CHF/JPY - Attractive Short Opportunity, With Central Banks At Odds With Each Other

Apr. 04, 2024 4:23 PM ETUSD:CHF, USD:JPY
The Hermit Trader
Summary

  • Swiss National Bank surprised markets by cutting its benchmark rate, leading to a weakening of the Swiss Franc.
  • March CPI fell to 0% month-on-month, lower than expected, indicating potential underperformance of Swiss Franc.
  • Technical charts suggest weaker CHF scenario, particularly against EUR, GBP, and JPY.
  • CHFJPY looks extremely overbought, and is an attractive short opportunity. It is trading at all time highs, and 5% above its previous high in 1979.

Currency exchange board

Image Source

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) was the first major central bank to cut interest rates since November 2020. In March, the SNB cut its benchmark rate by 0.25% to 1.5%.

This move surprised the markets, as the majority

