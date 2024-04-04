JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQQ) tracks 3x Nasdaq 100 daily returns. TQQQ uses OTC swaps with various counterparties to achieve this 3x daily exposure.

TQQQ Holdings (ProShares)

It's definitely a high-risk, high-potential reward asset. In a bull market, TQQQ can outperform almost everything else. In a bear market, holding TQQQ would be quite painful.

However, there is a way to hold TQQQ without having to endure enormous drawdowns. What I'm introducing in this article is a rather risky and complicated options overlay to help minimize exposure during a Nasdaq 100 selloff, protecting the investor from a pullback scenario.

Combining TQQQ with QQQ Puts

The Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) is the main ETF that tracks the Nasdaq 100. Thus, TQQQ is effectively 3x QQQ, or "triple" QQQ (this might be the reason for the "T" in the ticker).

QQQ has some of the most liquid options in the world. Also, QQQ has 0 DTE options, which means there are option expiries every single trading day. This gives traders nearly unparalleled control over how they can hedge their positions.

The basic strategy is pretty simple: by holding TQQQ and some QQQ puts, you can insulate yourself from the downside and even realize a positive return if QQQ really sells off hard. Meanwhile, you have the aggressive upside offered by holding TQQQ.

Let's take a look at a Monte Carlo simulation based on the daily returns of QQQ. All I am doing is taking the historical daily returns and randomly sampling a sequence of them to create the returns over the course of 10 trading days - which is about 2 weeks. I am running this Monte Carlo 100,000 times, which gives us a good sample of possible outcomes.

Here I show some percentiles of performance over the course of 10 simulated trading days.

Percentiles and Expected Shortfall (Author, Monte Carlo)

Here's how to read this:

The 10.0th percentile shows -0.0623 which means that in the bottom 10%, QQQ went down more than 6.23% over the course of 10 trading days. The expected shortfall is -0.0891, which means that when QQQ was in the bottom 10%, the average it went down over the course of those 10 trading days was 8.91%. The expected shortfall is also sometimes called the conditional value at risk (cVAR). CVAR answers the question: "conditional on our sample breaching some z-score or percentile, what is the expected value of the return in that scenario?"

Now let's look at the 90th percentile. The 0.0732 means that in the top 10% of the time, QQQ will have at least a 7.32% return over the course of 10 trading days. And the expected shortfall of 0.1064 means that when it is in that top 10%, QQQ will on average return 10.64% over those 10 trading days.

The beauty of Monte Carlo is that you can set this up yourself and get very similar results. I have used the time series of daily returns since QQQ's launch, which you can easily get on Yahoo! Finance. The slight differences in Monte Carlo results only come from some randomization. The Central Limit Theorem ensures that the averages of random samples of any distribution eventually approach a normal distribution and that the variance of the means decreases as the sample size grows. Hence these results should have a pretty small variance between individual instances, especially if our sample size is 100,000 rounds.

Let's see how we can use these numbers to do some hedging. For brevity, let's just assume I'm only talking about sequences of 10 consecutive trading days. Because 10 days is relatively short, we can assume that TQQQ will move around 3x whatever QQQ's returns will be (this assumption breaks down when we start talking about months or years). The core long position will be TQQQ. We'll use QQQ puts as crash insurance.

Percentiles and Expected Shortfall (Author, Monte Carlo)

The main trick here is to buy QQQ puts that are NTM - or whose strike price is just below the spot price of QQQ. There are two benefits here. The first is that near-the-money puts tend to have lower implied volatility than OTM puts, thanks to the IV skew. IV represents the price you are paying for the insurance protection offered by an option contract. Generally, puts that are further OTM (lower strike prices) have higher IV. You can think of this as the market bidding up black swan, left tail, and crash protection. The second benefit is that if the price dips a little, the options will be ITM and you are protected from that point forward - everything lower than the strike price is "fully insured".

