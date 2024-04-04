Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Living Leveraged: Aggressive TQQQ Strategy With Protection

Apr. 04, 2024 2:52 PM ETProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF (TQQQ)QQQ
Stony Chambers Asset Research profile picture
Stony Chambers Asset Research
1.19K Followers

Summary

  • ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF tracks 3x Nasdaq 100 daily returns, offering high risk and high potential reward.
  • An options overlay strategy using QQQ puts can help minimize exposure during a Nasdaq 100 selloff and protect investors from pullbacks.
  • By combining TQQQ with QQQ puts, investors can insulate themselves from downside risk while still benefiting from aggressive upside potential.

The NASDAQ Stock Exchange headquarters in New York, USA

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQQ) tracks 3x Nasdaq 100 daily returns. TQQQ uses OTC swaps with various counterparties to achieve this 3x daily exposure.

It's definitely a high-risk, high-potential reward asset. In a bull

This article was written by

Stony Chambers Asset Research profile picture
Stony Chambers Asset Research
1.19K Followers
Stony Chambers is a research service that synthesizes cogent investment perspectives on risk assets. The investment philosophy centers around deep fundamentals, impactful narratives, and Austrian economics. Time horizon is the primary dividing factor for research. Long-horizon research will focus on digital assets, macro, and general value opportunities. Emphasis is placed on a global, long-run macro view as the basis for these investment considerations. Short-horizon research will focus on options and volatility for income generation and hedging. Personally, I do business development and communications for a decentralized finance (DeFi) startup that brings capital efficient spot and derivatives trading to crypto. I have a few years of investing experience, a strong finance and economics background, and working proficiency in Python programming.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TQQQ ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on TQQQ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TQQQ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News