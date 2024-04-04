Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Devon Energy: Likely Fairly Valued (Rating Downgrade)

Apr. 04, 2024 1:41 PM ETDevon Energy Corporation (DVN) Stock3 Comments
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
23.61K Followers

Summary

  • Devon Energy's shares are surging due to increasing demand for U.S. shale oil and rising petroleum prices.
  • The demand outlook is generally favorable and petroleum prices have soared to $85 per barrel.
  • Free cash flows are still strong and FCF margins have risen to ~20% in the last two quarters.
  • However, the stock is now trading at a premium to its historical valuation and the risk profile is unappealing at this price level.

pumpjack silhouette

FabioFilzi

Shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) are in a big uptrend as demand for U.S. shale oil is increasing and WTI petroleum prices have risen to the $85 per barrel price level as a result. Devon Energy has seen strong free

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
23.61K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DVN, MRO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DVN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DVN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DVN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News