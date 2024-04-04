Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) J. P. Morgan 10th Annual Retail Round Up Conference (Transcript)

SA Transcripts
The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) J. P. Morgan 10th Annual Retail Round Up Conference April 4, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Richard McPhail - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Chris Horvers - J. P. Morgan

Chris Horvers

All right, great. Thank you for everyone joining us today on our 10th Annual Retail Round Up Day 2. It's my distinct pleasure to have with me Chief Financial Officer of The Home Depot, Richard McPhail. Thank you for joining us again this year. We always appreciate your support of our conference.

Richard McPhail

Absolutely. Thank you, Chris.

Chris Horvers

Awesome. So, from an agenda perspective, it's just like the other ones. I'll ask questions and we'll save time at the end for audience questions, so please don't be bashful. So, my first question is, and it's the question we're asking all companies to kick off the conference, is more about the consumer. If you look across different companies with the consumer, there's varying feedback on green shoots and some COVID-winning categories, low end consumer weakness, shopping around occasions. So, the first question is, how would you describe the current state of the consumer from your vantage point, and how has that changed over the past year?

Richard McPhail

So, and thanks to everyone for being here this morning. it’s a great day and week and month for The Home Depot, and we've announced an exciting acquisition, which I'm sure we'll get to here in a minute. So, our customer tends to be the homeowner, right? We sell into the installed asset class, in fact the largest asset class privately owned in North America, which is the residence, right, with a value of over $45 trillion. And so, if you're a Home Depot customer, it's very likely you own your home. The homeowner has done exceptionally well over the last five years, really over the last 15 since the

