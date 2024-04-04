Sundry Photography

Every once in a while, the market gives us opportunities that are very easy to spot only if we are able to sift through the noise and ignore current narratives created around a given stock.

This was the case with Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI), which is a company with very strong positioning in the payments and merchants acceptance space. In late 2022, I called it "a disruptive value stock with lagging sentiment" as it was trading at extremely conservative levels, while also successfully competing with some of the most well-known growth stocks, such as Block (SQ).

The Roundabout Investor

Since then, FI delivered a total return of nearly 70%, which is significantly higher than those of its major peers, such as Block, PayPal (PYPL) and Fidelity National Information Services (FIS).

Data by YCharts

While most investors were obsessing with the lack of growth within the company, they missed the forest for the trees as Fiserv's management was turning the business around and creating a formidable competitor to well-known players like Square.

As fundamentals begun to improve, analysts are now turning very optimistic on Fiserv, with Baird recently ranking the stock as one of the most attractive fintech plays.

Fiserv, Inc. (FI) - With a good year-to-date performance “and likely a great 2024 grinder,” the stock should see mid-teens EPS growth in the next few years, analysts said. Source: Seeking Alpha.

With sentiment now slowly catching up, Fiserv's expected returns are likely to be lower to what the stock experienced since I first covered it for my subscribers. Nonetheless, it is worth exploring whether Fiserv is still a long-term buy and outline some key areas that investors should keep a close eye on throughout 2024.

A Strong Year Behind Us

On the surface, calendar 2023 does not stand out as an exceptional year for Fiserv, with the Acceptance segment growing 12%, Payments at 7%, and the Fintech business unit remaining flat.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

The overall company's growth rate of 8% came in line with the guidance provided about a year ago of expected organic revenue growth within the range of 7% to 9% for fiscal year 2023.

Fiserv Investor Presentation

Adjusted earnings per share for the year came at $7.52 which was slightly above the high-end of the guidance from a year ago.

Adjusted earnings per share increased 15% to $2.19 in the fourth quarter and 16% to $7.52 for the full year 2023 compared to the prior year periods. Source: Fiserv Q4 2023 Earnings Release (emphasis added).

On a GAAP basis, EPS growth came in higher with earnings increasing from $3.91 in FY 2022 to $4.98 in 2023 - representing a 27% growth for the year.

GAAP earnings per share was $1.45 in the fourth quarter and $4.98 for the full year 2023. Source: Fiserv Q4 2023 Earnings Release GAAP earnings per share was $1.23 in the fourth quarter and $3.91 for the full year 2022. Source: Fiserv Q4 2022 Earnings Release (emphasis added).

So far, nothing suggests that Fiserv's share price should have increased by nearly 40% over the past year and nearly twice as much as its major competitor - Block.

Data by YCharts

As I showed in my recent thought piece on Block, the U.S. Treasury Quarterly Refunding Announcement from early November had a profound impact on growth stocks and similarly to SQ, Fiserv's performance has also been impacted by that event. Contrary to SQ, however, Fiserv's share price continued its upward trajectory in the first quarter of 2024 as guidance for the fiscal year came in strong.

During the latest earnings call, guidance for FY 2024 was significantly better than the one provided a year ago. Both organic revenue growth and adjusted EPS growth are expected to accelerate to mid-teen levels in the current year.

Fiserv Investor Presentation

On the back of this guidance, Fiserv's share price has continued soaring in recent months, even though net income margin is expected to remain flat. This is now creating a legit concern of whether or not the company would be able to sustain this growth beyond 2024 and if the share price is running ahead of fundamentals.

Mixed Outlook For Future Returns

When looking at Fiserv's sales multiple in relation to the company's operating profit, there's nothing to suggest that the current share price is unsustainable.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings and Seeking Alpha

As a matter of fact, the current EBIT margin and the P/S multiple are exactly the same as they were back in FY 2018. But back then, expected revenue growth for the next year was far lower to what it is currently.

Fiserv Investor Presentation 2018

On top of that, Fiserv is now in a good position to capitalize in its dominant positioning in Acceptance, while also earning record high margins in Payments.

As Clover and Carat continue to scale-up, Fiserv's management should be able to achieve higher margins within the Merchant Acceptance segment. This has already been happening for quite some time now, with adjusted operating margins within the segment increasing from 34.8% in Q4 2022 to 38.8% during the last reported quarter.

Fiserv Investor Presentation

Clover GPV also reached $271bn, which is well-above that of Square (Block's competitive offering). On an annualized basis, Square's gross payment volume stood at $209bn as of the end of Q4 2023.

Block Shareholder Letter 2023

This year, Fiserv would also roll-out more value-added services in certain verticals, which will be a tailwind for both top line growth and margins within the Acceptance segment.

Clover has only begun to scratch the surface on the opportunity in vertical-specific solutions, horizontal value-added services and software and international markets. In the restaurant vertical, we expect to offer the full suite of value-added services and point-of-sale solutions for restaurants and QSRs of all sizes next year. Source: Fiserv Q2 2023 Earnings Transcript (emphasis added).

Recent new wins in the high margin Payments segment would be yet another tailwind for the company's wide margins in 2024 as EBIT margin within the segment stood at 47% in FY 2023.

We added nearly 20 large e-commerce merchants to our debit network(...) including eBay and HelloFresh in Q4 and Uber, Lyft and others earlier in the year. Several of these are new clients to Fiserv. Source: Fiserv Q4 2023 Earnings Transcript (emphasis added).

On a quarterly basis, adjusted operating margin in the business division even peaked above 50% in the fourth quarter of last year.

Fiserv Investor Presentation

Thus, margins in Payments are now very close to those of the largest global peers in the segment, such as Mastercard (MA), which reported a record high EBIT margin of 58% in 2023.

Seeking Alpha

Based on all that, the margin and multiple expansion opportunity for Fiserv in 2024 appears limited, and I do not expect the stock to repeat its success from last year.

Fiserv's dominant positioning in Acceptance in combination with its strong standing in the high margin payments area, however, limits any potential downside when compared to some of its peers. When compared to Block for example, the gap in gross margin has widened significantly over the past year, which would limit any potential downfall in net income should the health of the U.S. consumer deteriorate in 2024 or beyond.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Fiserv, Inc. has been and remains as one of my favorite picks within the electronic payments space. Although expected returns are now far lower than they were about a year ago, the stock offers significant downside protection when compared to other peers in the industry. Having said that, however, the opportunity for further Fiserv, Inc. stock multiple expansion in 2024 is now limited. That is why, I would refrain from adding more shares of Fiserv into my personal portfolio for the time being and rate the stock as a "Hold."