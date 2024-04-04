Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 04, 2024 3:03 PM ETTrinity Biotech plc (TRIB) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.59K Followers

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 4, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

John Gillard - Chief Executive Officer
Des Fitzgerald - Chief Financial Officer
Eric Ribner - Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Jim Sidoti - Sidoti & Company
Paul Nouri - Noble

Operator

Greetings! Welcome to the Trinity Biotech’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]. Please note that this conference is being recorded.

At this time I’ll now turn the conference over to Eric Ribner, with Investor Relations. Eric, you may now begin.

Eric Ribner

Good morning everyone. And thank you for joining us on today call. Before we begin, please note that statements made during this presentation may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Federal Securities Laws. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events to differ from those expressed or implied in such statements.

These risks include, but are not limited to those set forth in the risk factor statement in the company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Trinity Biotech undertakes no obligation to publicly advise, update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after today, or the occurrence of unanticipated events.

And with that, I’ll turn the call over to John Gillard, CEO.

John Gillard

Thank you, Eric. Good morning everyone. And thank you for joining today's call. We really do appreciate you taking the time. This morning I will take you through some key business updates, including new financial guidance, our progress in our recently acquired biosensor business, and our comprehensive transformation plan, that I set out to investors in early March at the

Recommended For You

About TRIB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TRIB

Trending Analysis

Trending News