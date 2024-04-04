Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Manufacturers Report Worldwide Supply Chain Improvement In March, Taking Heat Off Prices

Apr. 04, 2024 1:00 PM ETXLI, VIS, FIDU, IYJ, FXR, UXI, RSPN, SIJ, AIRR, EXI
Markit profile picture
Markit
3.06K Followers

Summary

  • The Global Manufacturing PMI showed the time taken for factories to receive goods from their supplier shortened on average in March.
  • Although only modest, the second successive monthly improvement in supplier delivery times is notable in signalling an easing of supply constraints after the Red Sea-related disruptions seen at the start of the year.
  • There were also some noteworthy geographical price divergences, with a marked upturn in goods price inflation in the US contrasting with falling prices in the eurozone and mainland China.

Operator with vacuum coating machine for automotive battery use

Monty Rakusen

Average supplier delivery times quickened slightly in March, according to the latest global PMI surveys, pointing to a further alleviation of supply disruptions emanating from the Red Sea crisis. The improvement in supply chains is good news for inflation, as companies

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
3.06K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XLI--
Industrial Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF
VIS--
Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares
FIDU--
Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF
IYJ--
iShares U.S. Industrials ETF
FXR--
First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX® Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News