How many QQQ puts to buy? First figure out what exactly you are insuring. In the case of a long position in TQQQ, how high will it need to go to completely cover the cost of your puts? Based on the Monte Carlo, I expect that 30% of the time QQQ will move up 3.1% or more, with an average move of 6.8% in those moments (again, all of these simulated numbers refer to returns over the course of 10 trading days or about 2 weeks; that is the time period with which I was simulating in the Monte Carlo). This would make TQQQ go up about 9.3%, with an average move of 20.4%. In this case, if the QQQ put premiums expended on the hedge is 4.6% of the value of all your TQQQ position, then TQQQ will completely cover the cost of this hedge 30% of the time and even give you double the value of the QQQ puts.

Currently, the QQQ 440 puts expiring on April 19 costs $770 for a contract. This means that using the logic above, it should be about 4.6% of the value of the TQQQ position - so you should have about 770 / 0.046 = $16,739 worth of TQQQ shares.

Let's look at what happens on the downside. I expect that 30% of the time, QQQ goes down 2.3% or more and that the expected shortfall is -5.6%. This translates to TQQQ having a -6.9% move, with an average expected shortfall of -16.8%.

But if QQQ went down 2.3% from the current price of 441, the price would be 431, so the put would be worth $900 of intrinsic value: a $130 profit from the $770 cost basis. The TQQQ position obviously loses a lot of money ($16,739 down 6.9% is about a $1,200 loss), but you can start to see that the put's insurance features are kicking in. In an extreme case, imagine if QQQ went to 0: the put's value approaches $44,000 and TQQQ of course goes to 0 as well. But $44,000 is nearly 3x higher than the $16,739 you started with. So the put actually creates this convex upside when true left-side tail risk materializes.

Returning to the right tail, imagine if QQQ goes into the 90th percentile of returns. This happens a tenth of the time. At the 70% percentile, the subsequent price action of TQQQ has already returned twice the cost of our hedge (which was 4.6% of the TQQQ position value). At the 90th percentile, the gains would be so huge (22% gain on $16,739 invested) that the cost of the hedge can almost be forgotten.

The bottom line is that what you are seeing is a special kind of trade that takes advantage of the tails. If QQQ lingers without moving, then you are paying for the hedge but not getting the appreciation of TQQQ. But big moves in either direction yield very large payoffs. In short, this is an antifragile portfolio strategy.

Increasing Your Expected Value

It's not impossible to increase your expected value in this trade. I used a generic Monte Carlo, but what if you filtered the return series based on certain indicators which appeared prior to those returns? You would get a different distribution of returns, and possibly more skewed to the positive end if your indicators have even a slight predictive edge.

Another way to do this is to be opportunistic about the hedge. The core position can be TQQQ, but you need not apply the QQQ puts until you assess a higher chance of left tail moves. I won't go into depth about what these indicators might be. Personally, my experience has been that the IV skew (IV across strikes or deltas of OTM options) and the term structure (IV across time or expiries) are somewhat helpful. I think it also makes sense to use macro overlays to inform these decisions.

Hedging is just buying insurance. If you can be insured when the risks are a bit higher, then in the long run you can let the law of large numbers play out in your favor. If you are always insured, you are always protected but you also pay a lot more than if you are able to successfully take off the insurance during lower risk regimes.

The final piece about increasing the expected value is to turn the puts into a put spread. Because of the IV skew, the puts that are further OTM have higher implied volatilities. By buying the NTM and selling far OTM puts you earn a bit of an IV arbitrage. In our example, you might buy the 440 strike put and sell the 400 strike put. Of course, it caps the upside in the event of a QQQ crash below 400, but the put will generally just be a way of reducing the cost of your hedge. You can actually use the Monte Carlo to check the exact probabilities which you should expect such drawdowns to occur.

Does This Make Sense Today?

I certainly think so. QQQ looks like it is bound for some big moves soon. VIX has been very muted and the skew between call IV and put IV has been very low. This suggests complacency. The rally from October 2023 has been very impressive, but could be fizzling out. Based on the chart, it seems sentiment is poised to shift from here. We could be nearing the end of a 5 wave pattern. What generally follows from this is a 3 wave sequence in the opposite direction.

