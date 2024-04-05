Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Micron: Gnashing Of Teeth As The Best Upcycle Develops (Rating Downgrade)

Apr. 05, 2024 10:00 AM ETMicron Technology, Inc. (MU) Stock4 Comments
Joe Albano profile picture
Joe Albano
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The upcycle continues, but don't forget where we came from, with bits shipped bottoming in December 2022.
  • Many have wrung hands over Micron Technology, Inc.'s HBM market share or technological position over the last few quarters, but they don't matter to the share price.
  • I review the key points of this upcycle and explain there's much more to go in terms of upside for fundamentals and earnings.
  • But Micron Technology stock and valuation - now only after earnings - have come to a point where it's time to wait and hold, not buy.
Taiwan Micron Technology Company plant.

BING-JHEN HONG

In this memory upcycle, I've been more accurate in locating the fundamental turns than at any other time in my analysis career. After pointing out the exact industry and share bottom in December of 2022 when Micron Technology, Inc.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

