Why Investors Need Inflation Protection Now

Apr. 04, 2024 3:40 PM ETIVOL, GTIP, TIP, VTIP, SCHP, STIP, LTPZ, SPIP, STPZ, TIPZ, TIPX, TDTT, TDTF, PBTP
AllianceBernstein (AB)
Summary

  • As inflation recedes from recent cyclical highs, many investors are selling their holdings of inflation-protected securities.
  • The result? Explicit inflation protection has become unusually cheap.
  • In our view, the right active inflation strategy should help investors beat inflation without sacrificing return.

Shopping Trolley Growth

Jonathan Kitchen

By Serena Zhou, CFA, & AJ Rivers, CFA, FRM, CAIA

Investors have been selling inflation protection in the mistaken belief that it’s no longer needed. They’ve helped create a unique opportunity.

As inflation recedes from recent cyclical

This article was written by

AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

