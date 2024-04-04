Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investing in a business like Duni AB (publ) (OTCPK:DUNNF, DUNI.ST), which supplies hotels and services with day-to-day consumable and one-use items, is not an easy decision given the entrant and peer risk - and this being a relatively global industry. Much like investments in medical supply companies, their margins tend to be very slim, so a bit of inflation or competition or another instance of something happening can really de-rail things.

I covered Duni for you in my last article - my first article in fact - on Duni a few months back. Since that time, we've seen a slight outperformance, but you also need to consider the fact that the S&P 500 (SP500) is up significantly since that time - over 22%.

So, a slight uptick isn't really something to crow about when it comes to this business.

Instead, we'll want to look at what annual trends we have here, what projections we can make on current forecasts and historical accuracy, and current macro trends. That's what investing is, after all - our best guess influenced by whatever knowledge and data we can use - but no one can predict with 100% accuracy where the market or where a company will go in 10 days - let alone a year.

Duni is a good business with a presence in over 40 markets - and it has some strong customers as well as good sales trends - but let's see what could derail this - such as the higher valuation we have at this time.

Revisiting Duni AB and its upside

With over 70 years' worth of history in the HoReCa sector - that being Hotels, Catering & Restaurants - Duni is no new entrant into this market. What it does is paper towels, napkins, tablets, single-use cutlery and containers as well as plates. Not rocket science, as I believe you can see in this piece (though I don't want to diminish in any way the expertise required to create products in this field either).

The company sells its products in three segments, which are then split into two reporting segments.

A 1.5% net income margin is neither market-leading, "good" nor in this macro, something "safe." It leaves the company with the potential of quickly going unprofitable in the case of a triple-digit net income margin change in the negative direction (meaning that the company's net margin could drop by more than 100 bps, or 1%) - but the 70-year history would suggest that Duni knows more than many others what it is doing.

Another great fundamental completely offsetting much of the operational risk is that Duni does not operate with any long-term debt (Source: Company Financials/TIKR.com).This means that the company has a flexibility that can be envied by many. Not operationally efficient in every situation, but certainly good in a situation like this one where debt has brought more than one company into a negative situation over the past year - including some I have invested in myself, which have "crashed" almost strictly due to their use of leverage.

The annual results for the company were positive in nature. We have strengthened operating margins and improved income, with good cash flow and "debt" only in the way of capital leases and payables. The company was able to confirm its flexibility due to the low debt and also proposes a 5 SEK dividend, which means a more than 4.5% yield at this time.

Also, a cosmetic change to the business area names - to make them "more descriptive," which I found a bit amusing.

More interesting and less amusing is the continued volatility in HoReCa.

Duni IR (Duni IR)

And while the company saw an improvement in operating income, it also saw a slight decrease in net sales.

Unfortunately, the positives did not come as a byproduct of increased volumes or appeal. Instead, it's a mix of pricing and currency - one of the things the company can, or in this case probably had to do due to inflation, and the other something that Duni has no control over.

Duni IR (Duni IR)

Also, most of the improvements come from the beginning of the year and is due to reversal in the HoReCa space. Any annual improvements in operating income are a product of cost increases and price adjustments. On the negative side, we have continued high stock levels for food packaging - which we've also seen is a bit of a negative on the packaging manufacturer side, one of the companies I wrote about this week (Billerud (OTC:BLRDF)).

The new Business area names are BA Dining Solutions, with a 14.4% EBIT margin, and BA Food Packing Solutions, with a 2.2% operating margin. So you can see where the company is making more money. Food packaging is a ~750MSEK revenue segment with less than 20 Msek (less than $2M) in operating income. Not exactly impressive.

Reasons for drops in this second segment include the cost of freight, especially ocean, and Duni, like many of the packaging manufacturers, having to cut prices to generate revenues. This area has been tapering off since about late 2022 and there's no sign of an imminent recovery here.

The one upside the company continues to highlight is the move to PFAS-Free and sustainable packaging - but we'll see what sort of upside exactly we see for that in the next few years. The company has recently launched that PFAS-free range, and we'll see where that goes - at least the segment is still profitable on an EBIT basis.