QQQ, 5 waves (Seeking Alpha)

Many investors are starting to say that the yield curve inversion model is broken when the downturn should be starting sometime this year. This all sounds like "this time is different" talk, and that should set off some alarms.

On the other hand, this rally might have legs too. In my opinion, risk assets basically have to rise as the dollar continues to be debased. And I think the dollar must be debased because there is no other way for the US government to pay off the trillions of dollars of debt that matures this year. With the Fed saying that rate cuts are on the horizon, I see plenty of upside for markets too.

QQQ is also composed of many very innovative companies which are cash flow machines. I think its heavy concentration on big tech is a gigantic plus, even if the AI narrative feels very frothy to some folks. My bottom line regarding QQQ is that it is a basket of quality equities, what I would view as "the best equities mix," which I cover in this article about a 3-asset antifragile portfolio. QQQ is one of the three assets I would put in such a portfolio. These equities are winners, and they have plenty of upside as long as the US economy continues to have some level of dominance.

So this strategy, which is a way to play the tails to your advantage, certainly makes sense at this time. If TQQQ rallies really hard from here, you beat the market and you beat QQQ. If the QQQ falls very hard from here, there is a point at which the PNL actually flips in your favor.

Risk Discussion

I've mentioned this already, but will go over it again. One risk is that long QQQ options will naturally experience time decay or theta. Every day that options are OTM means more value is lost from the option premium. The fact that we are long options in this strategy means that this strategy is particularly vulnerable to theta. It is possible that TQQQ doesn't increase enough to offset the loss from theta. For example, if QQQ is flat over a long period of time, then TQQQ will also be relatively flat. In this case, the puts may have expired worthless, and the lost premiums would mean a net loss for the overall position.

The theta risk is pretty big on this trade, and this is why I do not recommend rolling the puts every time the existing tranche of puts expire. If you are spending 4.6% of your position value on puts and you do this every 2 weeks, then you will lose a lot of money pretty quickly. The better approach is to ride the positive drift of the market and use indicators of risk-on environments to reduce your risk. I would only put on this trade when I view there is a higher risk of a drawdown. Assuming I believe this twice a quarter, I limit these roll risks to about 8 instances of losing 4.6% of the position in a year. It's important to note that the amount of protection you get from a 4.6% allocation to QQQ puts actually depends on the IV of puts. Higher IV environments mean you'd be able to buy less contracts with the same 4.6% allocation.

Another risk of holding TQQQ is volatility decay. This is a risk that is characteristic of leveraged ETPs and it is frequently considered inadvisable to hold something like TQQQ for a long period of time. Volatility causes returns to compound negatively on leveraged funds, and it creates a long-term tracking error wherein the fund can severely underperform 3x the original index over a long period of time that includes bouts of volatility. One example is the 3-year returns, where QQQ actually outperforms TQQQ despite both being positive. The high volatility in the last three years led to high volatility decay.

TQQQ underperforms 3x QQQ in the volatile 3yr (Seeking Alpha)

On the other hand, it is also possible for very long periods of relatively low volatility to have a "compound upward" effect where the leveraged fund dramatically outperforms 3x the original index.

TQQQ outperforms 3x QQQ in the 10yr (Seeking Alpha)

Volatility is not your friend in the short term when you hold TQQQ. This is why knowing how to use QQQ puts is an important part of this.

One possible risk is concentration risk. TQQQ is extremely volatile. This strategy is pretty complicated. I recommend putting a percentage allocation where you can afford to lose over 50% of to first test the waters. For example, if you can afford to lose 5% of your portfolio and no more, then don't put more than 8-10% of the portfolio in this until you have a very good understanding of what is going on.

The other risks are basically overcomplicating the setup and messing it up because of inexperience with derivatives or a misunderstanding of the math behind this. What I propose is an unconventional strategy, so definitely make sure you have a grasp on these concepts before trying it on your own.