 billion. Based on their 2022 Annual Report, InvoCare had AUD 592 million of revenue with EBITDA of AUD 136 million, a figure that grew 8.5% YOY. This gives the business an EBITDA margin of 23%, which is significantly lower than Fu Shou Yuan´s Net Profit margin of 37%. Furthermore, of that EBITDA, the business generated AUD 76 million in Free Cash Flow. These figures indicate that InvoCare was taken out at an EBITDA multiple of 13.2 and a FCF multiple of 23.7. However, if we look at their 2022 numbers, we actually have to adjust the purchase price roughly by another AUD 180 million of net debt to reflect the assumed liabilities. This means, the actual EV/EBITDA multiple is closer to 14.6.

In a Reuters article, an Australian stockbroker commented on the deal, claiming that it was a fair price and a smart acquisition by TPG, especially against the backdrop of an ageing Australian population and an increase in mortality. I am inclined to agree that it was probably a smart deal and a fair price, given that intelligent buyers performed due diligence for months, and intelligent shareholders approved the sale.

If we look at the actual Australian demographics, it is indeed looking attractive from a funeral provider´s point of view. The age cohort of 60 years or older makes up almost 23%, even higher than what it is in China right now. The forecast from that perspective is looking positive as well, with the senior population expected to have the largest proportional growth of all age groups. However, the Australian population only counts about 27 million people as of 2023.

How does all of that relate to Fu Shou Yuan? Well, given the fact that the Chinese population is just about infinitely larger than that of Australia, I think it is an undeniable conclusion that the Chinese Death Care Market presents the larger opportunity between the two, especially in terms of absolute numbers of people who are going to be in need of interments. In addition to that, if we compare InvoCare to Fu Shou Yuan based on quality metrics like profitability, Fu Shou Yuan clearly is the better business. All of this would indicate to me that Fu Shou Yuan is probably worth a premium to InvoCare. However, even if we value it at exactly the same multiple of roughly 15x EV/EBITDA, this would indicate a fair market cap of RMB 22.5 billion for Fu Shou Yuan, or HKD 24.8 billion, which is roughly 115% above the current share price.

Risks & my thoughts on an investment in China

Investing in a Chinese company comes with higher political and regulatory risk than an investment in similar companies in the West. While I would argue that regulatory scrutiny has been selective in the past (sectors like Online Gaming or Private Education unequivocally had a target on their back), if the Communist Party tomorrow decides to limit the amount one can charge for a burial plot for the sake of public well-being, this would hurt a premium provider like Fu Shou Yuan, no question. The funeral industry, however, has historically been coined by public-private cooperation, and funeral companies in China usually work hand in hand with local governments. Also, honoring your ancestors and providing a dignified treating of the deceased has a high cultural value in China, and premium private providers can service that need in a way that goes beyond what public welfare programs can do. Aside from that, I simply do not think local governments in China would have the resources to take care of all their dead people on their own. In that regard, I think a company like Fu Shou Yuan is probably viewed as a valuable corporate citizen by the authorities.

Nonetheless, Fu Shou Yuan itself acknowledges that it operates in a tightly regulated industry and that more standardization of processes will undoubtedly occur in the future. However, as the largest player in the industry and a voice of expertise, Fu Shou Yuan is actively working with regulators and even shaping industry practices itself. Another aspect to consider is that even if regulation increases, the largest company with the greatest scale is obviously best-equipped to deal with it, while newer market entrants, i.e. the competition, would have a harder time.

Another risk that is rather distant yet existent and totally unrelated to the location of the company is the constant progress in life sciences. It is a silly thing to say, but major breakthroughs in longevity would obviously be negative for this business and result in deferring future revenue streams, making them less valuable. The higher adoption rate of pre-need contracts on the other hand would actually serve as somewhat of an offset for such an “adverse” development.

Finally, I want to state that I am not Chinese and may therefore have a very limited insight into the cultural and political situation in China as opposed to a local analyst. All of this analysis is based on public information and my interpretation of it, which might be seriously flawed.

Conclusion

Fu Shou Yuan is an exceptionally high-quality company. Judging by its margins, you would think you were looking at a software company, and the business is extremely cash-generative, thanks to some extent to the significant float its business model provides. In my estimation, the company is worth upwards of 100% more than where it trades today, even if you apply some discount in light of the fact that the business is based in China. I expect fair value to increase somewhere between 12-20% per year for the foreseeable future, based on the company´s historic operating performance, adjusted for demographics that just keep getting better for the industry. As such, I think the company will be an excellent compounder and follow in the footsteps of great historical performers like Service Corp. Therefore, at a time when many investors are questioning the general investability of China in spite of extremely cheap valuations, I think betting on the Death Care Market is actually one of the safest bets an investor can make within an uncertain overall market. As Fu Shou Yuan is the biggest and the best in that segment of the economy, I rate its stock a Buy.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.