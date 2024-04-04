Dollarama Inc. (DLMAF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Dollarama Inc. (OTCPK:DLMAF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 4, 2024 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Neil Rossy - President and Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Bui - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Irene Nattel - RBC Capital Markets
Vishal Shreedhar - National Bank Financial
Chris Li - Desjardins Securities
Tamy Chen - BMO Capital Markets
George Doumet - Scotiabank
Martin Landry - Stifel GMP
Mark Petrie - CIBC Capital Markets
Luke Hannan - Canaccord Genuity
Brian Morrison - TD Securities
Edward Kelly - Wells Fargo Securities

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Dollarama Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2024 Results Conference Call. Neil Rossy, President and CEO; and Patrick Bui, CFO will make a short presentation followed by a question-and-answer period open exclusively to financial analysts. The press release, financial statements, and management's discussion and analysis are available at dollarama.com in the Investor Relations section as well as on SEDAR+.

Before we start, I have been asked by Dollarama to read the following message regarding forward-looking statements. Dollarama's remarks today may contain forward-looking statements about its current and future plans, expectations, intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements, or any other future events or developments. Forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to management and on estimates and assumptions made based on factors that management believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. However, there can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct.

Many factors could cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements, future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. As a result, Dollarama cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For additional information on the assumptions and risks, please consult the cautionary statement regarding