Duni is also growing organically. Its latest M&A is BioPak, a New Zealand-based company with operations about on par with Duni itself, and a focus on - once again - sustainable packaging. The company believes this to have a double-digit annualized growth rate of up to 15% per year (Source: Duni), and the M&A was funded by BioPak equity and the company's revolver.

The company does have plenty of specialized appeal, and its brands are well-known in the industry. I have a friend who works in mid-management in HoReCa, and he's very convinced by their products, and also by their sustainable product solutions.

Duni IR (Duni IR)

Yes, some customers may switch to new entrants with cheaper prices, but I believe in the end it will take a strong argument for most of the company's established and long-time customers to switch to other brands.

The company's results for the year were not bad in any way, but let's look at what sort of upside we can see from the perspective of valuation.

Valuation for Duni - Not all that attractive, but interesting if it drops

As I said in my previous article, if this company drops to a double-digit share price, it becomes attractive. Some analysts would argue that the company is, in fact, attractive here, but I would argue that the company isn't as attractive as some people seem to think.

Why is that?

Well, first of all, forecasting this company is hard. This is evidenced by the forecast accuracy for Duni, which is above 65% of negative forecast accuracy on a 1-year forward basis and even with a 10% margin of error.

The fact that Duni can be surprisingly volatile needs confirmation only by the 2020 results, where Duni's results dropped by 99%, only to currently be in a state of slow (and not so slow for the past 2 years) recovery. However, this is from a state of near-zero earnings in 2020, so while potentially attractive in the next few years, because there are double-digit growth estimates for this and for the next year, this needs to be seen in this context.

In the longer term, Duni is trading at around 13-15x P/E - and given the company's low accuracy in terms of hitting targets, I would go to the lower end of the 13-14x P/E.

The low end of that 13x P/E is currently at just below 15% annualized. Again, this sounds like, and can be, somewhat positive - but the misses that we've seen for the company, and the sheer uncertainty, mean that I am not really expecting a whole lot of accuracy here. The current estimate for 2025E is a 12 SEK adjusted EPS, which would be very impressive. But less than 3 months ago, it was at 10, and 6 months ago it was below 10 SEK (Source: FactSet). Such estimate upgrades might make sense, but this set of annual results is almost 2 years out at this point.

Duni is, like many industries, battling trends in logistics and manufacturing. These are things that Duni only to some extent has control over because much of it is macro and global FX. And I refer to the latest results because many of the positives there was exactly because of positive FX and other things outside of the company's control.

As I said in my earlier article, I will continue to keep an eye on further inventory write-downs and issues - which I see in the packaging sector from the demand picture. HoReCa has seen better demand trends than I expected, but this is only a minor point in the context of the larger picture.

The shrinkage of the European middle class will continue to pressure the tourism sector, due to continued inflation. My baseline expectation for this company is not the 7-10% EPS growth annually for the next few years - I'd rather say 3-5% - and while this might seem bearish to some, I prefer to consider it "conservative."

I hold to the stance that we'll see an erosion of the western-European middle class, with people being pushed either to the upper middle class (depending on their means), or out of the middle class entirely, by which I mean they will no longer be able to afford what they have gone into their adult life being able to afford after the GFC. This will, in turn, make these trends for Duni worse than expected. I also question the ultimate appeal of the sustainable packaging segment, not only in Duni but in other segments that also have carton/packaging segments.

For that reason, I would retain my very conservative, double-digit share price, which would currently represent a sub-13.5x P/E for this company, which would give us a 15%+ annualized upside even at a 3% EPS growth.

For now, here is my thesis for 2024E.

Thesis

From a fundamental perspective, Duni actually looks good. The company, the breakdown in EPS during COVID-19 notwithstanding, is at a historically comparatively appealing valuation at a sub-100 SEK native share price - even if that is not where we currently are.

A simple case like that continues to obfuscate the fact that Duni AB (publ) does not hit its targets, and more than 70% of the time, the results have come in substantially below par (more than 30%). Because of that, I apply a heavy discount to this company.

below par (more than 30%). Because of that, I apply a heavy discount to this company. Because of that, I'm careful about Duni here - but I could see myself investing in the company if it dropped to a sub-96-SEK native share price.

I say "HOLD" here.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.'

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

Duni AB (publ) fulfills 3 out of 5 criteria here, making it a "HOLD."

Thank you for reading.

This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

